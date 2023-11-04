Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/04/23

Nov. 04, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (10.57K)
The Biden clan is now trying to intimidate a potential witness in the Oversight Committee's investigation into Joe Biden's crimes. Hunter Biden is asking a US Attorney appointed by his own father to go after Tony Bobulinski.

"🚨 🚨

Hunter Biden and his legal team are once again attacking anyone who speaks out against the Bidens.

This time, their target is Tony Bobulinski, a potential witness in our investigation.

We will not tolerate witness intimidation. The truth will come out soon enough despite the Biden team’s threatening tactics.

We will give Hunter the opportunity to clear the air and speak with us soon." twitter.com/...
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 3, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (10.57K)
Joe Biden is refusing to hand over loan documents to the House Oversight Committee proving any ‘loans’ he provided to his brother James Biden.

The House Oversight Committee has no IRS records or loan documents confirming the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden in 2018 was a ‘loan repayment’.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer demanded IRS records and applicable loan documents proving Joe Biden loaned his brother James money.

The Bidens often structure their income as ‘loans’ to avoid paying taxes. We saw this with a $5 million wire described as an ‘interest-free loan’ (a way for Hunter to avoid paying taxes) from a Chinese firm. The Bidens then shuffle the dirty money around to each other as ‘loan repayments.’ This is classic tax evasion, money laundering, and influence-peddling.

“The current lack of documentation leaves reason to doubt claims that this transaction was repayment for a legal loan,” Comer wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel.

“Whether it was a loan or not, James Biden’s March 1, 2018, check to Joe Biden demonstrates one way he personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him. Even if the transaction in question was part of a loan agreement, we are troubled that Joe Biden’s ability to recoup funds depended on his brother’s cashing-in on the Biden brand,” Comer said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.57K)
The judge in the New York City case against Donald Trump and the Trump organization has transparently been a little goofy. From the first day when he posed for the cameras, to the sketchy application of legal review within the case, Judge Arthur Engoron exhibits the classic traits of being weird and unstable.

There is a pattern amid the deployment of Lawfare that deserves some background context. Whenever Lawfare is deployed there are always background characters who are seemingly needed to keep the bizarre interpretations of Lawfare tactics on track.

We saw this play out with Debra Katzenberg, Monica McLean and David Laufman controlling Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey-Ford. We saw it again with Mary McCord playing the role in the background of the Trump Lawfare impeachment to guide Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff. We saw it again with Andrew Weissmann and Norm Eisen guiding Special Prosecutor Jack Smith from the backbench of Lawfare. In each case the principal activity is guided by Lawfare ideologues who use position to influence.

In the Judge Engoron example, court clerk Allison Greenfield has been passing notes and instructions to Engoron as the case has progressed. The activity has become so disconcerting that Trump’s lawyers have called it out in court as it happens. In response to the sunlight upon the visible activity, Judge Engoron has now expanded his gag order to prohibit Trump’s lawyers from drawing attention to the activity of Ms. Greenfield.

The issuance of the gag order is weird because the entire dynamic of the clerk instructing the judge is weird. The gag order is an effort by Engoron to stop people from noticing it…. Yeah, that’s exponentially weirder.

As noted by Henry Rossof from inside the court today, “Judge Engoron said he will note a continuing objection to his consultation with his clerk but does not want anything more said about her… he will still consult.”

“I have an absolute, unfettered right to consult with my law clerks anywhere, anytime,” Engoron noted. “There’s no more need to make a record” of it within the court when it occurs", he concluded.

After this series of exchanges today, Engoron then expanded his court order to forbid the Trump lawyers from telling the public about what was happening between him and his clerk in the court.

Yup, weird, sketchy and fitting right in with the pattern of how Lawfare is deployed.

These people are ideologically not stable.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.57K)
The Biden regime’s brutal and unprecedented political persecution of ordinary Americans was released at theaters around the US last week.

POLICE STATE had an online premiere a week ago with thousands tuning in to Dinesh D’Souza’s latest production.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza collaborated with Dan Bongino in this chilling new film that was title “Police State”that describes the obvious political persecution in America today.

Earlier this week Dinesh took his film to Mar-a-Lago for a premier at President Trump’s home.

Dinesh D’Souza: "As part of the marketing for Police State Film, made a deal with Salem Media to do some ad reads on their radio shows. Very normal stuff. We do this with every movie. And we’ve, of course, sent wires to Salem in the it’s the fastest, most convenient way to pay, and we do it directly from our bank in Texas.

And so my wife, Debbie, processed the wire. Everything seemed normal. And then we get a notification from our bank that the wire has been intercepted by this group called OFAC. Obviously, we had never heard of it, right? And look it up and discover that this is some division of the Treasury Department, it seems. And it’s apparently an agency that is supposed to monitor money transactions for international narcotics, for terrorism, for countries that are under sanctions. The name of the group has to do with foreign transactions, and this is a domestic wire. It is, again, for a very simple, manifest purpose.
(…)
So we just want this wire to be returned to our account, and we’re happy to pay by check or pay some other way. But evidently, OFAC, so far anyway, has refused to release the funds. And so we are kind of at an impasse. They’re demanding information that we’re not in a position to provide.

We don’t even see the reason that this wire was flagged in the first place. And obviously, having made a film called Police State, we’re like geez, is this some kind of a bureaucratic police State tactic to tie up our funds without explanation? We have no idea.

It’s very strange because again, there’s nothing in this wire that indicates anything that would normally draw a we’ve. For example, we’ve sent wires to Salem before, so there’s a pattern you know. It’s a media company, we’re obviously a film company. So something really strange is going on. And then there’s also kind of an odd unresponsiveness from OFAC it’s almost like they’re like, well, we don’t need to answer the phone. We don’t need to provide any explanations. So we’re obviously not going to let this go. We’re talking about a wire for over $100,000. So it’s a significant amount of money…

… I’m still confident, obviously, that it will be resolved, but nevertheless, I do think that this is a tactic that agencies sometimes do to hassle with people.

We’ve seen it in other cases. And I would not be at all surprised if the film itself is on their radar, is being monitored. I obviously expect myself to be under some forms of monitoring. But it’s just really interesting that this comes out of nowhere, involves an agency we’ve never heard of, and it involves things like narcotics and criminal trafficking and terrorism, which we have absolutely nothing to do with."

Late Friday afternoon the funds have been returned to Dinesh D’Souza!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.57K)
In this era of great pretending, one is reminded of the official catchphrase which began in 2021, “managing the transition.”

When you contemplate that “managing the transition” can also equate to controlling public opinion, and when you overlap the dynamic of large U.S. institutions manipulating information in order to control that opinion, then suddenly the trust in the data evaporates. When the reality of the economic situation you can measure, gauge, and sense on Main Street is increasingly detached from the government data about what’s happening on Main Street, things get weird.

EXAMPLE TODAY – Bureau of Labor and Statistics: “Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 150,000 in October, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.9 percent.” That’s the topline as announced.

Then you drop to the adjustments on the same report: “The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for August was revised down by 62,000, from +227,000 to +165,000, and the change for September was revised down by 39,000, from +336,000 to +297,000. With these revisions, employment in August and September combined is 101,000 lower than previously reported.”

September and October are generally significant upticks in labor, as the process for holiday preparation (shipping, transport, etc.) are underway. However, that historic pattern is no longer applicable. We see consumer trends in a downward direction, general uneasiness of the economic situation is relayed by businesses and consumers who are the key to reality, and yet the official reporting reflects something entirely different. Thus, you must ask yourself if this is part of the aforementioned “managing the transition.”

Additionally, staying with the bigger (non-pretending) picture, the U.S. government intentionally imports 7.5 million illegal aliens. Where are they in the data of employment conditions? Is there a metric that can evaluate the impact of a non-skilled labor influx that takes place simultaneous to a negative economic reality of inflation and diminished wages felt by those traditionally measured.

When you look carefully at the data provided by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Dept of Labor (DoL) and the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), what you come away with is the data-driven impression of something that you cannot actually see in the reality of the economic world around you. Quite simply, none of it makes sense.

If you begin talking about the disconnect, you enter a sphere of sounding like a conspiracy theorist. Would the official institutions of economic analysis actually manipulate data as an outcome of the larger goal to “manage the transition”? The answer is an emphatic, yes. However, how do you quantify that disconnect when the people with a vested interest in hiding any conflict are the same people who control the release of the data?

It is a reality that 75% of the American people feel their economic situation has worsened and continues to be worse. Many people are increasingly incapable of staying ahead of increases in cost of living. Gov't institutions say inflation has come under control, yet the prices continue skyrocketing and everyone can feel it. Financial insecurity is the new normal amid a growing population, while the managers of the transition say, ‘all is well.’

The only thing that brings a person back from the world of crazy speak, is a review of actual ground reports on Main Street from people who are living their daily lives and trying to cope with the costs of maintaining that standard. Almost everyone expresses having more difficulty keeping their financial head above water. Yet the data released by government paints a different picture. The distance between reality and ‘official data’ has never been wider than it is today.

Fewer goods are being manufactured. Fewer goods are being shipped. Fewer sales are taking place. In a naturally contracting cycle this would mean less jobs. However, the data shows job growth.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (10.57K)
Former Chief of Staff to the Acting Director of Defense and author, Kash Patel, joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday to discuss his testimony before the Colorado court in the left’s latest attempt to remove President Trump from the ballot in Colorado.

During his testimony Kash Patel laid out how President Trump called for the National Guard on January 6 but was shot down by Pelosi, the heads of the Capitol Police Bureau, and the Mayor of Washington DC at the time.

It’s hard to be accused of an “insurrection” when you’re the one who called for the National Guard to protect the US Capitol and you did it days before the protests began!

The mainstream media has totally ignored Kash Patel’s testimony in Colorado because he completely destroyed the left’s narrative. The fact is there was no planned insurrection and President Trump is the one who ordered the National Guard to the US Capitol but was shot down for some bizarre reason by local DC leaders. The J-6 committee hid Patel’s testimony for months with the help of the lapdogs in the mainstream media.

And now this lawfare has actually flipped itself on its head. And these lawyers, by the way, the lawyers that bring this case against President Trump are from King & Spalding. Do you know who’s a named partner at King and Spalding? Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, and Gina Haspel. Do you know who was a named partner at King and Spalding? Christopher Wray, earning $15 million a year. Not a coincidence. Deep State government gangsters are bringing this for sure, like you said, with the help of the RINOs. And what they want to do now is say, oh, President Trump didn’t order the National Guard on January 6 under the Insurrection Act, so now they want a Commander in Chief to deploy military armed assets unilaterally.

Also, these grundoons from yesterday wanted the President to deploy and order the deployment of FBI agents. That’s the position they want the President of the United States to take, even though it doesn’t jive with the legal advice given to us by many brilliant lawyers at the DoD and the White House. And they are so hypocritical, they will take that opposite position because like you said, Steve, the mainstream media will now run with it and say, oh, I didn’t know President Trump could be disqualified. He can’t. It’s totally bogus. But you’re right, none of them are covering the testimony because they hate it when the truth punches them in the face.

The people bringing the case for prosecution should be on trial themselves for their part in the coup against the president. Judges are pretending this sudden outbreak of charges against President Trump aren't a continuation by the same people for the same purpose.
