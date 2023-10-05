JulieAlexK

Summary

Northview Residential REIT (NRR.UN:CA) is an open-ended, internally managed REIT that owns a portfolio of ~14,400 multi-family residential suites and 1.25MM sf of commercial space across 11 Canadian provinces and territories. The current NRR was formed through a series of transactions orchestrated by Starlight and KingSett Capital. Following the most recent transaction (explained in detail below), NRR seems to have been forgotten by investors and is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic and relative value. I am initiating coverage of NRR with a Strong Buy rating, reflecting the deep discount offered by current pricing, high quality of the underlying portfolio, and the likelihood of a near-term re-rating.

Background & Context

Multi-family residential REITs have been among the most resilient in the real estate universe. So you might ask why Northview Residential REIT has traded off ~50% in the past year. To understand how so much value could be destroyed in one of the best performing real estate sectors, and why now might be an attractive entry point, we have to go back in time.

Northview Residential REIT was formed on August 21, 2023 as the result of Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund's Recapitalization Event ("Recap"). The Recap involved the acquisition of a C$742MM portfolio of 20 properties financed with the issuance of units at book NAV and the assumption of debt, a 1.75:1 split, internalization of asset management, and conversion from a closed-end fund to a traditional open-ended REIT structure. Each of these moves was designed to turn around what was, by all accounts, a disaster for the sponsors backing the Northview Fund (Starlight and KingSett, reputable institutional real estate investors in Canada).

In 2020, Starlight and KingSett acquired Northview Apartment REIT to form the Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund, a publicly traded closed-end fund. The main thesis behind each of these 3 Northview vehicles was to capitalize on the higher yields offered by multi-res properties in northern and remote areas of Canada. Due to their remote location, short building seasons, high build costs, and relative obscurity, these markets were severely and chronically undersupplied, allowing well-scaled investors to generate outsized returns. This thesis was, and remains, intact. However, the issue for the Northview Fund was in its capital structure. The Fund had a significant exposure to variable rate debt, which was fine until rates began rising. From ~83% in 2021, the AFFO payout ratio ballooned to >140% in Q2 2023. The primary selling point for the Fund was a fat yield, so management sustained the dividend by delaying discretionary capex and drawing on its credit lines while it looked to affect its Recapitalization Event, which was to be concluded by the end of 2023 per the Fund documents.

In June, the Recapitalization was announced. Concurrently, management sneaked in a (well anticipated) 50% cut to the dividend, bringing the pro forma AFFO payout ratio to <70%. The transaction involved the acquisition of three portfolios for C$742MM from institutional investors, including Starlight and KingSett financed with new units issued at book NAV (value-neutral) and assumed debt. Importantly, this reduced debt/gross book value ("D/GBV") by ~500bps (n.b., 71% to 65%), reduced the exposure to variable rate debt by ~400bps (n.b., 33% to 29%), and increased the average mortgage maturity from 2.6 to 3.0 years. Asset management was internalized, and the Fund was converted to an open-ended REIT, making the units more accessible and attractive to a wider investor base.

REIT Overview

Residential Portfolio

NRR is predominantly a residential REIT, deriving ~80% of NOI from the multi-family portfolio. NRR owns ~14,400 residential suites and 1.25MM sf of commercial space across 11 Canadian provinces and territories, making it the most diversified residential REIT in the TSX. The charts below illustrate the REIT's geographic diversification by residential suite count and reflect the new assets acquired in the Recap.

Residential Suite Geographic Breakdown (Company filings)

More insightful is the breakdown of NRR's residential revenue by geography (see charts below). It is important to note that the Northern Canada properties generate significantly higher NOI per suite than the rest of the portfolio. This is a function of the North's highly supply-constrained rental market, which drives higher average monthly rents ("AMR"). The charts below reflect the portfolio prior to the Recap, as the REIT has not disclosed any operational data about the new portfolios.

Residential Revenue Breakdown by Geography (Company filings)

The following charts depict the strong operating performance of the REIT's assets (prior to the Recap).

Portfolio Occupancy Trends (Company filings) AMR Growth Trends (Company filings)

Northern Canada occupancy and AMRs are more stable than the rest of the portfolio as a significant portion of its properties in the North are leased to government departments and agencies under 3-5-year leases. This leads to more secure and predictable operating performance, albeit at the cost of lower growth in the short term.

Occupancy and AMR improvements in the Western Canada portfolio are notable and primarily driven by improvements in the heavily resource-based economies of BC and Alberta and record interprovincial migration to Alberta. I expect the strong momentum to continue in this segment as immigrants and residents of other provinces are drawn by Alberta's lower taxes and cost of living.

The Atlantic Canada portfolio has also benefitted from strong population growth driven by immigration and the lower cost of living relative to other provinces.

Commercial Portfolio

NRR derives ~20% of its NOI from commercial properties. The commercial portfolio is comprised of office, industrial, and retail properties generally located near its residential properties. As this side of the business is non-core and a comparatively small part of the overall portfolio, I have spent less time analyzing it. However, the commercial portfolio has proved stable and predictable since '21. Net rents have remained stable around $24.4 psf, with occupancy hovering around 91.3% with consistent NOI margins of ~56%.

While NRR's commercial exposure is not an outright risk, it may contribute to a discount relative to its pure-play residential peers. Given the apparently defensive nature of the portfolio, I am not overly concerned about this exposure. Management may look to divest these assets in the future, as the recent name change signals its intention to focus on residential properties. This would likely be a positive catalyst for the units.

Catalysts

1) Management Internalization

NRR's management has not disclosed how much it expects to save from the internalization of the REIT's management, but we can look to H&R REIT (HR.UN:CA) for a historical precedent.

In July 2013, H&R announced its intention to internalize the REIT's management. In its 2013 Annual Report, it claimed to have saved ~$12MM in management fees, but incurred an additional ~$2MM in internal operating costs as a result (n.b., ~19% net savings on property management costs). Using this as an estimate for NRR, I estimate savings of ~$1.2MM annually (n.b., ~$0.03 per unit / +2.7% FFO per unit / +3.5% AFFO per unit).

Estimated Internalization Savings (Auther's estimates, company filings )

Beyond the nice lift to NRR's per unit metrics, the internalization represents an important step towards bringing in a new investor base and changing perceptions around management's alignment with unitholders. REIT management internalizations are generally very well received by the market, and internally managed REITs have historically outperformed their externally managed counterparts.

2) Increased Awareness

Following the Recap, I have noticed that market data providers have been slow to update their data to reflect the REIT's new structure. For example, Yahoo Finance still does not display the REIT's dividend yield, and Capital IQ does not reflect that the REIT is now a traditional open-ended REIT and does not show NRR on REIT screens.

I believe that within a quarter or two, once NRR reports results reflecting its new structure and larger portfolio, the market should begin to clue in. This should drive the re-rating I expect will occur, described in the "Comparables" section below.

3) Deleveraging

In its investor presentation outlining the details of the Recap, management provided guidance for pro forma FFO and AFFO per unit. Adjusting these projections for the unit consolidation, I arrive at an estimated NTM $2.03 and $1.65 FFO and AFFO per unit, respectively. I was able to back into my own estimates of $1.97 and $1.70 (n.b., within ~3% of management's projections) based on reasonable assumptions for the AMRs and net rents for the new portfolios, higher interest costs, and organic growth of the core portfolio. With these numbers and the new distribution rate (n.b., ~$1.09 per unit annually), I estimate that NRR can organically reduce its D/GBV by ~140bps per annum. This doesn't account for the proceeds of any mortgage refinancing being used to pay down the credit facility. Management has successfully been able to optimize its leverage this way, repaying ~$100MM of the credit facility with mortgage refinancing proceeds. They will likely continue doing this to save on interest costs (n.b., 8.7% all-in interest cost on credit facility vs. 4.13% on new mortgages executed in Q2 2023). This will continue to support FFO and AFFO, allowing for further debt repayment, and so on. I would also like to reiterate that the Recap allowed NRR to extend the maturity of its credit facility to October '24 and amend the ICR covenant to 1.2x from 1.4x previously, giving it more headroom to manage the deleveraging process. NRR's deleveraging should reduce the REIT's risk premium and support the re-rating.

Risks

1) Low Trading Liquidity

The fact that only ~20% of the REIT's units are in the public float will likely reduce the magnitude of the theoretical re-rating potential, and increase the amount of time the re-rating will take. It may also preclude larger institutions from taking large positions. It is important to maintain trading discipline when establishing positions in less liquid securities.

2) Leverage

While the Recap and recent mortgage refinancings have significantly reduced the REIT's exposure to variable rates, NRR is still highly leveraged compared to peers. While I no longer view this as an existential risk, especially given the strong operating performance and high probability that we are approaching peak rates, it is something to keep front of mind.

3) Rent Control / Regulatory

The high cost of living, particularly concerning the cost of accommodation, is a hot-button political issue that has a high probability of threatening the current Liberal government. As a result, there is a heightened risk of political action against landlords. Thankfully, the Liberals so far seem to be taking an economically rational approach to the crisis by starting with tax credits for rental developers rather than draconian rent control measures.

Valuation

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

To estimate NRR's NAV, I made several adjustments to account for the pro forma impacts of the Recap. The Recap saw NRR acquire 3 portfolios consisting of residential and commercial properties across Canada for new units and assumed debt. My balance sheet adjustments reflect the inclusion of the new assets at cost and the assumed debt. I also performed my own NOI stabilization for the core portfolio and kept the REIT's cap rate assumptions, resulting in a value of the pre-transaction investment properties ~6% lower than their carrying value. I kept the value of its investment in land at cost. I also reflected the newly issued units and 1.75:1 consolidation in my NAV per unit calculation.

My NAV estimate comes out at ~$20 per share, or ~77% higher than the current unit price.

Acquired Portfolios (Company filings)

Comparables

I consider the following TSX-listed REITs to be comparables for NRR: Boardwalk (BEI.UN:CA), CAPREIT (CAR.UN:CA), InterRent (IIP.UN:CA), Killam (KMP.UN:CA), Minto (MI.UN:CA), and Morguard North American Residential (MRG.UN:CA). There are other TSX-listed residential REITs that predominantly own properties in the US or Europe, which I've excluded for this analysis to reflect NRR's purely Canadian portfolio. For valuation purposes, I have disregarded Morguard Residential as all of Morguard's listed entities persistently trade at multiples far below market. The reasons for the Morguard discount are interesting, and I may cover them in a future article.

In the table below, we can see that NRR trades well below the median of the peer set. Considering that the average and median are skewed higher by InterRent, CAPREIT, and Minto, due to their large exposure to the favored GTA market, I believe NRR should trade at a discount. Illustratively, I have shown the implied return and P/NAV for NRR if it were to trade at ~75% of the median of each multiple (i.e., ~25% discount to the median for P/FFO and P/AFFO for '22A and LQA FFO/AFFO).

NRR Comps (Capital IQ, company filings)

It is also worth noting that NRR trades at a ~640bps distribution yield premium to the median yield of the comp set. Were it to trade in-line on a yield basis, it would have to trade for ~$33 per unit (n.b., ~200% upside). This is unlikely given the REIT's higher payout ratio, higher leverage, and lower focus on value-added organic growth, but is an interesting data point nonetheless.

Conclusion

To date, Northview is a prime case study of how a poorly conceived capital structure can negate a fundamentally sound investment thesis and destroy value. This year's Recap was a necessary step towards cleaning up the REIT's balance sheet, and has given it the necessary headroom to turn things around. At today's prices, one has the opportunity to acquire a portfolio of well-performing assets at a deeply discounted valuation. Continued strong operating performance, and an update of the REIT's profile across financial data providers should drive a re-rating over the next several quarters. Low trading liquidity and high, though manageable and decreasing, leverage may present headwinds to this thesis.

