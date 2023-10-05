ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Amidst the upheaval of the global COVID-19 pandemic, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) emerged as a pivotal player in the race for effective vaccines. Their partnership with Pfizer yielded Corminatry, a testament to their adept adaptation of mRNA-based vaccine technology, which, to me, underscores the depth of the company's overall knowledge and exceptional research capabilities, which is a core aspect of my following investment thesis. Despite being massively celebrated, with BioNTech's stock reaching more than $350 at one point, its shares have been extensively slumped by investors ever since.

Data by YCharts

However, beneath this surface picture of the company's volatile stock price lies a compelling investment narrative. My bullish investment thesis on BioNTech is based on BioNTech's promising transition from a pandemic hero to a potential industry leader in the growing market of mRNA-based oncology treatments for various cancer types, with the company already holding a rich pipeline portfolio of various treatments in all stages of development. Priced at $27 billion, a figure that diminishes to just $13 billion when considering the substantial $14 billion cash reserve, I am convinced that this offers investors a proposition worth dissecting.

In the subsequent sections, this article will delve into BioNTech's market prospects for its various oncology treatment offerings. Additionally, I'll assess the opportunity of COVID-19 transitioning into an endemic state, offering a sustained revenue channel for the company. I will also spotlight BioNTech's robust financial standing, a factor that, in my opinion, enhances its strategic maneuverability in terms of strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Research Segments - Market Potential - Pipeline

The BioNTech pipeline is specifically targeting so-called solid tumor treatments, including prostate cancer, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer. While there are some more that look quite promising, such as early-stage trials in mRNA-based malaria treatment, HIV and tuberculosis, as well as cervical cancer, for now, I am only going to focus on the selection of solid tumors that I just listed, as I believe it currently offers the highest tangible market potential for the company. The following image is an overview of the company's current pipeline efforts, depicting the stages of the treatments in the various fields I among others, just mentioned.

BioNTech - Oncology Pipeline announced in Q2/23 (Investor Presentation)

Melanoma

For BioNTech, with promising mid-stage data in hand, melanoma is, in my view, one of the great examples of advanced mRNA-based therapies.

Tragically, the increasing occurrence of skin cancers such as melanoma boosts the need for effective anticancer agents. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, around 100k cases of invasive melanoma alone in the US are expected to be diagnosed in 2023.

Thus, the total market size for melanoma-related therapeutics in 2022 was already estimated at roughly $5 billion. It is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, which would amount to a total revenue of over 10 billion dollars in 2030.

U.S. Melanoma Therapeutics Market Trajectory (www.grandviewresearch.com)

BioNTech currently holds two mRNA treatments, one fully owned in the current stage 2 phase, particularly targeting patients with advanced melanoma by encoding a fixed set of four melanoma-associated antigens aiming to trigger an immune response in these patients. That being said, this Phase 1 trial has shown favorable data so far.

BNT111 - Pipeline Stage (BioNTech Website) BNT 122 - Pipeline Stage (BioNTech Website)

BioNTech partners with Merck on an individualized melanoma cancer vaccine that aims to encode up to 20 patient-specific tumor antigens by inducing a potent immune response against the patient's unique tumor. It's currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial.

Prostate Cancer

The most promising in terms of expected market size is BioNTech's trajectory of capturing a significant market share with its efforts to market an effective prostate cancer therapy, as the global prostate cancer market size is projected to be over 23 billion dollars by 2023, growing at a calculated 9% CAGR from its currently reported total sales of almost 13 billion dollars in 2023.

Prostate Cancer Market Size (www.precedenceresearch.com )

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer worldwide, and while it's not the deadliest type of cancer (only 1 in 41 cases dies), the market trajectory indicates that there is obviously a significant demand and thus lots of dollars to be made with effective treatments. BioNTech fully owns a promising mRNA-based vaccine treatment that is about to enter a Phase 2 stage trial after it has already shown initial data that indicate decent safety and a robust immune response in the patients.

BNT112 - Pipeline Stage (BioNTech - Website/Pipeline)

Non-small-cell lung cancer

BioNTech holds various lung cancer treatments at various stages, including one, BNT316, that is presently going through a stage 3 trial.

BNT316 - Pipeline Stage (BioNTech - Website / Pipeline)

BNT316 is a next-generation monoclonal antibody candidate. This treatment targets a protein called CTLA-4, which acts as a "brake" on the immune system, preventing it from attacking healthy cells. In cancer, this brake is misused by cancer cells to evade the immune system. BNT316 blocks CTLA-4, releasing the brake and allowing the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells more effectively. It's like unleashing the body's natural army to battle cancer. This method, called immunotherapy, aims to boost the body's own defenses to fight cancer.

The market prospects for such a treatment are also very promising, as the global non-small cell lung cancer market was reported to be valued at about 25 billion dollars already in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR until 20230, which would make it a 50-billion-dollar market.

In conclusion, I have only discussed three areas in which BioNTech is likely to offer a compelling value proposition to consumers, which confirms my belief that the company will be able to achieve a substantial position in these markets in the future. So, if we only assume that the company captures 10% market share only in these three markets, that would amount to about 8 billion dollars in revenue by 2030, whereas I believe it's more likely that it can be something closer to 20%, which would be 16 billion dollars in revenue, and that totally ignores the other potential market initiatives for the company.

COVID 19 - Seasonal Revenue

Furthermore, I expect BioNTech to capitalize on COVID-19 becoming a seasonal endemic. The company's own revenue guidance for COVID-vaccine sales this year amounts to about 5 billion dollars, which I believe is a reasonable estimate in light of the recently circulating publications that show an uptick in COVID cases, as well as statistics indicating the need for renewing one's vaccine or, more precisely, getting a booster to maintain protection against the constantly evolving COVID-19 subvariants, such as the present Omicron XBB.1.5. Pfizer, which collaborates with BioNTech on this matter, expects roughly 24% of the eligible US population, approximately 82 million people, to get the booster shot. BioNTech's adapted COVID-19 Vaccine for the 2023/2024 season is approved in all major jurisdictions and is poised to bring in revenue. In contrast, rivals such as Novavax have not received FDA approval yet. Therefore, I believe that in collaboration with Pfizer, BioNTech is likely to capture the majority of this market.

Cash Position

I want to reiterate the significance of the company's cash reserve. Depending on how you calculate it, it ranges between roughly 17 billion dollars and 14.1 billion dollars, as reported by the Q2 earnings report ending June 30, 2023. I prefer to consider the latter figure, as it reflects the pure cash and liquidity that the company can invest in its business. One example of such strategic acquisitions is the one announced earlier this year, where BioNTech allocated about 170 million for DualityBio to expand its pipeline with a drug called DB-1303. This drug is a rival to AstraZeneca's Enhertu and aims to improve outcomes in breast and lung cancer cases. The DB-1303 program has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial. BioNTech will have the licenses for distribution in all global regions excluding China and Hong Kong, and DualityBio will receive single-digit to double-digit royalties. More information is to be awaited.

Overall, regarding such strategic decisions to profit from synergies and complement BioNTech's pipeline, I have full trust in the management's capability, as I mentioned earlier. So, If we assume that BioNTech can achieve an average return on investment of about 20% on its chunk of cash until 2030 and discount it to its present value with an 8% rate, we obtain a figure of about 30 billion dollars.

BioNTech Cash ROI (Authors own Composition)

Certainly, we can argue about whether they will be able to sustain that 20% over 7 years; however, I want to point to the trajectory and magnitude, underscoring the significance of their cash position. To me, I am essentially buying the company's pipeline potential, which I have discussed before, basically for not much more than a few nickels.

Risks to my Investment Thesis

While I am bullish on BioNTech's prospects, there are several risks to consider. One significant risk is the unpredictable nature of drug development in general. Despite promising data and results from BioNTech's ongoing trials, there are no guarantees that the trials will ultimately result in successful treatments and marketable products.

Additionally, the competitive landscape is fierce. Other pharmaceutical companies are also investing heavily in mRNA-based therapies and immunotherapies. If BioNTech's treatments do not prove to be significantly more effective or safer than competitors' offerings, capturing a substantial market share could be challenging.

The COVID-19 market, while potentially lucrative, is also uncertain. The demand for vaccines may decrease if the virus becomes less severe or if global vaccination efforts significantly reduce transmission rates. Furthermore, regulatory changes, public perception, or supply chain disruptions could affect the company's ability to capitalize on the seasonal COVID-19 vaccine market effectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my bullish stance on BioNTech is grounded in the company's innovative approach to mRNA-based therapies, robust pipeline, and strategic collaborations. Despite the risks outlined, I believe BioNTech's potential to revolutionize cancer treatments and capitalize on the evolving landscape of COVID-19 vaccinations positions it as a compelling investment opportunity. The company's strong cash position and strategic decision-making enhance its flexibility and resilience, mitigating some of the inherent risks.

While the investment landscape is never without challenges, the trajectory of BioNTech's research, combined with its financial stability, reinforces my optimism. By closely monitoring the developments, regulatory updates, and market dynamics, investors can make informed decisions to navigate the complexities and potentially reap substantial rewards in the evolving biopharmaceutical market by making an Investment in this company.