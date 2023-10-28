Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/28/23

Oct. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Famed award-winning playwright David Mamet, who is Jewish, railed against the Democratic party, urging Jews to stop voting Democrat as there is “no more cozy mystery in the antisemitism of the Democratic Party.”

Mamet’s comments came from an essay he wrote titled, “How the Democrats betrayed the Jews: The sick thrill of antisemitism has a price.”
“Today, Jews vote Democratic: electing Presidents who refused to meet with the Israeli Prime Minister (Obama and Biden) in times of ‘peace,’ who gave and give aid to the terrorist state of Iran in exchange for some semi-specified ‘deal.’ American ‘Aid’ to Iran pays for the equipment and ordnance, which is, at this moment, eradicating Jews,” he wrote.

“There is no more cozy mystery in the antisemitism of the Democratic Party; Representatives are affiliated with the Democratic Socialists and pro-Palestinians, calling for the end of the state of Israel — that is, for the death of the Jews,” he noted. “And Democrat Representatives repeat and refuse to retract the libel that Israel bombed a hospital, in spite of absolute proof to the contrary, and will not call out the unutterable atrocities of Hamas. The writing is on the wall. In blood.”

“Many good German Jews in the Thirties ignored their brothers and sisters to the East, and later died with them,” he wrote. “My generation, born right after the Holocaust, wondered: ‘Good God, didn’t you see what was happening around you? Are you literally willing to die rather than admit you were mistaken?’ The answer, today, to many liberal American Jews, is ‘Yes.’”

“In response, the world’s Leftist media calls for the chastisement of Israel and support for Palestine, while those who consider themselves mere ‘liberals’ moderate their cowardice by calling for a ‘ceasefire’ — which is to say, a pause while Hamas re-arms. This is where the libel of the hospital bombing is instructive. It is, quite literally, another example of the West’s oldest, most reliable, and most permissible sick entertainment: the call for Jewish extinction. The invitation, here, is no different from that of the carnival barker: thrills, chills, and excitement galore.”

“Unprotected, we appealed to Power for decent consideration as Human Beings; and Power in America, the Democratic Party, was always happy to take our money and our votes, and ask us to wait in the Outer Office. As it does today,” he declared. “The position of the Jews changed in 1948 with the foundation of the Jewish State. But the habits of 2,000 years, now of Liberal Jews (in the diaspora and in Israel) have not changed. These appeal, in the name of humanity, to powers which may believe in humanity, but, unfortunately, do not consider Jews human.”

He concluded, “And so, the carnival barker titillates us with the thrills available for a pittance: one dime, one tenth part of the dollar. But the sick thrill of antisemitism also has a price: the surrender of reason, and, with it, of conscience.”

Mamet told Fox News, “Thanksgiving’s coming up, when your kids come home from college, don’t send them back. Stop funding antisemitic hatred and calling it, ‘Oh, it’s a good place to meet people.’ Because for a Jew to send his or her son or daughter to these elite institutions because they’re going to make connections is the same thing as putting their daughter in a brothel because they’re going to meet powerful men there.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
"In the last 4 weeks alone (since the beginning of FY2024), the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Sector has apprehended 5 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, 19 from Syria, and 75 from China. It’s not a stretch—in fact, it’s putting it mildly—to say “they might not mean us well.”" twitter.com/...

It is very concerning to think about who is walking into our country.

Earlier today, Texas AG Ken Paxton also asked the court for a restraining order against Joe Biden’s administration who are taking down border barriers and cutting through barbed wire in order to increase the flow of illegal aliens.

AG Paxton wants the court to stop Biden from opening the border. www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/...

Military-age males at the border say they are coming to a city or town near you.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
"Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons."

- Pat Buchanan - The Death of the West (2002)
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Democrats, leftists and media opposed to new House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., are using the notorious, far-left group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and its discredited “hate” designation to tar Johnson as being affiliated with a supposed “hate group,” which is actually a leading Christian conservative legal defense organization.

Johnson worked as an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, formerly the Alliance Defense Fund, which the SPLC has smeared as a “hate group” – mainly due to ADF’s longstanding opposition to homosexuality and the transgender agenda.

As Daily Signal reported Thursday, “Leftist groups and one of Johnson’s Democratic colleagues in the House noted his history as a lawyer with Alliance Defense Fund, now known as Alliance Defending Freedom. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which gained its reputation by suing Ku Klux Klan groups into bankruptcy, has branded ADF a ‘hate group,’ placing it on a ‘hate map’ alongside Klan chapters.”

SPLC’s tactic of “designating” various conservative organizations as “hate groups” to advance the Left’s political and cultural narratives has come under withering criticism in recent years as many millions of Americans who follow conservative media and social media were educated on the group’s radicalism and highly political nature.

Alliance Defending Freedom has played various roles in 74 Supreme Court victories since their founding in 1994, and since 2011, they have directly represented parties in 15 victories at the Supreme Court. These victories have been on behalf of pastors, churches, religious organizations, college students, family-owned businesses, pro-life pregnancy centers, town councils, and many others.

So much for them being a hate group. To follow the SPLC's logic, the US Supreme Court must also be a hate group.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
After helping organize a rescue mission for 32 stranded Americans trapped in Israel with violent Hamas terrorists, Knox Strategies President Erica Knight was surprised and upset to discover that her story was censored by Instagram, citing “violence and incitement.”

Israel invasion survivor Silver Prout described the chaos for Americans in Israel, telling journalists the State Department advised Americans to find their own way home. This was before Congressman Cory Mills, a United States Army 82nd Airborne Division veteran, stepped up to the plate and did the Executive Branch’s job, traveling to Israel on a daring rescue mission.

And where was Joe Biden, the so-called Commander in Chief? He was reportedly throwing a barbeque with live music as innocent Israelis were slaughtered and Americans were in grave danger.

When Knight attempted to share her story on social media, her post was removed twice!

“Your post goes against our guidelines on violence and incitement,” reads the message from Instagram explaining why Knight’s post was removed. The notification continues, “We don’t allow people to share things that could encourage violence and lead to risk of physical harm, or a direct threat to public safety.”

So, Knight took to TRUTH Social, the only platform that is truly pro-free speech:

"BIG TECH’S BIG CORRUPTION: INSTAGRAM BLOCKS POST ON REP CORY MILL’S ISRAEL RESCUES

I joined Newsmax to discuss my work with Rep. Cory Mills to rescue my employee from Israel. I went to post the segment on Instagram- and they claim it’s inciting violence and blocked it?? Absolutely unreal."

Once again, big tech is covering for the Bidens and the Democrats leading up to a Presidential Election. Prosecuting Trump isn’t enough to steal the election again.Silver Prout and Erica Knight told Newsmax hosts about their frustration with the Biden Regime and the State Department for leaving Americans in a war zone. In the most critical statement from the interview, Prout says, “Meanwhile, we have Biden, who is throwing a barbecue at the White House, who quite frankly could care less about American citizens, in my opinion, on the ground in Israel.” Nothing even remotely controversial was said.

Additionally, Knight’s Washington Examiner article, mentioned in her deleted posts, gives no calls for violence. Joe Biden is only mentioned once in the story.

This begs the question: is Instagram covering for Biden and the Democrats or Hamas?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
The only reporters allowed in Gaza are those pushing the Hamas narrative. Fake MSM plays along, pushing Hamas propaganda. The myth that there is a “Gaza Health Ministry” is just one of many lies. The existence of an “occupation” is a lie. That Israeli hostages are actually treated well is a lie. That the Israelis killed 500 Palestinians in a strike on a hospital was a lie.

Notice Hama Crisis actor:

"Hamas Crisis Actor pretends to be a victim of an Israeli air strike- appearing in a hospital bed while pretending to be in a critical condition as two supporting actors hold his hand.

In reality, the man is a Hamas musician and actor who has been appearing in various videos for the terror group.

One video he is seen celebrating in the streets as Hamas fire rockets towards Israel.

In another video he can be seen ‘crying’ after claiming his apartment was hit by an airstrike.

And in another video he is seen singing while brandishing a gun while praising Hamas." twitter.com/...

twitter.com/...
twitter.com/...

And the leftist lackeys in America believe this stuff, lol.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Israeli Defense Forces Begin Enhanced Operations Against Hamas in Gaza

It’s not the ground invasion; it’s a larger tactic strike operation with pauses to gain overhead intel. Without any doubt, the targeting and ordinance is from the command and control of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), but the aerial feeds (in review) are likely U.S. DoD support flowing directly back to the IDF.

Israel appears to be ramping up the direct targeting of Hamas operations in Gaza. Unfortunately, Hamas has the mechanics of their terror machine enmeshed with the civilian population centers and key infrastructure. This allows Hamas to conduct Pallywood propaganda operations in the aftermath. Culturally, the Palestinian people live amid a social value system that rewards victimhood – the more dramatic, the more useful.

The Israeli war against Hamas is likely to be a long duration event, encompassing several months. The network of tunnels that Hamas has developed under the Gaza strip will have to be targeted methodically in order to try and minimize “civilian” casualties. However, the tunnels are located in places for maximum “human shielding” such as the Shifa Hospital.

We end up watching something akin to a catch-22. Israel can only take this methodical approach, lasting several months, because the U.S. presence is deterring other foreign actors from getting involved. Without the U.S. military presence, the slow and deliberate process of trying to avoid civilian casualties would have to be a lot faster and likely create more collateral damage.

Last point, as we watch the international news feeds of ground reporting on the Israeli War, note there was nothing even remotely similar to this type of 24/7 footage from Ukraine. It is a striking contrast to pause and consider the difference between the two conflicts as represented by real time media footage.

"The Hamas tunnel is destroyed. Pay attention to the wave of sand that rises from the left side, the result of the impact of the explosion from the right side" t.me/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
This week, the that Harvard doxxing truck took it further, making its way to the homes of some of the alleged signers of the Anti-Israel letter. Police were called, but told the supposedly concerned residents that the truck was allowed to be there:

"Adam Guillette — the president of news watchdog Accuracy in Media, which deployed the vehicle — told The Post that his organization “expanded our fight against antisemitism at Harvard” by selecting student leaders of the 34 Harvard groups that co-signed a statement saying Israel is “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ attacks, and parking the digital billboard-bearing box truck near their residences.

“We only focus on leaders of these organizations rather than members,” Guillette said Thursday, adding the students’ home addresses “were very easily publicly available.”

On Wednesday, the truck idled in front of the Boston-area home of a 20-year-old female Harvard student who leads one of the groups that did not explicitly condemn Hamas, he said.

"Sending our mobile billboard to expose @harvard's leading antisemites on campus was only the beginning.

We're making sure their neighbors know what they stand for as well. One of them has already called the police on us.

Help us hold them accountable: twitter.com/...
— Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) October 27, 2023

Not surprisingly, the doxxing trucks have caused a great wailing and gnashing of teeth at Harvard, which has now created a "task force" to support the allegedly aggrieved students:

No no no - not for Jewish students who’re terrified thanks to anti-Israel protests in support of the same terrorists who massacred 1,200 Jews, cut the heads of Jewish babies, raped young girls and hauled hundreds of innocent civilians off as war prisoners earlier this month. Not them.

No, Harvard here is convening a group to support antisemitic students who’re under fire for penning a pro-Hamas letter condemning the supposed oppression of Palestinians and blaming the Jews for their own murder. Because while these students have all the courage in the world to take a stand for genocide, facing the consequences of their hairbrained actions is just too overwhelming.

“Harvard will establish a task force to support students experiencing doxxing, harassment, and online security issues following backlash against students allegedly affiliated with a statement that held Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict,” the Harvard Crimson reported Tuesday.

Reactions on social media to the existence of the doxxing trucks have been mixed, but this seems to be the conservative consensus:

"Frankly? I'm ok with this.

These people are public figures.

And the Left has argued that we must have these free speech rights (see SCOTUS protests). If we are going to show protests at homes, so be it. That is a two way street." twitter.com/...
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2023

Your rules, leftists. Your rules.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Adam Guillette, the President of Accuracy in Media (AIM), had his Florida home raided by a SWAT team in the early morning hours on Friday. The armed response came after law enforcement received a false tip that Guillette was allegedly threatening his wife with a firearm, the New York Post reported.

AIM, a conservative watchdog organization, “to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings. Our organization empowers individuals to hold journalists as well as public and private officials accountable to achieve a well-informed free society.”

"If you antagonize enough antisemites they will call law enforcement and tell them you have a gun to your wife’s head. Then a SWAT team shows up. Thankfully, we’re out of town." twitter.com/...
— Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 27, 2023
twitter.com/...

Law enforcement is out of control in this country.
