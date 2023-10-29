Politics And The Markets 10/29/23
Oct. 29, 2023 12:00 AM ET
And we don’t want to be like Europe with jihadists on every corner. That’s what happens. I mean, we’re going to be like Europe. You take a look at London, you take a look at Paris, you take a look at what’s going on over there. We want to be the United States of America, and we want to make our country great again.Right now, we don’t have a great country. We have a laughingstock as president. I will end once and for all the mass importation of anti-Semitism into the United States. And just as I did before, we will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country. We’re going to keep them out of our country.We were keeping them out. We were keeping them out. You remember the travel ban? On day one, I will restore our travel ban. We had a travel ban because we didn’t want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up.Let’s blow up our streets and our shopping centers and our people. So I instituted what we called the Trump travel ban, and it was an amazing success. It was suspended immediately upon his coming into office. And I never talked about this for four years. I never mentioned it.We didn’t have one incident in four years because we kept bad people the hell out of our country. We kept them out. We didn’t have one, not one instance. I didn’t want to say it during the four years because I didn’t want to walk out of the speech and have something happen. Right?I’ll also be implementing strong ideological screenings for all immigrants coming in. If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country, and you’re not going to be getting into our country."