Politics And The Markets 11/05/23

Nov. 05, 2023
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (10.59K)
The Department of Education has launched a federal anti-semitism probe into Oberlin College over a professor of peace studies who called for the elimination of Israel.

The probe by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights was launched on September 29, the New York Post reported. The investigation is examining whether Oberlin violated Title VI, which protects students from discrimination based on race or national origin.

The probe could result in Oberlin losing some of the millions in federal funding it receives every year — last year the school received $5 million in federal grants.

The private Ohio liberal arts college just outside of Cleveland employs tenured professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, who teaches religion as well as Middle East and North Africa studies. Mahallati has previously called himself “professor of peace.”

Oberlin is the college that lost a $36 million case against a bakery for their woke politics. Apparently they have learned nothing from that case. Once a leftist, always a leftist.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (10.59K)
Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice, was down at the border again. This time he was in Sasabe, Arizona, which is a remote area next to the southern border. He is consistently doing what the mainstream media won’t, which is showing us just how bad Biden’s border crisis is.

As Ben was walking along the border wall, you can see countless illegals sitting against the wall, waiting to turn themselves in. Remote areas like this were also used for cartels to run drugs but are also being used now to bring in illegals.

Ben had gone up to numerous individuals that were waiting and asked them in Spanish where they were planning to go. Some said Mississippi, California, Pennsylvania, Nashville, Maryland and New York, among other locations.

He was offering help when he noticed a girl looked sick. He called for help on a satellite phone to the Border Patrol and asked one of them to translate. It turns out she had not eaten in two days.

Ben put the blame on the humanitarian groups that are showing up at the border to help because they are enabling the cartels. The man wearing the black mask is telling the group of illegals not to talk to Ben.

Ben Bergquam: “This guy is coaching them as we speak, this leftist out here who is aiding and embedding the cartels telling them not to talk to us, saying I’m a Trump supporter.”

In the latter part of the video, you can see the humanitarian worker what appears to be commands to the illegals. Ben had confronted them on that because they were almost acting like law enforcement. Bergquam: “He followed us out here to tell them not to talk to us, not to tell us information.”

Bergquam’s detailed and accurate documenting of the border crisis brings to light just how serious this problem is. We have people inside our nation that are literally facilitating the invasion.

It almost looks hopeless seeing the daily destruction of the United States of America. It is also shameful that our mainstream media doesn’t care about the invasion. Thankfully, we have some faithful reporters like Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice who truly care about the border crisis and our great nation.

This video is 13 minutes in length, but is a must watch to see what is really going on at the border. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (10.59K)
Washington DC saw a massive assembly of pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian groups today. Tens of thousands of people protesting against Israel in support of Hamas and the Palestinian cause shouted, “from the river to the sea,” an increasingly popular slogan calling for the elimination of the nation state of Israel. twitter.com/...

After the march and protest, the angry pro-Hamas groups converged on the White House, scaling the fence and waving the Palestinian flag, and smearing the White House entrance with red paint. The chant changed to “long live the Intifada,” a nod of approval to the protests against Israel from within the West Bank and Gaza.

More evidence the Obama network is using the Hamas terror attack to get rid of Biden, get rid of Netanyahu, and get rid of Israel.

And there's your domestic terrorist army…

After vandalized the White House grounds, I wonder if the FBI collected all the non-government cellphone ID's that were geolocated at the White House so they can later go and knock down those cell phone owners' home doors, go in with weapons drawn, confiscate all their communication devices, and then arrest and frog march the protesters out to waiting vans to take them to the DC Gulag awaiting trial?

For those of you with a strong stomach, this is what these Hamas apologists are supporting: twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (10.59K)
This is rather revealing of the mindset and disconnect. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was booed and heckled as he took to the stage at the Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee. In response to the audience Chris Christie said they were “reprehensible”.

He’s done! He will likely be on the ‘first loser’ debate stage in Miami and that’s it. Apparently, he knows this is his final chance to take shots at President Trump, regardless of the backlash he gets for doing it.

Attacking Donald Trump is the only skillset of Chris Christie. That’s what he was recruited to do, and that is his single mission on the campaign. This is his last opportunity, he’s done!
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (21.68K)
youtu.be/...

An "auctioneer" stifles a far-right protester. OMG!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (10.59K)
House Judiciary Committee Republicans are pressing ahead with sweeping reforms to the government’s FISA surveillance powers that among other things would prohibit the FBI from searching through Americans’ phone records without a court-approved warrant. The effort is on track to be wrapped up by the end of the year when several Patriot Act powers expire. Republicans and Democrats are coming together on this matter in rare bipartisan cooperation, lawmakers told Just the News.

Jordan said such a dramatic change to the Section 702 surveillance would be the centerpiece of a larger reform of the government’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act powers that were enhanced after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks for the war against Al-Qaeda.

“There's gonna be major reform to not just 702 but I think the entire FISA,” he said. “Our goal here is in the next two months.”
