Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY Madness: 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks Up An Average 95% YTD While The Average Stock Is Down

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.39K Followers

Summary

  • The seven largest stocks in the S&P 500 have seen an average increase of 95% YTD.
  • However, the average stock is down, calling the elevated P/E ratios of megacaps into question.
  • Historical data suggests that this sort of trading action occurs in market bubbles, and that "top dog" stocks with high valuations tend to subsequently underperform.
  • Sky-high valuations leave no margin for error for the "magnificent seven," meaning small earnings misses could lead to large price corrections.

bull about to charge during a running of the bulls

Karlos Garciapons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The rollercoaster continues for stocks as the roaring summer rally has turned to an autumn of unease. As of my writing this, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ETF is still up roughly 11% for

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.39K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

E
Edpdds
Today, 8:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (907)
Complacency reigns. Meanwhile deficits and money printing increase
k
katmandu100
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.81K)
Time to short some names.
C
CashNdaBone
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (484)
Markets can often times be very difficult to predict but any sensible person can draw the conclusion that the largest stocks on the planet are in an extreme bubble, especially in light of the very juicy yields that bonds provide. Thank you for the write-up Logan, I always click the notifications that your articles bring to my phone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.