Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 10/29/23

Oct. 29, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (10.46K)
The truth is, if it wasn't for Trump winning in 2016, we would have never known just how corrupt our government really is.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (10.46K)
Joe Biden is using the horrific shootings in Maine to push for greater gun control. This is no surprise because Democrats use every shooting to push for gun control.

What is notable is that Biden is using a line which no longer applies. Biden is asking ‘who the hell’ needs a high-capacity assault weapon?

There is a very simple answer to that question after what we just saw in Israel. People who were being dragged out of their homes by a hostile, invading force obviously needed high-capacity assault weapons.

Millions of Americans across the country know this, but our president apparently does not.

Joe Biden should ask the families of the victims in Israel how they feel about this issue. One of the only reasons that Americans can’t imagine such a thing happening here is because so much of the country is armed.

"During my 12 plus years as a Member of this body, I have never believed that additional gun control or Federal registration of guns would reduce crime. I am convinced that a criminal who wants a firearm can get one through illegal, nontraceable, unregistered sources, with or without gun control. In my opinion a national register or ban of handguns would be impossible to carry out and may not result in reductions in crime."

Joseph R Biden, Jr, Congressional Record – Senate, July 9, 1985, page 18229

Or, similar to the word salad of John Kerry, I was against gun control before I was for it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (10.46K)
The changes in America since the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision, which required states to recognize same-sex “marriage,” have been drastic.

In the 48-or-so hours since Rep. Mike Johnson inherited the speaker’s gavel, the media have devolved into hysterics over his Christian faith and consistent opposition to homosexuality on the basis of that faith.

Johnson’s views might be out of favor with the broad majority of Americans who capitulated to Obergefell‘s core arguments (even if many of them are now dumbfounded as to how we’ve drifted so far from sexual sanity — a real head-scratcher!). However, they’re perfectly in step with thousands of years of Biblically orthodox teaching on sin and sexuality.

And just as Johnson’s predictions have materialized, so have those of the Obergefell dissenters — both the justices who penned them and the many other conservative Christians who saw the writing on the wall.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent, for instance, argued the decision would infringe on religious liberty. Justice Samuel Alito presciently expounded, saying the decision would “be used to vilify Americans who are unwilling to assent to the new orthodoxy.” Here’s more from Alito:

"I assume that those who cling to old beliefs will be able to whisper their thoughts in the recesses of their homes, but if they repeat those views in public, they will risk being labeled as bigots and treated as such by governments, employers, and schools."

The media have fulfilled that prophecy. For his outspoken traditional beliefs, Johnson is ultra-bigoted.

But he’s also right. In 2015, five elite robe-wearers decided to open Pandora’s box, and now we’ve all seen what’s inside.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (10.46K)
Thanks, to a Politician Who Did His Job

"A new report about IRS home visits has just been released by the House Weaponization of Government Committee, chaired by Ohio congressman Jim Jordan. It outlines disturbing issues, including confirmation that IRS agents making home visits may come without warning, using aliases, and without informing local enforcement agencies of their presence.

One of the cases outlined is my own. My home was visited by the IRS while I was testifying before Jordan’s Committee about the Twitter Files on March 9th. Sincere thanks are due to Chairman Jordan, whose staff not only demanded and got answers in my case, but achieved a concrete policy change, as IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel announced in July new procedures that would “end most” home visits.

Anticipating criticism for expressing public thanks to a Republican congressman, I’d like to ask Democratic Party partisans: to which elected Democrat should I have appealed for help in this matter? The one who called me a “so-called journalist” on the House floor? The one who told me to take off my “tinfoil hat” and put greater trust in intelligence services? The ones in leadership who threatened me with jail time? I gave votes to the party for thirty years. Which elected Democrat would have performed basic constituent services in my case? Feel free to raise a hand.

If silence is the answer, why should I ever vote for a Democrat again?"

- Matt Taibbi Oct 28 -
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (10.46K)
President Trump spoke Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit.

During his speech President Trump drew a clear line between his policies and those of the open border Democrats. The liberal party in America is clearly the party of the radical Jew-haters. They even have ten House Democrats who voted against a statement condemning the Hamas raid on Israel.

Trump drew a clear line – No more jihadists in the country!

President Donald Trump: "The State Department, which is admitting colossal amounts of jihadists into our communities and campuses and in our refugee programs. That’s why you see all of these big demonstrations in New York and Chicago. Nobody can believe what’s taking place. They’re letting them in at levels that nobody’s ever seen before. We cannot allow that to happen.
And we don’t want to be like Europe with jihadists on every corner. That’s what happens. I mean, we’re going to be like Europe. You take a look at London, you take a look at Paris, you take a look at what’s going on over there. We want to be the United States of America, and we want to make our country great again.

Right now, we don’t have a great country. We have a laughingstock as president. I will end once and for all the mass importation of anti-Semitism into the United States. And just as I did before, we will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country. We’re going to keep them out of our country.

We were keeping them out. We were keeping them out. You remember the travel ban? On day one, I will restore our travel ban. We had a travel ban because we didn’t want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up.

Let’s blow up our streets and our shopping centers and our people. So I instituted what we called the Trump travel ban, and it was an amazing success. It was suspended immediately upon his coming into office. And I never talked about this for four years. I never mentioned it.

We didn’t have one incident in four years because we kept bad people the hell out of our country. We kept them out. We didn’t have one, not one instance. I didn’t want to say it during the four years because I didn’t want to walk out of the speech and have something happen. Right?

I’ll also be implementing strong ideological screenings for all immigrants coming in. If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country, and you’re not going to be getting into our country."
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.