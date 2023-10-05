Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Communications: I Also Think You Shouldn't Buy The High-Yield Madness

Summary

  • One DCF suggests optimism, with $40.4 present stock price and $84.6 future price. The other DCF advises caution, with $22.2 present fair value and $62.6 future price.
  • Given a substantial $141 billion long-term debt burden, Verizon receives a "sell" rating. Urgent action in debt management is crucial for investor trust.
  • Despite falling cash flow, Verizon raises dividends, sparking concerns about sustainability.
  • Verizon's practice of using new debt for existing obligations raises red flags. As interest payments rise, this approach may become unsustainable, causing investor apprehension.

New York Verizon building

tupungato

Thesis

In recent times, Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has captured the attention of Seeking Alpha enthusiasts, emerging as a focal point of investment discussions. While many advocate its merits as one of the most undervalued options available in the market-a

This article was written by

I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
Springbank1967
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
The debt is low interest and the nature of the business. All telecom companies have debt. That debt makes shareholders lots of money.
m
mr_dinky_dot_bomb
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
Requesting further explanation of a couple of statements in the article: (1) "Verizon's practice of using new debt for existing obligations raises red flags".....(2) "Within the assumptions table, we observe that Verizon is presently paying a remarkably low interest rate of 2.49% on its debt, equating to payments of a relatively modest $4.5 billion. However, the reality is that Verizon is likely destined to continue issuing more debt in the future. This necessity is evident as they currently carry a current portion of long-term debt amounting to $15.78 billion, a sum they are unlikely to cover from their own resources, therefore necessitating further debt issuance." First, you say that VZ is using new debt for existing obligations and that raises red flags. Can you please give a couple of examples of this refinancing that you believe is a problem. Second, of the $15.78 billion Isn't there about $11 billion in that number representing the Verizon Trust secured phone equipment securities issued about 3 years ago? That debt will settle thru financial accounting entries that do not evolve cash. Can you please clarify? As to VZ's $136 bil of unsecured debt, I doubt very much if anyone could talk the CFO into prepaying 2% -3% fixed rate debt.
m
maxconstruction
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (91)
Nice analysis, especially on the risk vs reward. I still believe it favors owning over the long run.
p
pjinvestmentco
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (345)
is there any way Seeking Alpha can limit these Verizon articles to 50 per week...my god what a joke
P
PD1
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (301)
@pjinvestmentco Same goes for MO!
Road-runner profile picture
Road-runner
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (802)
@pjinvestmentco Dude, agreed. So many other stocks out there.
