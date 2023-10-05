KKR's Diverse Cash Flow Streams Create A Buying Opportunity

Dekdoyjaidee

Shares of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising about 25%. However, they are below their 2021 highs when shares neared $80. While a slowing economy and higher rates may cause worries about investing in a “private equity” company, KKR has a fairly diversified business with meaningful permanent capital, and shares appear to be discounting quite a bit of fair news. I believe fair value is north of $70, pointing to about 20% of upside.

Seeking Alpha

First, KKR is an asset manager, and it makes money by collecting fees off of this AUM. Buying KKR stock does not give you direct exposure to its private equity funds, though their performance will be correlated to an extent, particularly as it collects performance fees on much of its AUM, on top of management fees. As you can see below, KKR has enjoyed explosive growth over the past decade.

KKR

I would note that in 2021, KKR acquired a majority stake in the reinsurer Global Atlantic, adding $90 billion of assets under management. Today, Global Atlantic has $142 billion in AUM, providing the linchpin of $196 billion in perpetual capital. Because KKR owns about 63% of it, Global Atlantic’s financials are consolidated into its financial statements.

This “perpetual” asset base is particularly important. Depending on the investment vehicle, investors may be able to withdraw funds monthly, quarterly, or annually (though many private equity funds have a multi-year “lock-up” to start). This $196 billion is not ever subject to withdrawal since KKR, as virtue of its acquisition of Global Atlantic, manages its assets. That provides a stable source of fee revenue. Even those private funds with liquidity do not offer daily liquidity like an ETF or mutual fund, and so when investors want to exit, AUM declines will not be as sudden.

I would also note that KKR’s growth is not unique. The alternatives investment universe has nearly tripled since 2012 with significant further growth expected to 2027, though at a slightly slower pace. I do see as a risk that growth slows more meaningfully. This is partially because investors may have aggressively sought “alternatives” last decade because of how low interest rates were. If rates remain higher for longer, traditional fixed income could hold more appeal. That remains to be seen, but it is a risk to be mindful of.

KKR

In KKR’s second quarter, distributable earning declined by 24% to $0.73. It has earned $3.43 in trailing 12 months distributable earnings. This Q2 decline occurred even as AUM rose 6% to $519 billion. As noted above, it collects not just base management fee but also performance fees. While management fees continue to rise thanks to rising AUM--$420 billion of its AUM pays fees, up from $384 billion—its performance fees have gone down reflecting more volatile markets the past year.

Net realized investment income declined to $97 million from $235 million last year while management fees rose from $655 million to $749 million. Net performance income was down $52 million from $246 million. Management fees form the base of the business, and performance and investment income act as sweeteners, and they can be more volatile. KKR generated $0.60 in quarterly earnings if we were to zero out investment income and performance fees—a harsh assumption. Over the past 12 months, it has generated $4.2 billion in distributable operating earnings. $2.4 billion in management fees, $800 million from insurance operations, and $1.2 billion in performance fees and investment income. So about 70% of incomes comes from recurring sources, and 30% from the more volatile investment-tied categories.

You can see below that returns have been modest over both the last quarter and the last 12 months in aggregate, which is why performance fees were more modest.

KKR

I think it is important to note here that KKR is not just a private equity firm. It manages $170 billion of private equity (down 1% from last year), which is about 1/3 of its AUM. Real assets were up 7% to $122 billion. Credit and liquid strategies AUM rose 10% to $227 billion. You can see above that infrastructure performed well this past year, which makes sense as it is often seen as an inflation hedge. Since 2020, KKR has grown its infrastructure funds from $17 to $54 billion, making this an important piece of the business. Conversely, given the impact higher rates have on real estate valuations, it follows that its real estate portfolio has struggled more.

Its leveraged credit funds also have performed well, and this ability to invest in distressed or restructuring companies can hedge its private equity business, where companies tend to carry a fair amount of debt after a leveraged buyout. With this performance, KKR continues to bring in new assets. It raised $13 billion in Q2 and has $100 billion in uncalled commitments, which is down $14 billion from last year as it has increased deployments, but that is still substantial. Private investments are unique in that unlike buying shares of a stock you like, which you can do tomorrow, it may take time to find a company you want to buy and to close the deal. As a consequence when you launch a fund, investors commit to invest in it, but do not provide the capital and start paying all the fees until you acquire businesses. This $100 billion provides dry powder to do deals and grow AUM.

Because KKR is doing multiple things, it is unlikely to ever see performance and investment fees entirely erode as some units are likely to be up as others are down. Right now, $183 billion of its $257 billion in carry eligible AUM (carry, or carried interest is where the PE firm receives a piece of the upside performance) is valued above cost and accruing carry for KKR.

In the company’s September update, there is also a critical point for investors to consider. It takes some time to fully deploy funds, to shift the business, and generate returns for investors, by selling the business, taking it public etc. The performance fees and carried interest it is collecting are primarily occurring from funds it had several years ago, not those it invested just six months ago. And since KKR’s funds have grown considerably over the past 5 years, as these funds mature and realize gains, we should see these fees rise. Indeed, performance could be worse than it has been and the value of performance fees stay similar to current levels, just given the bigger denominator of assets.

KKR

Thanks to the strong cash flow it generates, KKR has been able to increase shareholder returns, and it bought back $292 million in stock last quarter Since 2015, it has repurchased 10% of its shares, and management owns 30% of the company.

Now, there are two primary risks to the business. The first would be that KKR badly underperforms peers, and we see AUM fall as a result as investors leave. Thus far, we see no signs of that—funds are still coming in. Importantly, nearly $200 billion of capital is locked in perpetually, and most other investors can only withdraw so much during a quarter or face lock-up. AUM can decline, but it would be more likely to a steady, long-term slide than a sudden crash.

The second would be a large market or economic downturn that greatly cuts valuations and eliminates performance income. A large fall in the stock market will also be bad for private valuations. Every asset manager does better when asset prices are rising than falling. Now, some may argue that private equity firms will do worse if we have a recession because interest rates are higher, making debt more expensive.

Interestingly, while private equity companies tend to carry more debt than publicly traded ones, a recent Federal Reserve study found “PE’s contribution to corporate distress and financial fragility is lower than previously argued.” This is because PE-owned companies tend to see their sales volatility decline as operations improve, and the fact PE sponsors will inject equity into good businesses that run into temporary difficulties. As such, I do not see KKR as being particularly exposed to a recession, though one would be a headwind for the business.

I would also note that while it generated $3.43 in distributable income the past year—just off of management fees it earns $2.40. That provides a substantial baseline of earnings power to cover the dividend and modest buybacks. Management expects to generate $7 in distributable earnings in 2026, based on today’s higher AUM feeding through to results, alongside continued growth. I used this as a baseline to determine what I think shares are worth and what the market is pricing. For this analysis, I used a required rate of return of 10% to discount future earnings, given I seek a double-digit return.

my own calculations

For this $7 in earnings, I assumed the same breakdown as the past 12 months, and I also believe investors should value management fees more highly than performance fees since they are more stable. Based on this analysis, if it hits management’s target, KKR will trade at $117 in 2026, making shares worth $86 today. Even if we exclude performance and investment fees, which drive $17 of future value, the stock is worth $73.

To justify the current price below $60, I would need to further haircut management fees’ valuation by 25%. This could be because you only value them at 15x or because you think KKR’s AUM will experience virtually zero growth over the next three years. Given it has $100 billion in commitments and positive flows, I view AUM as likely to grow, and the stability of management fees as a cash flow stream should be valued at a premium, not discount, multiple to the market in my view.

At the current stock price, you get participation in performance fees & investment income essentially for free and are buying the management fee stream at a steep discount. Yes, we may have a recession, but one actually looks to be potentially priced into shares already. I am targeting shares to reach the low $70’s, or my fair value ex-performance fees. This would also give shares a forward 12-month distributable yield of 5%.

While I think true fair value is in the $80s, recession fears are likely to cause investors to value performance fees warily, and so I would view $70-$75 as a reasonable target, giving shares about 20% of performance potential. With its healthy growth, solid cash, and diverse business, KKR stock is a buy at its current valuation.