Politics And The Markets 10/30/23

Oct. 30, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.9K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Congressman Donalds said Oversight Committee is actively finding new evidence of Biden corruption every day.

“Now we’re starting to see the transactions that went to Joe Biden – money actually going into his hands,” Rep. Donalds told Maria Bartiromo. “One of the things that I believe we’re gonna uncover is that there were payments made on behalf of Joe Biden where they didn’t give the money to him, but the money was spent on his behalf.” twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Mounting financial losses in the wind industry over the last few months are taking a toll on the Biden administration’s clean energy drive. Despite the billions in subsidies that came down the pipeline in 2022 before the Inflation Reduction Act gave away even more money, energy experts don’t expect that the need for more money will deter the nationwide momentum to build more wind and solar farms.

David Blackmon, an energy analyst with over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, said that the lobbying for more renewable energy dollars is likely near.

“Everyone should prepare themselves to see an effort in Washington, DC to allocate billions more dollars to bail out Big Offshore Wind developers soon,” Blackmon wrote.

Since the Obama administration, the federal government has been pouring billions into projects to meet environmental goals, only to have the companies go bankrupt.

In 2009, the Obama administration co-signed $535 million in loans to solar panel manufacturing startup Solyndra. Two years later, the company went bankrupt, laying off 1,100 workers.

Another solar manufacturing startup, Abound Solar, received $400 million in federal government-backed loans to expand its Colorado and Indiana facilities. The company received further support from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, as well as property tax rebates in Colorado and Indiana.

In June 2012, the company filed for bankruptcy and left 405 people unemployed. It also left Colorado to spend millions to clean up hazardous waste it left behind.

Fisker Automotive received a $529 million green-energy loan from the Department of Energy for its luxury hybrid vehicles. The company spent $192 million of the loan before it was suspended in 2011 after the company failed to meet several sales milestones. Fisker filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

Today, the Biden administration is sending taxpayer dollars to offshore wind projects, and despite all the support, the developers and manufacturers are struggling to stay afloat.

Bloomberg reported in August that, during a conference call with analysts, General Electric’s CEO said that the company’s offshore wind operations expects to post annual losses this year of about $1 billion. German turbine manufacturer Siemens Energy is expecting a $5 billion net loss this year, also according to Bloomberg. The company is now in talks with the German government for nearly $16 billion USD in guarantees.

Blackmon noted that congressional Republicans are not likely to support a large bailout for the wind industry in a standalone bill. He predicts that Democrats will try to sneak such funding into any debt-ceiling compromise legislation in November. “A federal bailout effort is coming. You can almost smell it in the wind,” Blackmon said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Two Democrats in New Jersey are facing new state election fraud charges from 2020 and 2021 related to mail-in ballots and voter registrations.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office announced the prosecutions last week involving races that occurred in two different cities.

One case has been ongoing for more than three years.

According to the attorney general’s office, Paterson City Council President Alex Mendez (D) is facing additional charges in a 2020 election fraud case, after having previously been charged in June 2020 and February 2021.

On Wednesday, Platkin announced that new charges have been brought against Mendez and his associates regarding mail-in ballot election fraud, which occurred during the 2020 election that was mostly conducted by mail.

Before the May 2020 election, in which Mendez was running for city council, he allegedly collected many mail-in ballots from households over several days in violation of state law, according to the attorney general’s office. While New Jersey law allows a “bearer” to return a completed ballot for a voter, candidates in elections are not allowed to collect and return ballots for the voters in the district of the race they are running in.

According to Platkin’s office, Mendez’s campaign allegedly collected ballots that were not sealed by voters and examined them at the campaign headquarters to see if they were cast for Mendez. Ballots that were not cast for Mendez were allegedly destroyed and replaced with a ballot for him. The replacement ballots were allegedly stolen from voters’ mailboxes.

One of Mendez’s associates allegedly took ballots from mailboxes in areas that were known to have many supporters of Mendez’s opponent, the attorney general’s office said. Also, if voters turned over ballots that were incomplete, Mendez’s campaign workers would allegedly complete them.

About a week before the May 2020 election, Mendez allegedly observed someone empty a large bag filled with ballots into a mailbox in the neighboring municipality of Haledon, according to Platkin’s office. Approximately a week later, Mendez’s campaign attorney sent a letter to the Passaic County Board of Elections to urge them to count the ballots from Haledon, despite allegedly knowing that they had been illegally obtained and submitted to the county.

Also, following the February 2021 indictment of Mendez, he and others allegedly agreed to try contacting witnesses who were against him and provide them with new statements to help him.

Mendez has been charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud, a second-degree crime, fraud in casting mail-in vote, unauthorized possession of ballots, tampering with public records, forgery, soliciting or procuring or assisting unlawful registration and other violations of election law, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, all third-degree crimes, and falsifying or tampering with records and conspiracy/tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both fourth-degree crimes.

Mendez didn’t respond to a request for comment on Friday. However, Mendez said on Wednesday, “This is unfair. They rushed to charge me four years ago, and when they knew those charges weren’t working and were going nowhere, they charge me with something else.”

“I’m looking forward to my day in court,” he added. “I’m fighting this to the end.”

Thomas Eicher, the executive director of the attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), said in a statement Wednesday: “We allege that Mendez and his associates unlawfully collected ballots and tampered with ballots to give him an unfair edge in the race for the 3rd Ward seat on the Paterson City Council. He then allegedly set about undermining our investigation into his and his campaign workers’ unlawful activities.”

Charges also were brought Wednesday against another Democratic candidate in New Jersey.

The state attorney general announced that Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim, who was a candidate for Plainfield mayor in 2021, has been charged with directing his associates to fill out blank voter registration applications and bringing nearly 1,000 of them to a post office.

Ibezim “has been charged with election fraud and other crimes after allegedly bringing a trash bag stuffed with” 954 fake “voter registration applications to the post office to mail them to the Union County Commissioner of Registration,” according to the attorney general’s office.

While Ibezim’s campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, he had allegedly provided campaign volunteers and associates with “one or more forms with voter information on them” that they could use to fill out blank voter registration applications, the AG’s office said. Ibezim also allegedly arrived at a post office “on May 18, 2021, carrying a large white garbage bag” with the voter registration applications, Platkin’s office added.

During the investigation by the OPIA’s Corruption Bureau, Ibezim allegedly falsely told detectives that he had been sold fake voter application forms by other people, according to the attorney general’s office.

In the June 2021 primary, Ibezim was defeated by three other candidates. He also previously ran for mayor in 2017.

Ibezim has been charged with election fraud, a second-degree crime, criminal attempt to commit false registration or transfer, tampering with public records, forgery, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, all third-degree crimes, and falsifying or tampering with records, a fourth-degree crime.

Eicher said Ibezim "allegedly resorted to fraud in an alleged attempt to unfairly prevail in this election. This desperate attempt to artificially and illegally inflate support for his candidacy was designed to not only cheat his political opponents out of a victory, but also to cheat the people of Plainfield out of their right to choose their elected officials.”

We keep hearing about cases like these two in NJ. Just imagine how much fraud is going on with Democrat election officials running general elections in the big blue cities. They didn't stop counting on election night in 2020 because they were tired...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Introducing President Trump Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa, former presidential candidate and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson gives his endorsement to Donald J Trump.

Dr. Carson’s introduction was quite moving. youtu.be/...

Here's a quote from someone who watched one of the early primary presidential debates in 2016:

"I will NEVER forget when, in the early debates leading up to the nomination for the 2016 election, Dr Carson didn’t hear his name called (the audience was too loud).

And so he stood in the wings waiting (he thought) to hear his name.

When (then) Mr Trump was called onstage, he stopped…and waited with Dr Carson while the other candidates walked straight past them…smiling, so full of themselves.

Finally as the last of the candidates took his place at the podium, Dr Carson first and then Mr Trump walked onto the stage.

It was exhilarating to see it. I could have wept (silly, no?).

I always supported our President from the beginning. But that one moment defined him for me.

Always watching, always looking out for others, the least self regarding man ever to hold the office of President of the United States.

I am sure Dr Carson appreciated that genuine gesture. He knows our President’s heart…

And no doubt is grateful to return kindness for kindness.

God eternally bless them both."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Within the budget process there are two different facets. Congress is charged by the Constitution with making decisions about how to spend public money. Those spending decisions are split into two parts: authorization and appropriations. In the recent political era the “authorization” process has essentially been nulled; no one ever asks if the program (Ukraine, Israel, FBI, etc.) should be funded.

“Authorization” is done by Congress via legislation that “can establish, continue, or modify an agency, program, or activity for a fixed or indefinite period of time,” per the Congressional Research Service. In other words, authorization is Congress saying that money can be spent on a given item — not that it necessarily will be spent on that item.

“Appropriations” are done by Congress via legislation that authorizes agencies to make payments from the federal Treasury (i.e. it allows them to spend the money that had previously been authorized). Appropriations bills are ordinarily passed each year, but in recent years it has been common for Congress to fund the government “on autopilot” via continuing resolutions that simply allow agencies to continue spending the same amount of money they were spending under the previous funding bill.

Matt Gaetz has been trying to change this dynamic because the external recipients of the appropriation spending, the lobbyists, are the ones driving the continuation of the CR approach. The lobbyists pay congress via campaign donations. Those donations come from congressional appropriation. The CR process maintains the largesse.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose stated mission has been to keep Trump from ascending to the White House again, is confident the field narrowing will bode well for his objectives.

Senator Tim Scott will be the next first-loser candidate to exit the race.

To qualify for the Miami debate, first-loser candidates need to reach at least four per cent in two national polls, or four per cent in one national poll and four per cent in two early primary states. Tim Scott has not reached the 4% national threshold.

The sketchy controlled operatives also need 70,000 individual donors, including 200 donors in 20 states, according to the requirements set by the Republican National Committee (RNC), because we all know money drives the RNC.

The donor standard pushed Pence to exit.

There are dozens of Pence supporters now looking for a new hope. An insufferably intemperate Chris Christie looks to capitalize on the Pence coalition and push his polling to 2.00001% or more. Driven by desperate billionaire idiots, denial is everywhere….
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Sunday Talks – Nat Sec Advisor Jake Sullivan Explains Hamas Holding 500 Americans Hostage as Human Shields

Every time this guy pops up, one is reminded of his previous fame in constructing the “YouTube video narrative” as an explanation for the 2012 Benghazi attack. At the time, it was Jake Sullivan working in the State Dept who fabricated that entire story; yes, it was entirely his creation, and the Clinton and Obama team (then NSA Susan Rice) pushed it into the media as the official U.S. explanation. It’s funny (not really) how no one ever calls Sullivan out on that history, given his current position.

Taking that background context, while also accepting that everything we are told about Ukraine and the official position of the U.S. as it pertains to current Israeli War aspects, Jake Sullivan’s prior manufacturing of extreme defensive narratives, abjectly false presentations, leads more credence to accepting that we are once again being manipulated by fundamentally false information. Jake Sullivan is now Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor.

Appearing on CBS Sunday, Sullivan outlines the current coordination between the Biden administration and Israeli leadership. While he didn’t specifically say the words in the headline, instead describing exactly that while pretending something else, Hamas is factually holding 500+ Americans hostage as human shields.

JAKE SULLIVAN: "...Hamas is preventing their departure and making a series of demands..."

What is that, if not hostages and ransom?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.49K)
Biden questions "who the hell needs" high capacity assault weapons in wake of Maine shootings, October 28, 2023?

Answer to Oatmeal Brains: the 1,400 dead Israelis who weren't allowed to have them.

The 2nd Amendment is not about hunting. Biden makes his typically stup!d statement that the 2nd Amendment is useless in defense against tyrannical government because it doesn't allow F-16s or nukes.

Excuse me. Refresh my memory. Did the Vietcong have jet fighters or nukes? How about the Taliban? Who prevailed in those cases? The side with jet fighters and nukes? Also, Biden makes the mistake in thinking that members of our military would be on the side of a tyrannical government. After all, they swear to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (10.49K)
While Joe Biden was visiting Israel, he announced that his priority was to get aid into Gaza. He barely spoke about the slaughtered and kidnapped Israelis and Americans. He announced that he was going to ship in $100 million in aid to Gaza and fixated on that and Ukraine.

While there has been no response from the U.S. for the killings and Americans are still being held hostage, Biden did make sure that aid was shipped into Gaza right away, despite the concerns about Hamas stealing it.

How were they going to ensure it wasn't stolen?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden team had a "plan," and if it were stolen, they would be the "first to condemn it."

"SEC. BLINKEN: “The U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, and them alone.”

“If Hamas — in any way — blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we’ll be the first to condemn it.”" twitter.com/...
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023

That must have had Hamas shaking in their boots.

Then came the statement from Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer. His remarks were even worse. According to Finer, they believe they can prevent Hamas from stealing the aid because they have an understanding with...wait for it...Hamas.

"Q: How will you ensure none of the $100M for Gaza/West Bank "ends up in the hands of Hamas?"

DEP. NSA JON FINER: "It involves securing an understanding among Hamas..."

Q: We should "take the word of Hamas...?"

FINER: "We believe there is an understanding" twitter.com/...
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2023

But now comes word that thousands of people have broken into the UN warehouses in Gaza and stolen some of the aid.

One of the warehouses, located in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles. twitter.com/...

People are painting it as people being desperate. But what this does show is that the aid isn't secure, just as people predicted.

So what does the Biden team have to say now? One could likely guess their response -- they're desperate, so let's ship in even more aid to be stolen without fixing any of the problems.

The war is expanding. But for Hamas, it pays for the situation to disintegrate. They don't care about the people, they use them as human shields and then blame Israel for their deaths.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (21.57K)
Brave new world.

I was born with one bad/blind eye, and the other one didn't work all that great. Who knows? We all get what we get, and that's it.

Here's some hope for future generations. These folks are developing a way to solve some of the blindness afflictions out there today.

www.cnet.com/...

I worked for a high-performance computing company from '82-'91. Very early in those years, a young woman (maybe 25, 26) was there, and the company was trying very hard to find a way to help her overcome her pending blindness with a fulfilling job of some sort, poor thing, and I don't remember how successful they were.

This girl asked me to read the bible to her. I did, every lunch period, for I don't remember how long. I'm half-blind, and I'm reading the bible to someone who is going fully blind. Very sweet gal, with an ever-present smile in the face of adversity.

If this research leads to help for glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, then it is truly a miracle of modern medicine. My mom has both (age 93) and she's blind.
JLassie
JLassie
Today, 12:09 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.51K)
If I had a dollar for every woman that found me unattractive, eventually they would find me attractive.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (21.57K)
@JLassie Ummmm ... maybe. I'm living proof that having lots and lots of money and wealth doesn't necessarily make you attractive. You can still be a wrinkled-up half-blind half-deaf gap-toothed dork with no sense of style. Trust me.
