Politics And The Markets 11/02/23

Nov. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.9K Followers

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (10.53K)
Connecticut Judge Throws Out Election Results and Orders New Primary After “Shocking” Evidence of Democrat Ballot Fraud

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, State Judge William Clark has thrown out the results of the September Democrat primary election and ordered a new primary to be scheduled and conducted. The issue was ballot harvesting and ballot fraud – both violations of state law.

The Judge reviewed CCTV footage showing Wanda Geter-Pataky, vice chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee and operations specialist for the city, and Eneida Martinez, a former City Council member, working to support the party approved candidate. Both Ms Geter-Pataky and Ms Martinez participated in absentee ballot fraud, ballot harvesting and ballot stuffing at drop boxes. Both women invoked the Fifth Amendment when confronted as witnesses by the judge.

BRIDGEPORT – A judge ruled on Wednesday to overturn the city’s Democratic primary election, initially won by incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, following claims of absentee ballot fraud by his opponent, John Gomes.

After two weeks of evidentiary hearings for Gomes’s absentee ballot fraud lawsuit, Judge William Clark ordered a new Democrat primary based on 180 pieces of evidence presented by Gomes’s legal counsel.

In the 37-page ruling, Clark said the video footage presented by Bill Bloss – Gomes’s attorney – was particularly alarming.

“Mr. Ganim was also correct to be ‘shocked’ at what he saw on the video clips in evidence that were shown to him while he was on the witness stand,” Clark wrote. “The videos are shocking to the court and should be shocking to all the parties.

Ganin was one the many city officials called to the Fairfield Judicial District Superior Courthouse for questioning, along with Wanda Geter-Pataky, vice chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee and operations specialist for the city, and Eneida Martinez, a former City Council member accused by Gomes of stuffing ballot dropboxes.

At the witness stand, Ganim told the court he was “shocked” by an 18-minute video – subpoenaed by Gomes from Bridgeport police – that appeared to show 12 instances of Geter-Pataky either depositing stacks of ballots herself or handing ballots to others from behind her reception desk, and four instances of Martinez dropping off ballots.

Asked about the footage during the hearings, both Geter-Pataky and Martinez asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Ganim, who appeared to win the primary by 250 votes after a count of absentee ballots, denied any involvement in the alleged fraud. ctexaminer.com/...

You don't need to guess the races of the participants. You know.

If Democrats can do this to candidates running in their own party, imagine what is going on against Republicans in general elections. How much of this went on in 2020? According to the fake media, Democrats, and the courts, there was nothing to see in 2020.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (10.53K)
If it seems like things are rapidly spiraling in 2023, just wait until we get to 2024 – the last year of leftist opportunity to advance things under the cause of crisis while disposable Biden gets blamed.

The massive waves of illegal aliens swarming the U.S. southern border continues.

(Via Daily Mail) – The migrant caravan heading to the U.S. has grown by over by a thousand in just 24 hours, as social media teaches Chinese citizens how to reach the American dream.

Hundreds more have joined the caravan of migrants in Mexico bound north, one of the organizers said, bringing the total number to about 7,000 as the group traveled through the southern state of Chiapas.

Chinese people were the fourth-highest nationality, after Venezuelans, Ecuadorians and Haitians, crossing the Darién Gap during the first nine months of this year, according to Panamanian immigration authorities. Chinese migrants using this route fly to Ecuador and then make their way north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing the Darién has been rising gradually, from 913 in January to 2,588 in September. At the U.S.-Mexico border, the Border Patrol made 22,187 arrests of Chinese people for crossing the border illegally from Mexico from January through September, nearly 13 times the same period in 2022. www.dailymail.co.uk/...

While they have us distracted, a massive caravan is marching to storm our border.

This is not a crisis. It's an invasion.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (10.53K)
There are a myriad of geopolitical interests exploiting the Israeli war against Hamas terrorists. The intelligence operation we noted in Dagestan, Russia, was one small element of a larger dynamic. Here we dig into the geopolitical exploits of China and other interests.

Yesterday, a Chinese student at Cornell University in New York was arrested for posting vile death threats against Jewish students. Patrick Dai, age 21, a junior at the university, posted some of the most horrible threats against Jewish students threatening to kill, rape and conduct a mass shooting on the campus. The overarching dynamic, amid many U.S. colleges, has been to support the Hamas terrorists – such is the leftist infiltration and indoctrination that has essentially been unchecked for the past several years.

Dai is just one student, but the ideology represented is carried by many of the professors and university faculty throughout mainstream U.S. universities; albeit perhaps with a less direct use of violent verbiage to describe their mindset. However, the Chinese social media platforms are a current hotbed for antisemitism and extreme expressed hatred for Jews.

One cannot be intellectually honest and avoid noticing the overarching geopolitical dynamic that is exploiting the framework of the Israel vs Palestinian conflict.

China, as part of the BRICS economic alliance, is connected by self-interest to the government of Russia, Iran and elements within the Middle-East that were predominantly under the influence of U.S. political policy. The relationship between China and Yemen is one example where the extremist Islamic sentiment aligns with the interest of Beijing.

President Obama and Hillary Clinton aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood in the formative phase of the Arab Spring.

As the consequences of the Obama, Clinton, Biden policy surfaced throughout the Middle East (Tunis, Egypt, Libya, Bahrain, Syria), the national leadership of the region were pushed into extremist turmoil. Obama seemed to view this collateral damage as acceptable, despite his claims to the contrary. The U.S. relationship with Qatar was one example of the aligned interests of the White House that looked favorably toward the Muslim Brotherhood.

A dynamic of turmoil always creates new alignments, and this became very visible when Egypt and then Saudi Arabia started to push back against Obama/Clinton U.S. policy. When Obama aligned favorably with opening the big cat cages of Islamic extremism, the leaders of multiple Mideast nations, like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, were quickly looking for an alternative, perhaps more stable, geopolitical alignment.

The opening created by Obama, Clinton and Biden’s short-sighted chaos, left room for China and Russia to expand the footprint of their pre-existing influence. Ultimately, those relationships have grown over the past several years, in combination with BRICS and the investments by Beijing for their own geopolitical interests.

Inside this dynamic, and directly as a result of U.S. policy as executed, Israel has been becoming increasingly more isolated. The only thing that happened to change that dynamic was the election of Donald Trump and a new ‘peace view’ that began pulling all of the Arab nations together via the Abraham Accords.

President Trump was making great strides toward removing the chaos with a balanced approach that targeted ‘extremism‘ as the common enemy. The Trump Doctrine was pragmatic, only targeting extremism and those who created chaos. Thus, ISIS and other radical elements were confronted/eliminated, but good relations were developed amid reasonable minds.

With President Donald Trump’s policies supporting the absence of turmoil, things settled down, and violent extremism stopped. Within this dynamic, Israel was more secure; the lack of violence created a blanket of stability. However, the team behind Joe Biden, essentially the same team behind Obama, quickly returned to the former ‘chaos as a tool of influence‘ policy. Now we are seeing the consequences.

China along with most of the Arab nations support a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Obama/Biden also support the two-state solution, and all of the expressed and hidden Biden policies are designed to paint Israel into a corner where the two-state option is their only option. The result is an increasingly isolated Israel once again, and that reality fuels global antisemitism.

The Biden term presents a one-time disposable opportunity for the anti-Israel ideologues to advance rapidly. We can be relatively certain that as Hamas looks out into the larger global world, they are very happy to see Russia, China, the United States, and other EU political leadership in alignment with their desire to eliminate the independent Jewish state.

Benjamin Netanyahu is in a very tenuous place.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.53K)
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure he will be on the ballot for Michigan's 2024 Republican presidential primary and general elections.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, asks the court to confirm that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, does not have the power to determine whether Trump can be disqualified from the election under the 14th Amendment.

Trump's case comes after the liberal group Free Speech for People filed a lawsuit in September to keep the former president off Michigan's 2024 ballot, The Hill reported Wednesday.

The liberal group also filed a similar lawsuit in Minnesota, arguing that the so-called "insurrection" clause under the 14th Amendment bars Trump from the ballot due to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Benson has said she will not try to prevent Trump from being on the ballot in her state, but Trump's attorneys said she has not responded to a letter that the former president sent asking her to confirm him as an official candidate.

The uncertainty about the ballot impacts how the former president will "allocate campaign resources to best secure the nomination and defeat President Biden," his attorneys state.

Meanwhile, a poll last month showed that Trump leads President Joe Biden by seven points in Michigan, a vital swing state.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.53K)
More of this is needed. Today, Illinois Senator D!ck Durbin (D) and Ohio Senator JD Vance (R) confronted each other in the upper chamber over DOJ nominees that Senator Vance refuses to advance with unanimous consent.

Durbin was furious at the blocks JD Vance was putting in front of the Joe Biden nominees for U.S. Attorney and criticized Vance for campaigning on “law and order” while blocking those DOJ nominees advanced by Durbin. In response, Senator Vance delivered remarks promising to block every DOJ nomination as long as Joe Biden continues weaponizing Main Justice and the USAO nominations to target his political opposition.

There has been little, if any, Republican push-back to the radical nature of the onslaught brought forth by Biden, DAG Lisa Monaco and AG Merrick Garland. Factually the Lawfare tactics have increased in weaponized intensity throughout the Biden term in office.

The Republican House has the ability to block the funding mechanism, and the Republican minority in the Senate have the ability to block the nominees. Until now, we have seen little, if any, effort by either chamber to bring the Biden rogue elements to heel. Perhaps this is the start. Regardless, it is at least a step in the right direction.

This is a time of great consequence, deliberate choosing and decisions to be made.

History will long remember where each of the participants in our governmental bodies stand in these moments of crisis.

A based Senator JD Vance is making a good decision.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (10.53K)
During Tuesday's Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul took the opportunity to confront the Dept of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI with the recent history of their activity.

As noted by Senator Paul, the past several years exhibits clear and irrefutable evidence of the DHS and FBI working collaboratively to conduct surveillance on American citizens, while simultaneously violating the first amendment by coordinating with big tech social media companies on censorship.

Everything Rand Paul says in that statement is factually correct. However, highlighting just how the game of pretending is conducted in DC, at the end of hearing Senator Rand Paul -joined by Senator Lindsey Graham- voted to approve Jack Lew as Joe Biden’s ambassador to Israel. Quite a shift in ideological priority considering that Jack Lew was the primary cover-up official responsible for protecting Obama from exposure to the IRS targeting operation against conservatives.

Additionally, prior to his job as Treasury Secretary, and prior to his position as President Obama’s Chief of Staff, and prior to him being Obama’s Budget Director (comical considering Obama never had a budget) Jack Lew served as State Department Director under Hillary Clinton. It was Lew’s influence that shaped and positioned the failed Obama/Clinton foreign policy toward the Middle East. Specifically, toward Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya during their upheaval, the Arab Spring. How did that work out for our interests?

For those who believe the bankers control everything, Jack Lew is a case study.

President Obama’s first chief of staff was Rahm Emanuel, he sat on the board of troubled federal mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Obama’s second CoS was Bill Daley, a previous top executive at financial firm J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Next came Jack Lew.

From 2006-2008, Jack Lew was chief operating officer of Citibank’s alternative investments division. And it was his division that made billions of dollars betting “U.S. homeowners would not be able to make their mortgage payments.”

Lew made millions at Citi, including a bonus of nearly $950,000 in 2009 just a few months after the bank received billions of dollars in a taxpayer rescue, according to disclosure forms filed with the federal government. Jack Lew was CEO of Citibank’s hedge fund of “credit default swaps“, the financial tool that devastated the housing equity market and created the subsequent economic collapse.

Notice the pattern?

Hey, at least Senator Paul can talk eloquently about the constitutional protections being usurped in real time. Doing something about it, not so much.
