Politics And The Markets 10/30/23
Oct. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
This article was written by
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
Comments (12)
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023That must have had Hamas shaking in their boots.Then came the statement from Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer. His remarks were even worse. According to Finer, they believe they can prevent Hamas from stealing the aid because they have an understanding with...wait for it...Hamas. "Q: How will you ensure none of the $100M for Gaza/West Bank "ends up in the hands of Hamas?"DEP. NSA JON FINER: "It involves securing an understanding among Hamas..."Q: We should "take the word of Hamas...?"FINER: "We believe there is an understanding" twitter.com/...
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2023But now comes word that thousands of people have broken into the UN warehouses in Gaza and stolen some of the aid. One of the warehouses, located in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles. twitter.com/...People are painting it as people being desperate. But what this does show is that the aid isn't secure, just as people predicted.So what does the Biden team have to say now? One could likely guess their response -- they're desperate, so let's ship in even more aid to be stolen without fixing any of the problems. The war is expanding. But for Hamas, it pays for the situation to disintegrate. They don't care about the people, they use them as human shields and then blame Israel for their deaths.