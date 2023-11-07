Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/07/23

Nov. 07, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (10.61K)
"I’m still processing today’s news that I was personally targeted by my government for suppression of my speech rights. I’m extremely angry but also just sad at what our government has become." twitter.com/...

Yes, it is a very big deal and SCOTUS has decided it will continue.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.61K)
The Biden administration refused to sell American weapons to Israel unless it provided guarantees the guns would not be given to civilians living in the West Bank, the Washington Free Beacon is exclusively reporting.

The Jewish state urgently requested the United States sell it thousands of M-16 rifles following the Hamas terror group’s Oct. 7 slaughter of more than 1,400 unarmed Israeli citizens. But the Biden administration would not approve the sale until Israel guaranteed the critical weapons would not reach civilian outposts in the West Bank, which the Biden administration and its Democratic allies view as occupied territory.

The stipulation was characterized by officials as unusual and indicates the Biden administration is succumbing to pressure from its far-left flank, which is pressing Israel to enact a ceasefire and accusing the Jewish state of carrying out a genocide as it defends itself from Hamas terrorists operating in the Gaza Strip.

The guns are critical to Israel’s defense as it faces down the most significant threat in decades.

Biden didn't seem too concerned when he left behind tons of guns and ammo in Afghanistan, which would then be used by the Taliban and other enemies of America. Why is it different for Israel?

The Biden administration is now trying to force their gun control desires into foreign policy issues.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (21.73K)
""US offshore wind is holed and sinking""

www.msn.com/...

""But a funny thing has happened on the way to our new net-zero utopia, as two of the three legs of the stool have begun to show clear signs of financial distress that could render this stool highly unstable. The EV business was the first to signal that things were not going to plan early this year as unsold inventory began to pile up on dealer lots amid slowing demand, stubborn inflation, and rising interest rates. ""

""In recent weeks, some analysts have begun to predict that peak EV adoption could happen in the next 2-3 years and top out at just 10-12 per cent of the total vehicle fleet. Distressed automakers like Ford and GM have recently announced cancellations in some big investments in plant and equipment and year-long delays in new factory openings and new model introductions. ""

""If anything, the Big Wind industry appears to be in even deeper financial distress. In recent weeks, Siemens Energy, a major manufacturer of wind turbines, platforms and other green technologies, has sought loan guarantees from the German government of up to €16 billion ($16.9 billion), as rising costs and supply chain issues have changed the economics of its major projects, despite the generous subsidies and incentives the government has already provided.""

Not pretty.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.61K)
A top government official confirmed IRS whistleblower claims that the Justice Department hamstrung the investigation into Hunter Biden. But that same government official refused to acknowledge that Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney David Weiss misled Congress with their claims that Weiss had ultimate authority over the investigation.

That Weiss and the Department of Justice are standing by that story is reason enough for the House to stop deferring to the Justice Department’s “ongoing investigation” excuse for withholding information from Congress. Oversight Committees should start issuing and enforcing subpoenas to expose the DOJ’s cover-up of Biden-family corruption — and its cover-up of the cover-up.

The House Judiciary Committee’s spree of transcribed interviews over the last few weeks continues to reveal new details concerning the DOJ and FBI’s obstruction of the investigation into Hunter Biden and Biden-family corruption. The recent questioning of the DOJ’s top dog for the criminal division of the tax division, Stuart Goldberg, added new texture to the previous testimony by IRS whistleblowers — confirming their many complaints about the Justice Department’s interference in their investigation.

The tax division of Main Justice, Goldberg explained during his interview, is responsible in investigations of tax crimes to decide whether to open a grand jury investigation and whether to authorize the prosecution of tax offenses. Goldberg further clarified that certain investigative steps, such as approving attorney subpoenas, require the sign-off of the tax division of Main Justice. Beyond the normal approval required by Main Justice in tax cases, Goldberg testified that in sensitive matters, such as the Hunter Biden case, there would typically be “closer supervision” of the investigation by the tax division, including authorization at a higher level than normal.

Not only did Main Justice, through the tax division, have authority over approving certain investigative steps, but Goldberg testified to the House Judiciary Committee that the tax division’s approval was required before a U.S. attorney’s office could bring felony tax charges. The tax division would even approve which specific charges could be brought, according to Goldberg.

When pushed on what happens if the tax division refused to approve charges, Goldberg told the House Judiciary Committee that the U.S. attorney’s office could “appeal” to the deputy attorney general who would then resolve the dispute. However, when Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan asked how often that happened, Goldberg said only once in the last three years.

This backdrop coincides perfectly with what IRS whistleblowers previously told Congress. They testified that they needed approval from D.C. before they could take various investigative steps and that Delaware U.S. Attorney Weiss had said he was not the final decision-maker when it came to Hunter Biden.

However, when pushed to confirm those claims — and, specifically, whether the DOJ tax division had authorized criminal felony charges against Hunter Biden in 2022 — the DOJ lawyer representing Goldberg directed him not to answer that question. With that line of questioning closed down, the House Judiciary Committee pivoted to a more general inquiry: “Between DOJ Tax and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, who would you say is the primary decisionmaker on this case with regard to the tax component?”

And here the dizzying spin began in force. “So from my perspective, David Weiss in the U.S. Attorney’s Office was leading the case and running the case and were doing that and that Tax Division had responsibilities under the Justice Department procedures and policies to review certain things and approve certain things, yes,” the tax division chief responded. And if there was “any disagreement or difference of opinion as to certain perspectives,” Goldberg explained, “then it would have to be decided by somebody else in higher authority.”

While Goldberg’s explanation mirrored what the IRS whistleblowers claimed — that Weiss was not the ultimate decision-maker — Goldberg refused to acknowledge the obvious when confronted with Weiss’s letter in which the Delaware U.S. attorney claimed he was the ultimate decision-maker.

“So the Tax Division has responsibility to authorize cases or not authorize cases. That’s what we’re required to do under the Department’s policies,” Goldberg noted. Then, to justify Weiss’s statement that he was the ultimate decision-maker, Goldberg testified, “My recollection is that David Weiss in his letter qualified or recognized that” his “ultimate authority” was only such authority as was “consistent with” “Department’s rules, the Federal rules, the Federal Principles — Principles of Federal Prosecution, other departmental policies.”

Goldberg took a similar tack when questioned about Garland’s statement that “Mr. Weiss had, as I said from the beginning, at the very beginning, that he had authority over all matters that pertain to Hunter Biden.”

“I do believe that the Attorney General in his statements is implicitly saying that — when he says people have full authority, it’s to conduct their work subject to the standard policies and rules of the Department of Justice, unless the Attorney General specifically disagrees with that,” Goldberg told the Judiciary Committee.

Goldberg’s crafty caveat might provide Weiss and Garland cover, but to Americans, the entire spectacle reeks of a cover-up. And it is — a cover-up of a cover-up.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.61K)
A New Hampshire court dismissed Democrat-backed lawsuits contesting the legality of the state’s voter ID law on Wednesday, marking a major win for Republicans and election integrity advocates.

Writing for the Hillsborough Superior Court, Justice Charles Temple ruled that a series of challenges filed against New Hampshire’s voter ID law lacks legal standing because plaintiffs failed to provide evidence showing their ability to vote was impeded by the law in question. In their original lawsuit against New Hampshire’s Republican secretary of state and attorney general, several state voters, along with 603 Forward and Open Democracy Action (two leftist organizations), claimed SB 418 violated provisions of the New Hampshire Constitution.

The Republican National Committee, New Hampshire Republican State Committee, and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE) PAC were intervenor-defendants in the case.

Signed into law by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu last year, SB 418 altered the process by which voters verify their identity when casting their ballot. Under the law, voters who fail to present an approved form of ID would be instructed to fill out an “affidavit ballot,” at which point he or she must then fill out and submit a series of documents proving he or she is eligible to vote. If a voter does not return a copy of the required information within seven days of the election, that voter’s ballot will not be certified.

In his Wednesday ruling, Temple noted how plaintiffs were unable to document any evidence proving their rights were, “or will be,” violated by the law.

“In sum, it seems abundantly clear to the Court that the ‘rights’ at issue in this litigation are the constitutional rights of New Hampshire’s voters, which the organizational plaintiffs maintain have been or will be violated by SB 418,” Temple wrote. “However, under long-standing case law, the organizational plaintiffs may only challenge the constitutionality of SB 418 based on an invasion of their own rights. … For the reasons stated above, the plaintiffs have failed to identify the necessary ‘present legal or equitable right’ belonging to them ‘to which the defendants are asserting an adverse claim.'”

Temple furthermore granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ requests that SB 418 be declared unlawful and an injunction prohibiting its enactment and enforcement.

“Voter ID laws do not harm eligible voters, instead, they identify those people ineligible to vote, including non-citizens,” RITE President Derek Lyons said in a statement celebrating Wednesday’s ruling. “Every case rejecting activists’ attempts to upend state election law helps restore voters’ confidence in the ballot box.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.61K)
Hailed by Globalists as a real ‘hero of democracy’, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed as ‘irresponsible’ the idea of holding an election in wartime, as the discussion has arisen as to whether Kyiv should be voting under martial law.

Zelensky, who has already banished opposition parties and enacted a gargantuan censorship, is now calling for unity to avoid ‘pointless’ political discussion.

"We need to recognize that this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend… I believe that elections are not appropriate at this time."

Dictators don't do elections.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.61K)
After months of false promises regarding the release of transgender shooter Audrey Hale's infamous manifesto, parts of the document finally leaked on Monday.

Hale committed mass murder in March, killing six people, including three children, at a Nashville Christian school. Further carnage was stopped by police officers who quickly arrived on the scene and stormed the building in order to eliminate the threat.

Steven Crowder obtained pictures of Hale's manifesto, and they revealed disturbing new details about her motives. In one instance, she described those she was about to go kill as "little crackers." In another, she ranted about the supposed "white privilege" (she misspelled the latter word) of the children who attended the Christian school.

In response, Nashville's Democrat mayor appears to be furious. He immediately demanded an investigation into who leaked the manifesto, claiming that the release threatens the security of "Nashvillians who are grieving."

If there was any question about whether the photos released by Crowder were real, this answers them. You don't start an investigation into the leak of something that doesn't exist.

Still, it's odd to see Mayor Freddie O'Connell so upset with the fact that this went public. How does knowing the killer's state of mind and possible motive put anyone in Nashville at risk? Aubrey Hale is no longer among the living, having been dispatched the day of the shooting.

While the topic is obviously very sensitive, it is fair to ask why those in charge have taken such desperate measures to keep this information out of the public eye. Given that manifestos are very often released in other cases, specifically when the shooters fit a certain profile, why only in this case are things expected to be different? One would be forgiven for suspecting that politics is playing a role in this case.

One can't think of any legitimate reason why the shooter's anti-white racism should have been kept a secret for nearly the past year. Even if the authorities wanted to not release the actual wording out of concern for the families involved, the public should have been made aware of the situation with a basic description. Instead, false promises were made in what appears to be an attempt to completely memory-hole the entire ordeal.

Meanwhile, the fake mainstream press doesn't seem interested in reporting on the matter at all. We know from past instances that they've jumped all over other shooter manifestos, but they aren't interested in this one for some reason. Again, one would be forgiven for suspecting that politics is at the root of that decision.
