Neustockimages/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

For potential investors, Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) presents an intriguing investment opportunity in the waste management and recycling sector. With a broad customer base, significant market acceptance, and global reach, the company has several attributes that could make it an attractive investment option.

A deep dive into their financial metrics raises alarming concerns, particularly with respect to their recyclable commodity revenue, rising debts, and operational losses. The worsening free cash flow paint a grim picture.

In the case of Rubicon Technologies, based on my detailed analysis, I recommend avoiding an investment in this particular stock. It would be prudent for investors to steer clear until the company shows concrete signs of a turnaround.

Overview

Rubicon Technologies is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services. With over 8,000 customers, including big names like Apple and Walmart, the company clearly has market acceptance and potential for strong revenue. Their robust portfolio of more than 60 patents and 15 trademarks offers them a competitive edge. The company also boasts a global reach, operating in 20 countries, enhancing its geographical diversification. From a financial standpoint, they seem to be on solid ground with a recently secured $90 million Revolving Credit Facility and a $75 million Term Loan. Moreover, the firm raised $23.7 million through subscription agreements for Class A Common Stock.

However, there are some warning signs to consider. For one, the high 14.0% interest rate on the NZ Superfund Convertible Debenture could strain the company's finances. Additionally, the $13.4 million in accrued expenses related to mergers can't be overlooked as it might indicate potential cash-flow issues. On the operational side, the company's partnerships with over 8,000 hauling and recycling entities and its deployment in over 100 U.S. municipalities bode well for its efficiency and effectiveness.

Rubicon Technologies' decision to undergo a 1-for-8 reverse stock split is an interesting move that doesn't add any intrinsic value to the company but aims to increase the per-share market price. This is primarily to meet the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE) minimum $1.00 average closing price requirement, which flags an underlying issue: the stock has been underperforming.

The exercise price for the public warrants will be a steep $92.00, which might discourage investors from exercising these options. This could be detrimental to the company's liquidity, as fewer warrant conversions mean less incoming capital. The par value of the common stock remains unchanged at $0.0001, which is low and raises questions about the company's self-valuation.

Key Factors Affecting Performance

The company experienced a sharp decline in the company's recyclable commodity revenue, from $24.3 million to $13.9 million in just one year for the same three-month period. The company is also exposed to market risks because as of June 30, 2023, they aren't part of any recyclable commodity hedging agreements. Conversely, the company seems to be making strides in cost efficiency. Their product development costs went down from $9.3 million to $7.2 million within a year for the same quarter, which might suggest good management.

Revenue Analysis

Author Calculations

For the six months ending on June 30, 2023, the company generated a total revenue of $355,662K, marking a 9.6% increase from $324,412K in the previous year. The key driver here is the service revenue, which grew by $52,040K or 18.9%. However, there's a troubling 42% drop in recyclable commodity revenue. On the cost side, there's been a modest 1% increase in total costs, growing to $370,849K from last year's $367,301K.

There is a 24% increase in General and Administrative expenses. So, while the revenue seems to be climbing, there are also rising costs and concerning drops in certain revenue streams.

The firm also recorded a one-time gain on the settlement of incentive compensation only in 2023. As for profits, the company has shown improvement, reducing both its operational and net losses. The operational loss dropped from $42,889,000 to $15,187,000, and the net loss fell from $52,613,000 to $32,268,000 in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

With regard to debts, the interest expenses almost doubled from $7,686K to $15,295K, which could be a red flag.

The service sector is booming, but the decline in recyclable commodity revenue and rising debts make it a little risky.

Balance Sheet Analysis

When I analyse the company's balance sheet, the total current assets have increased from $150,781K to $158,754K, a favorable sign that suggests the company has some liquidity. However, that positive note is slightly marred by the current ratio which, despite improving from 0.56 to 0.69, is still below 1 - indicating potential liquidity issues. On the flip side, total liabilities went down from $358,481K to $336,273K, which is a step in the right direction as it means less debt.

When it comes to performance indicators, accounts receivable at $66,323k remained nearly constant, a warning sign suggesting either slow growth or stagnation in customer payments. An even bigger red flag is the growing accumulated deficit, which increased from $337,875K to $354,207K, pointing to the company's lack of profitability. Based on these trends, one could cautiously predict that Rubicon might continue to increase its deficit and encounter liquidity issues in the next year.

For value assessment, the key variable that seems to be driving the company's value is the increase in cash and cash equivalents from $10,079K to $23,516K. Equity-wise, additional paid-in capital has surged from $34,658K to $92,532K, but the accumulated deficit also grew from -$337,875K to -$354,207K. This seems to be a concern for the company's financial health. The most important variable to monitor in the coming period should be the accumulated deficit due to its potential impact on the company's valuation.

Now, let's talk about financial health. The company's long-term debt profile shows an increase from $69,458K to $80,276K, which raises concerns about its risk levels. Also, the current ratio still being below 1 suggests that Rubicon could face difficulties in meeting its short-term obligations.

As for external risks, the company would certainly not benefit from rising interest rates, as its increasing long-term debt could become more expensive to service. As for the quality of earnings, the stagnancy in accounts receivable suggests that the earnings might not be coming from new sales but possibly from other financial activities, raising questions about their long-term sustainability. In summary, Rubicon Technologies seems to be in a shaky financial position.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Author calculations

When we analyse the company's cash flows, the operating activities, the company's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes have been negative for both 2022 (-84 million) and 2023 (-244 million). This essentially means that the business isn't making money from its core activities. The Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT), also looks grim with -73 million in 2022 and -210 million in 2023.

Now, for red flags, even though revenue did manage to climb from 637 million to 707 million, the operational losses actually deepened. Looking ahead to next year, if the EBIT and NOPAT keep falling at this pace - almost 190% and 187% drops, to be exact - we're looking at a grim future. Revenue might grow, but it won't be the lifeboat the company needs.

Speaking of value, the only real positive was the growth in revenue. The key metric to watch is undoubtedly EBIT; it's plunging, and that tells you the core business is deteriorating from the inside out.

Cash From Operations follows this trend, with -36 million in 2022 and a further dip to -152 million in 2023, indicating that the company's day-to-day business operations are not generating enough cash.

On the investing front, the company's Capital Expenditures were -2 million in 2022 and -1 million in 2023, which implies that it's not heavily investing in future growth. As for financing activities, we see that the company's Short-term Borrowings went up slightly from 41 million in 2022 to 46 million in 2023. This indicates that the company is relying more on debt to run its operations, which is generally a warning sign.

The Net Working Capital, which sat at -62 million in 2022, improved to -46 million in 2023. Both of these figures are negative, hinting at short-term liquidity problems

When we examine the quality of the company's earnings, we find more red flags. Both Unlevered and Levered Free Cash Flows are negative, at -9 million and -38 million in 2022, and -223 million and -153 million in 2023 respectively. This suggests that the earnings are neither reliable nor sustainable over the long term.

So, to sum it all up, the company seems to be losing money across its operating activities, is not investing much for the future, and is increasing its reliance on short-term borrowings. The quality of earnings, reflected in both types of free cash flows, is not promising. Overall, the financial data paints a picture of a company in a precarious situation with few, if any, promising signs for future stability or growth.

Altman-Z Analysis

Author calculations

The financial health of this company has concerns all over. The Working Capital to Total Assets ratio is at a concerning -0.51, up from an even worse -0.87. This tells us that the company owes more in the short term than it owns, a classic sign of liquidity trouble. Then there are the Retained Earnings to Total Assets, sitting at a dreadful -2.99, a little down from last year's -2.94. Further, the company hasn't been keeping any profits; it's bleeding money. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio has improved from -5.19 to -4.85, which means the company's core business is still far from profitable.

The Market Cap to Total Liabilities did hold steady at 0.13, against 0.14 last year. It suggests that, somehow, the market still sees some value here beyond the debts. Plus, the Sales to Total Assets ratio improved from 4.19 to 4.25, showing that the company is good at making sales from its assets.

As an investor, you must monitor the EBIT/Total Assets ratio as a crucial metric. It's closest to the core of the business operations and directly indicates profitability.

The Altman Z-Score improved from -4.66 to -3.97. However, any score below 1.8 indicates the firm is in distress. The company is at a high risk of bankruptcy.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Author calculations

The company's revenue jumped from $675.39K to $706.64K, which is definitely a positive thing. But, on the flip side, the Cost of Goods Sold also increased from $647.83K to $669.68K.

Now, about collecting money, the Days Sales Outstanding went down a notch from 59.65 to 58.73, meaning they're getting their money a bit faster now. On the flip side, Days Payables Outstanding went up from 34.55 to 38.94. That could be a sign that the company might be having some cash flow issues, as they're taking longer to pay their bills. As far as forecasting for next year goes, it might be safe to assume that the revenue will keep climbing. I assume a 5% increase, given the trend.

Shareholder Yield

Author calculations

The dividend yield is a flat 0.00% because the company isn't paying any dividends. Meanwhile, the buyback yield is negative, sitting at -41.14%, calculated by taking the Net Stock Buybacks of -29.7 and dividing it by the Market Cap of 72.2. The Debt Paydown Yield is also in the negative territory at -40.58%, which you get by dividing the change in total debt (-29.3) by the Market Cap (72.2). Now, a huge red flag here is the Shareholder Yield, which is at -81.72%. That's not good news if you're an investor, as it usually means the company might be issuing more shares or taking on more debt.

Speaking of value, the Market Capitalization has plummeted drastically from $397.7 million to just $72.2 million. That's alarming!

Debt is another concern; it's climbed from 116.1 to 145.4. Management doesn't appear to be effective, given the negative Shareholder Yield. There are zero dividends and a negative buyback yield, so don't expect any material returns as an investor.

Investment Recommendation

Rubicon Technologies has made a notable impact in the waste and recycling industry, boasting impressive customer partnerships and a significant international footprint. On the financial side, it seems to have strong backing through various credit facilities and stock subscriptions.

However, a deeper look reveals a multitude of concerns that warrant caution. First, the NZ Superfund Convertible Debenture carries a high 14.0% interest rate, which could be burdensome for the company in the long run. Cash flow concerns are evident with accrued expenses of $13.4 million related to mergers. The stock itself hasn't been performing well either, with a 1-for-8 reverse stock split initiated simply to meet NYSE minimum requirements.

Key financial metrics also paint a grim picture: recyclable revenue has fallen from $24.3 million to $13.9 million within a year, interest expenses have nearly doubled from $7,686K to $15,295K, and General and Administrative expenses have risen by 24%. The company's balance sheet and cash flows are equally concerning. The current ratio is still below 1, which could indicate short-term liquidity problems. Both Unlevered and Levered Free Cash Flows are in the negative, signaling poor earnings quality. There's also an increasing reliance on short-term borrowings.

As for risk indicators, an Altman Z-Score of -3.97 puts the company at high risk of bankruptcy. Given these financial red flags and deteriorating key metrics, I recommend a SELL for Rubicon Technologies. Despite the growing service sector, the company's financial weaknesses make it a risky investment at this point.