Politics And The Markets 10/28/23
Oct. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
“Today, Jews vote Democratic: electing Presidents who refused to meet with the Israeli Prime Minister (Obama and Biden) in times of ‘peace,’ who gave and give aid to the terrorist state of Iran in exchange for some semi-specified ‘deal.’ American ‘Aid’ to Iran pays for the equipment and ordnance, which is, at this moment, eradicating Jews,” he wrote.“There is no more cozy mystery in the antisemitism of the Democratic Party; Representatives are affiliated with the Democratic Socialists and pro-Palestinians, calling for the end of the state of Israel — that is, for the death of the Jews,” he noted. “And Democrat Representatives repeat and refuse to retract the libel that Israel bombed a hospital, in spite of absolute proof to the contrary, and will not call out the unutterable atrocities of Hamas. The writing is on the wall. In blood.”“Many good German Jews in the Thirties ignored their brothers and sisters to the East, and later died with them,” he wrote. “My generation, born right after the Holocaust, wondered: ‘Good God, didn’t you see what was happening around you? Are you literally willing to die rather than admit you were mistaken?’ The answer, today, to many liberal American Jews, is ‘Yes.’”“In response, the world’s Leftist media calls for the chastisement of Israel and support for Palestine, while those who consider themselves mere ‘liberals’ moderate their cowardice by calling for a ‘ceasefire’ — which is to say, a pause while Hamas re-arms. This is where the libel of the hospital bombing is instructive. It is, quite literally, another example of the West’s oldest, most reliable, and most permissible sick entertainment: the call for Jewish extinction. The invitation, here, is no different from that of the carnival barker: thrills, chills, and excitement galore.”“Unprotected, we appealed to Power for decent consideration as Human Beings; and Power in America, the Democratic Party, was always happy to take our money and our votes, and ask us to wait in the Outer Office. As it does today,” he declared. “The position of the Jews changed in 1948 with the foundation of the Jewish State. But the habits of 2,000 years, now of Liberal Jews (in the diaspora and in Israel) have not changed. These appeal, in the name of humanity, to powers which may believe in humanity, but, unfortunately, do not consider Jews human.”He concluded, “And so, the carnival barker titillates us with the thrills available for a pittance: one dime, one tenth part of the dollar. But the sick thrill of antisemitism also has a price: the surrender of reason, and, with it, of conscience.”Mamet told Fox News, “Thanksgiving’s coming up, when your kids come home from college, don’t send them back. Stop funding antisemitic hatred and calling it, ‘Oh, it’s a good place to meet people.’ Because for a Jew to send his or her son or daughter to these elite institutions because they’re going to make connections is the same thing as putting their daughter in a brothel because they’re going to meet powerful men there.”
twitter.com/...And the leftist lackeys in America believe this stuff, lol.
— Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) October 27, 2023Not surprisingly, the doxxing trucks have caused a great wailing and gnashing of teeth at Harvard, which has now created a "task force" to support the allegedly aggrieved students:No no no - not for Jewish students who’re terrified thanks to anti-Israel protests in support of the same terrorists who massacred 1,200 Jews, cut the heads of Jewish babies, raped young girls and hauled hundreds of innocent civilians off as war prisoners earlier this month. Not them.No, Harvard here is convening a group to support antisemitic students who’re under fire for penning a pro-Hamas letter condemning the supposed oppression of Palestinians and blaming the Jews for their own murder. Because while these students have all the courage in the world to take a stand for genocide, facing the consequences of their hairbrained actions is just too overwhelming.“Harvard will establish a task force to support students experiencing doxxing, harassment, and online security issues following backlash against students allegedly affiliated with a statement that held Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict,” the Harvard Crimson reported Tuesday.Reactions on social media to the existence of the doxxing trucks have been mixed, but this seems to be the conservative consensus:"Frankly? I'm ok with this.These people are public figures.And the Left has argued that we must have these free speech rights (see SCOTUS protests). If we are going to show protests at homes, so be it. That is a two way street." twitter.com/...
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2023Your rules, leftists. Your rules.
— Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 27, 2023
twitter.com/...Law enforcement is out of control in this country.