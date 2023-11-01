Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 11/01/23

Nov. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (10.52K)
"BREAKING: In Senate hearing, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirms over 600,000 known gotaways at the border in fiscal year 2023 while being questioned by @RogerMarshallMD

. Mayorkas also repeatedly refused to answer Marshall's questions asking how many illegal immigrants have ties to known terror groups, saying only that DHS takes "appropriate enforcement action" to any national security threats. Marshall also asked when and if DHS would provide the countries of origin of people arrested at the border on the FBI terror watchlist - Mayorkas responded that that data could be provided in an "appropriate setting" (non public)." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.52K)
"Congratulations to a truly great Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, for his perseverance and success in defeating the horrendous Orsted Ocean Wind One & Two projects, which were to be built off the coast of South Jersey. This monstrosity required massive government subsidies, and ultimately, just didn’t work. The whales, which are dying in record numbers because of these wind scams, are very happy tonight. Way to go Jeff. The people of New Jersey love ❤️ you!"
----------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.52K)
Too Funny – The Most Media Coverage Ever Recorded for Ron DeSantis Is All About His Boot Lifts

You know things have collapsed into an unserious candidacy when this is the predominate conversation about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, it is a little more than just ordinarily funny; it’s factually well-deserved snark.

The issue of Ron DeSantis wearing weird boots and lifts, to give himself the illusion of greater physical stature, has been building over time on various internet discussion formats. Yesterday, podcaster Patrick Bet-David took the issue directly to the source. The discomfort on DeSantis’ face was clear and palpable – even as he claims he is 5′ 11″ at the end of the clip. https://youtu.be/rIS5YK_l2r4

Politico even did a forensic and expert analysis using three experts in shoes, boots and lifts.

Seriously, it’s their #1 most read article. 😂😅😂🤣 The determination by the experts is that Ron DeSantis does wear lifts. Everything about this story is hilarious and has become viral internet meme fuel.

Unfortunately, once the meme momentum gains this level of popularity, it sticks.

President Trump is comfortable in his own skin. That's one of the reasons he is popular across the board. People respect that kind of confidence.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.52K)
Again, something not feeling right about this story from The Daily Mail. Apparently, at some recent moment before the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack, a reporter from Russia Today was given a tour of Hamas tunnels below Gaza. According to the article, there are approximately 300 miles of the tunnels, with some reaching 200 ft below the surface.

The engineering to build tunnels at a depth of 200 ft (60 meters) below the surface is a remarkable claim (think proximity to sea level). The scale of the tunnels at 300 miles under such a small geographic region is another element that seems quite remarkable. The report, originating from Russia Today, coming on the heels of western intelligence trying to frame Russia in connection to an alignment with Hamas, puts another element into the Suspicious Cat review. The report almost seems too defensive and conveniently timed. That said, it’s not impossible, just remarkable if true.

If Hamas is indeed this dug in, (a) that means they have spent an incredible amount of time and money building this labyrinth; and (b) that would also explain the extreme dangers of this kind of warfare. Even bunker busting bombs would have difficulty with this claimed scale of depth. www.dailymail.co.uk/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.52K)
On Monday, we learned that event planning/management site Eventbrite landed itself in hot water recently after it sent a message to the Davis College Republicans explaining why the November 3rd "Protecting Women's Sports" event at the University of California, Davis featuring Riley Gaines as speaker (which is still on) was taken down from their site on grounds that it violated their woke terms of service.

"We do not allow content or events that... discriminate against, harass, disparage, threaten, incite violence against, or otherwise target individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, age, or disability," the notice read.

The response to the news, as originally reported by Outkick - where Gaines hosts a podcast - was immediate, with users of the site deleting their accounts and even Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin directing his staff to remove his events off the site, especially after learning Eventbrite initially kept up LGBTQ-organized events that promoted support for Hamas - pages that conveniently disappeared soon after the original story was published.

In response to the backlash, Eventbrite's co-founder, Kevin Hartz, melted down, telling the sports news site to "go f*ck yourself" and crudely responded to another critic with a crack about sleeping with the person's mom.

In an update to this story, things have gone from bad to worse, as now Eventbrite reps are hanging up on people who have called and inquired about their actions:

"OutKick emailed Eventbrite to ask if it were true that its employees hung up on and blocked a caller who inquired about the pro-Hamas listings on its site.

As expected, Eventbrite did not respond.

So, we called the company using the same number that the reader provided. The lady who answered was quite kind. She didn’t give her name. I introduced myself and started to say “I noticed Eventbrite had listed several pro-Hamas … ” but she immediately hung up the phone.

I tried to call back but the call dropped after the automated voice service transferred me to an agent. Same with my second call back. And my third.

Like the OutKick reader, Eventbrite apparently blocked my number."

Gaines, who understandably is about as unrelenting as it gets when it comes to people and groups who try to silence her, had this to say when she found out what was happening:

"If you want to find out for yourself, the number is +1 628-600-1786. While you're at it, be sure to relay the message that co-founder @kevinhartz is a misogynistic prick and will remain one until he says "I think women deserve fair competition, privacy, and safety" 😌" twitter.com/...
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 31, 2023

Moral of the story? Mess with the bull, be prepared to get the horns.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.52K)
Drop the pretense. If you watch this testimony through the prism of the FBI knowing that domestic violent extremists, Hamas sympathizers and extremist elements of Islam, have been protected by political correctness, and if you accept the Obama administration and the professional political left are aligned specifically with Islamic interests, as expressed by the Muslim Brotherhood (ex CAIR), then this statement today by terrorism manager, FBI Director Chris Wray, looks exactly like what it is – ass covering.

Wray knows the likelihood for a domestic terrorist uprising is higher now than ever before, in part due to the open border risk created by the Obama/Biden administration.

The number of extremist elements aligned in support of Hamas is visible in the protests that have erupted nationwide. Director Wray knows this, and he is covering his butt. youtu.be/...

The culturally Marxist FBI organization does not and will not do anything to block, impede or stop any terrorist attack that comes from an ideologically protected category of personage. This is why past terror attacks were successful, and how FBI supported domestic terror networks like Antifa are able to operate without concern.

It's interesting that Director Wray indirectly cites 2011 Operation Red Coalition, as part of his historic context for the involvement of Iran in carrying out assassination efforts inside the U.S. Those assassins came into the USA through the southern border as illegal aliens.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.52K)
A Zogby poll released on Tuesday shows President Trump leading Joe Biden 40 percent to 17 percent among Arab Americans as support for for Biden and the Democratic Party has collapsed in response to Biden’s support for Israel following the Hamas terror attack on October 7 that saw Palestinians from neighboring Gaza kill 1,400 and take over 200 hostages.

The Zogby poll shows that where Biden in 2020 had majority support among Arab Americans at 59 percent, that support has collapsed to just 17 percent saying they will vote for Biden in 2024 since the October 7 Hamas attack. Biden was already down to 35 percent in the months before the poll. Trump’s support has increased among Arab Americans from 35 to 40 percent according to a Reuters report on the Zogby poll.

Time magazine observes the collapse in support for Biden by Arab Americans could tip the balance in key swing states in a 2024 rematch against President Trump

This is the most dramatic shift over the shortest period of time that I’ve ever seen,” James Zogby, the founder and president of the Arab American Institute, which released the poll on Tuesday, tells TIME.

…The poll results are likely to increase concerns among Democrats about Biden’s standing with Arab Americans heading into 2024, particularly in Michigan, where roughly 277,000 Arab Americans call home, and Biden won in 2020 by 155,000 votes. But the smaller Arab American populations in Pennsylvania and Georgia were also larger than Biden’s margins of victory there. All three states are ones Biden flipped after Trump won them in 2016.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.