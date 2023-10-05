mladenbalinovac

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) provides equipment and components to its clients globally. The company targets margin expansion through a better sales mix and a wide incremental margin. Although the company has demonstrated some of its potential, I believe that the current valuation reflects too high expectations for Dover's growth - historically, the company's organic growth performance has been poor. For the time being, I have a sell rating for the stock.

The Company & Stock

Dover operates through five segments - engineered products, clean energy & fueling, imaging & identification, pumps & process solutions and climate & sustainability technologies. The company has some promising prospects for its certain products with current global megatrends, including automation digitization of waste collection, supply chain traceability, renewable energy, and growth of aluminium cans as a replacement of plastic and glass:

Dover's Segments & Growth Drivers (Dover March 2023 Investor Presentation)

The company has had a pretty good run on the stock market, as Dover's stock price has appreciated at a CAGR of 8.6% in the past ten years:

Ten-Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Currently, Dover pays a small dividend, as the stock yields 1.48%. Dover's strategy has included a large amount of cash acquisitions, eating away cash flows that could be used for a larger dividend.

Financials

Dover has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 3.8% from 2002 to 2022:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The historical growth rate hasn't been achieved organically - as mentioned before, the company has completed a significant amount of acquisitions. After subtracting divestitures from the company's cash acquisitions, the net accumulated acquisitions came up to a sum of $8.4 billion from 2002 to 2022, representing around 44% of Dover's current market capitalization of $19.3 billion.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

After accounting for the acquisitions, I believe Dover's growth rate is quite poor - the organic performance doesn't seem to be holding up to a very good standard. The company does seem to have achieved a better growth rate in recent years, though - Dover boasts a 5% organic CAGR in the past five years in the company's March investor presentation; the growing parts of Dover's portfolio are showing some promising results.

Dover has achieved an average EBIT margin of 13.9% from 2002 to 2022. The company's long-term margin trajectory has been on a slight upward trajectory - the margin was 9.0% in 2002 and currently stands at 16.7% with trailing numbers.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company is focusing on maintaining the upward trend - in the company's March presentation, the company mentioned numerous times that it is focusing on margin expansion. The expansion is meant to be achieved for example through a further improved sales mix, digitalization, automation, and R&D investments for more efficient operations:

Margin Expansion Initiatives (Dover March 2023 Investor Presentation)

I believe the margin expansion strategy sounds solid; the company has already demonstrated some expansion from 2016's EBIT margin of 12.1%.

In the company's most recent quarter, Dover's organic performance was quite poor as a result of a weak market - the company's organic growth was negative according to Dover's Q2 earnings presentation. In addition, the company's bookings decreased by 8%, indicating that upcoming quarters could be weak as well. Despite softer revenues, Dover's margin did hold up quite well, with a segment earnings margin decrease of only 40 basis points.

Dover holds almost $3 billion in long-term debt as well as $446 million in short-term borrowings. I believe the amount of debt is healthy for Dover, as the debt represents quite a low amount compared to the company's market capitalization. The company does operate at quite a small cash balance, as Dover has cash and equivalents amounting only to $286 million.

Valuation

As of writing, Dover trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6, below the stock's ten-year average of 17.8:

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

The P/E ratio may seem like a slight discount, but as interest rates have continued to rise, and Dover's growth has slowed down to a halt in the most recent quarter, the valuation seems more constituted - in Q2, the company's organic growth was -3%. To further analyse the stock's valuation and to outline a rough fair value estimate for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model as usual.

I estimate Dover to meet its current revenue range guidance for 2023, representing a growth of 3%. Beyond 2023, I estimate the company's top-line growth to accelerate slightly as the market condition becomes better and as Dover tries to improve its sales mix - for 2024, I have a growth estimate of 5%. After the year, I estimate Dover to keep up the growth pace into 2027, after which the growth rate slows down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 2%.

For Dover's margins, I estimate the company to execute some margin expansion in line with the company's strategy - I estimate the company's EBIT margin to rise by 2.6 percentage points from 2022 to 2032 into a margin of 19.3% in steps. Although the estimated leverage isn't too wide, I believe the estimate is fair - Dover targets an incremental margin of 25-30%, and as the growth isn't too fast, the wider incremental margin shouldn't contribute too much into the entire margin profile.

The mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.39% craft the following DCF model scenario with an estimated fair value of $102.06, around 26% below the current price:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Dover had $33.8 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, Dover's interest rate comes up to a low level of 3.95%. The amount seems very low, as the United States' 10-year bond yield stands at 4.77%. I still keep the low rate as my estimate - all of Dover's long-term debt is in the long-term portions; none of the long-term debt needs to be refinanced within a year. Although Dover does have short-term borrowings as well, they represent a relatively small portion of the total debt. I estimate Dover's debt-to-equity ratio to stay near the current rate, with a long-term estimate of 15%.

I use the US' 10-year bond yield as the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate made in July. Yahoo Finance estimates Dover's beta at 1.33. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 12.88% and the WACC at 11.39%.

Takeaway

Although Dover has some promising verticals in the company's portfolio, I don't believe the current price represents a very good entry point. Dover has in the long-term had quite a poor organic growth, with the historical 3.8% CAGR being fueled by constant acquisitions. With estimates that I see as reasonable, the DCF model estimates a downside of 26% - the stock would need to outperform the estimates significantly to generate a good outperformance. If the company does prove that it can significantly grow the growth verticals, the stock's fair value estimate could be significantly too low. For the time being, though, I see the estimates as reasonable and have a sell rating.