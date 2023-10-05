Karlos Garciapons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The rollercoaster continues for stocks as the roaring summer rally has turned to an autumn of unease. As of my writing this, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ETF is still up roughly 11% for the year. However, beneath the surface, the index return belies a wild contradiction. My calculations show that the seven largest stocks in the index, anointed by Jim Cramer as the "magnificent seven," are up an arithmetic average of 95% for the year. In order by largest to smallest market cap, followed by 2024 P/E ratios (or nearest fiscal year):

Apple (AAPL), +38.8% and trading for 26.7x 2024 earnings estimates. Microsoft (MSFT), +33.1% and trading for 28.5x 2024 earnings estimates. Nvidia (NVDA), +207.6% and trading for 26.7x 2024 earnings estimates. Amazon (AMZN), +48% and trading for 40.7x 2024 earnings estimates. Google (GOOG ), +51.9% and trading for 23.6x 2024 earnings estimates. Tesla (TSLA), +141.6% and trading for 52.1x 2024 earnings estimates. Meta (META), +145% and trading for 18.3x 2024 earnings estimates.

Meanwhile, the equal-weighted ETF of the S&P 500 (RSP) is down 1.5% for the year. The average stock is down! Economically-sensitive small-caps (IJR) are down somewhat more–3% for the year. There's likely only far this divergence can go.

Data by YCharts

Many of the assumptions behind analyst earning estimates here strike me as suspect- for example, Apple is expected to grow revenues by less than 6% (after posting a negative revenue growth number this year). Yet profit margins are supposed to balloon amidst a weakening economy. I'd take the under. Earnings estimates for growth stocks are notoriously rosy until the rubber meets the road, but the groupthink around the "magnificent seven" seems high even by Wall Street standards. At current prices, Google (GOOGL) is really the only mega-cap tech name I like, and I don't like it nearly as much as I did when it was 40 points cheaper.

Big Tech Is Overdue For A Big Correction

What does it mean when the average stock is down but seven companies are up an average of 95%? Historically, it means that the stocks getting massively bid up over a short period of time might be in a bubble. It's fairly easy to pull old news articles about the "four horsemen of tech" from the late 1990s, Japanese stocks in the late 1980s, or the 1960s "nifty fifty." History guides us that huge valuations are negatively correlated with huge success. Extensive research in various countries and time periods tells us that the largest stocks in the index tend to underperform by 4.7% per year over the next 10 years after becoming "top dogs," or the largest company in their respective sector or country. From the research:

The global top dog, the stock with the largest market cap in the world, exhibits the most extreme outcome. History suggests that the number one stock is almost always 1) a big company, 2) trading at an elevated multiple, and 3) subject to adverse shocks as competitors and regulators seek out its Achilles’ heel.

Many investors feel that "this time is different," or that these companies are special, but this is likely not different. History shows that when companies become large enough, they tend to run into the same problems. Gaining a lot of market share tends to cause companies to engage in rent-seeking behavior which in turn leads to antitrust enforcement. Along similar lines, large and growing profits attract competition, which is borne out by the fact that the largest companies in the world tend to not stay that way for longer than a few years. 25 years ago, Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO), and Oracle (ORCL) were lauded as the surefire winners of the 21st century, but they're no longer anywhere near the top dogs in tech. And who's to say that the biggest winners to come in tech are even publicly traded yet? Of course, playing the field is for suckers in at the craps table. But in tech, it's the rule–not the exception.

Should we believe that AI can suspend 1,000 years of economic history and that valuations are now irrelevant? I'd disagree rather strongly against this. There are loads of contradictions buried in these valuations. Microsoft is arguably the biggest AI winner, yet MSFT stock has returned the least of the magnificent seven. Nvidia is by far up the most, but if analysts don't expect Microsoft to make huge money off of AI, why would they keep buying Nvidia chips at a breakneck pace? It doesn't add up, and the truth is that AI investment is actually likely a drag on tech earnings at this point.

I have a lot to say about the economy and outlook for the stock market, but the extreme level of hype surrounding tech at the moment is in itself a huge red flag for future returns. Japan was supposed to take over the world in the late 1980s– then Cisco and Oracle in the late 1990s, and in 2009 no one even wanted to buy stocks. Today, I think you should again be a contrarian.

Where Will 2024 Earnings Come In?

2023 earnings are expected to be roughly flat against 2022, with the main headwind being shrinking profit margins. We're only halfway through reporting for 2023 (Q3 earnings season starts next week), so still there's a decent possibility that earnings will be down from 2022.

2024 is an interesting case study here because Wall Street has really sunk its teeth into the soft landing narrative. Here are some earnings actuals and estimates for 2024.

S&P 500 Earnings Actuals & Estimates (Yardeni Research)

Wall Street is calling for a 12.1% earnings explosion in 2024, which is improbable given where we are in the business cycle. It's not unusual for forward earnings estimates to be overly optimistic, but when you look at the level of the index ~$4300 and the earnings ~$220, you're getting a 19.5x multiple on current year earnings. Even if you assume we have a soft landing, earnings still probably aren't going to skyrocket due to the inconvenient fact that every debt maturity being refinanced by companies and consumers is likely to carry a higher interest rate than the expiring debt.

Landmark research by a Fed economist by the name of Michael Smolyansky has traced much of the earnings boom over the last 20 years to lower interest rates and tax cuts– not to an increased pace of innovation as many analysts believe. Without more tax cuts and a return of zero percent interest rates, stocks are inevitably going to have to reprice to much lower levels. To this point, I believe current valuations are about 25% too high for where interest rates and earnings growth potential presently lay. This implies a fair value for the index of somewhere around 3200.

Rest assured, a reckoning is coming at some point after nearly 15 years of monetary and fiscal stimulus. To this point, 40+ million Americans just got their first student loan bills in 3 years, which collectively absorb about 1% of the national disposable income. Has this been modeled into current analyst earnings estimates for 2024? The answer is almost certainly no, and that's bad news for analysts expecting people to start buying iPhones like they're going out of style. We're about to find out a little more when Big Tech reports earnings later this month, and a lot more in January after this year is over.

And for the graph of the week– data on news mentions of soft landings vs. recessions. Right now, many investors don't seem to believe earnings are capable of going down. This too is typical. History shows that predictions for soft landings tend to peak shortly before the onset of a recession.

Soft Landings vs. Recessions? (Bloomberg)

Bottom Line

What do you make of the "magnificent seven" being up close to double this year while the average stock is down? Is it sustainable? Stocks seem to be sliding back towards fair value, but there hasn't been a huge rout in megacap tech yet. With expectations still sky-high for Big Tech, any hiccups this earnings season might trigger an outsized correction. I still think that cash is likely your best investment here– the current yield on cash exceeds the earnings yield of every stock in the magnificent seven. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!