tupungato

Thesis

In recent times, Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has captured the attention of Seeking Alpha enthusiasts, emerging as a focal point of investment discussions. While many advocate its merits as one of the most undervalued options available in the market-a statement well-grounded in truth-and celebrate its impressive 8% dividend yield, a distinct dissenting voice persists. This dissent underscores a fundamental concern: Verizon's substantial long-term debt, currently towering at $141 billion. In this article, we delve into the intricacies of this debt conundrum, highlighting the underlying issues despite the allure of exceptionally low borrowing costs. Additionally, I have employed two Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) models to gain deeper insights. The first model points to a present stock price of $40.4, accompanied by a future stock price of $84.6. However, a second model mirrors the real-world trajectory observed since the beginning of 2022, yielding a present fair value of $22.2 and a future price of $62.6. In light of these considerations, I assign Verizon a "sell" rating, guided by the pressing need for comprehensive debt management.

Overview

Verizon, a prominent telecommunications company operating within the United States, provides a range of services typical of telecommunications providers, including pay-TV, internet, mobile data, and calling, in addition to selling devices. However, what sets Verizon apart is its claim to offer the "best connectivity," backed by a multitude of awards in recognition of its exceptional network quality. This reputation affords Verizon increased pricing power, appealing to those who prioritize top-notch service quality.

Recently, Verizon made headlines by raising its dividend, resulting in an impressive dividend yield of 8.3%. This achievement stems from their steadfast commitment to annually increasing dividends, marking the 17th consecutive year of such increases.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

While the overall communications sector in the US is projected to experience a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.42% from 2023 to 2028, Verizon's consensus revenue growth rate lags behind, standing at 0.52%.

Revenue Projections for the Communications Sector - United States (Statista)

Verizon is scheduled to release its Q3 2023 earnings before the market opens on October 24, 2023. In my assessment, the key aspect to monitor is their approach to addressing their debt burden, as outlined in the valuation section. Should they choose to allocate $5.94 billion annually towards debt reduction, they can still maintain a solid annual return.

Financials

Since 2017, Verizon's revenue has experienced a modest 1% growth, while its operating income and net income have remained relatively stable. This trend suggests that Verizon's growth prospects have plateaued, making it increasingly likely that any substantial expansion would necessitate venturing into foreign markets. However, this is a daunting proposition given Verizon's already substantial debt burden, which exceeds $20 billion, making it challenging to undertake substantial international operations, like in Canada and Mexico.

Author's Calculations

On a more positive note, Verizon maintains respectable operating and net income margins, standing at 22.73% and 15.58%, respectively. These figures have displayed a degree of stability over time. Taken together, these factors position Verizon as an established player in a saturated market with limited revenue growth potential, but it continues to maintain high profitability.

Author's Calculations

The pivotal issue lies in Verizon's colossal debt load. Currently, its long-term debt amounts to a staggering $141.5 billion, not to mention its short-term obligations, which presently total $40.8 billion. This debt problem has driven Verizon's stock price below its perceived fair value. In the valuation section, you will observe that should Verizon prioritize debt repayment, the fair value would decrease significantly.

This predicament divides investors, as the substantial debt load almost compels Verizon to incur further debt to service its existing obligations. Alternatively, they could allow the situation to persist, risking a more significant crisis down the line.

Author's Calculations

Furthermore, free cash flow has been in decline since 2018, with a pronounced drop after 2020. This is primarily attributable to the impact of debt servicing and dividend increases, which amount to approximately $10 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis. Consequently, the free cash flow margin has experienced a declining trajectory.

Author's Calculations Author's Calculations Author's Calculations

In summary, Verizon's revenue profile appears resilient and stable, leading it to be perceived as a dividend-focused investment rather than a growth-oriented one. Despite declining free cash flow and mounting debt, Verizon has continued to increase its dividends, a strategy that has raised concerns among investors.

Valuation

Assumptions

In this valuation analysis, I will examine two contrasting scenarios for Verizon. The first scenario involves Verizon continuing to issue debt to service its existing obligations, essentially maintaining the status quo. The second scenario explores the possibility of annual debt repayment totaling $5.9 billion, which would require cutting debt issuance.

Below, I've outlined the key assumptions, incorporating all available current financial data for Verizon. The WACC utilized in this analysis is calculated based on the information provided in this table.

Table Of Assumptions (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Value 96,502.00 Debt Value 182,302.00 Cost of Debt 2.49% Tax Rate 23.43% 10y Treasury 4.40% Beta 0.43 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 7.02% Assumptions Part 2 EBIT Tax 6,437.00 D&A 14,193.50 CapEx 22,666.00 Capex Margin 16.79% Assumption Part 3 Net Income 21,034.00 Interest 4,534.00 Tax 6,437.00 D&A 14,698.00 EBITDA 46,703.00 D&A Margin 10.89% Interest Expense Margin 3.36% Revenue 135,000.0 Click to enlarge

Notably, the assumptions consider the dependency of depreciation and amortization (D&A) margin and interest expense on revenue. This approach ensures a relatively "appropriate" evolution of these factors, resulting in calculated margins of 10.89% and 3.36%, respectively.

Model 1 - They keep going as they are

The initial step involves projecting revenues and net income. In the "Optimist" scenario, I am incorporating a revenue growth rate of 0.52% beyond 2024. For 2023 and 2024, I have utilized revenue estimates provided by analysts, which can be sourced from Seeking Alpha's summary tab under the "VZ" ticker. Additionally, I am assuming a net income margin of 15.98%, precisely mirroring the average margin maintained over the period from 2017 to the trailing twelve months (TTM).

Following the revenue projections, you will find a comprehensive outline of the DCF discounting process and the expected cash flows.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $133,860.0 $21,390.83 $26,403.12 $40,977.01 $45,472.72 2024 $135,700.0 $21,684.86 $26,766.05 $41,339.94 $45,835.65 2025 $136,405.6 $21,797.62 $26,905.24 $41,756.27 $46,337.48 2026 $137,114.9 $21,910.97 $27,045.14 $41,973.41 $46,578.44 2027 $137,827.9 $22,024.91 $27,185.78 $42,191.67 $46,820.65 2028 $138,544.7 $22,139.44 $27,327.14 $42,411.06 $47,064.11 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2023 14,573.884 4,495.71 2024 14,573.884 4,495.71 2025 14,851.038 4,581.21 2026 14,928.263 4,605.03 2027 15,005.890 4,628.98 2028 15,083.921 4,653.05 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

Upon reviewing the DCF analysis, you'll observe a present stock price of $40.4, representing an upside of 27.1% from the current stock price of $31.8. Furthermore, the future stock price is estimated at $84.6, reflecting an impressive upside of 166.3%. This equates to an annual return of 33.3%.

While these figures may suggest an exceptional investment opportunity, considering the substantial annual return coupled with the enticing 8% dividend yield, it's imperative to explore the next model.

Model 2 - Debt Repayment Program

In this model, the core projections remain consistent, with revenues anticipated to grow at a rate of 0.52%. However, there is an adjustment made to the net income, reducing it by $5.94 billion. This adjustment reflects a reduction in debt issuance, aimed at cutting $29.7 billion in long-term debt, which accounts for roughly 20% of the current long-term debt burden.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities (Seeking Alpha)

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $133,860.0 $15,445.83 $19,065.09 $33,638.98 $38,134.69 2024 $135,700.0 $15,739.86 $19,428.02 $34,001.90 $38,497.62 2025 $136,405.6 $15,852.62 $19,567.20 $34,418.24 $38,999.45 2026 $137,114.9 $15,965.97 $19,707.11 $34,635.38 $39,240.41 2027 $137,827.9 $16,079.91 $19,847.75 $34,853.64 $39,482.61 2028 $138,544.7 $16,194.44 $19,989.11 $35,073.03 $39,726.08 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

D&A Projection Interest Projection 2023 14,573.884 4,495.71 2024 14,573.884 4,495.71 2025 14,851.038 4,581.21 2026 14,928.263 4,605.03 2027 15,005.890 4,628.98 2028 15,083.921 4,653.05 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

Examining this scenario, the decline in the stock price that commences in 2022 appears to be substantiated. Notably, the stock was essentially trading at the future price derived from this DCF analysis, amounting to $62.6. This figure signifies a remarkable 97% increase over five years, translating to a compelling annual return of 19.4%. However, before investors can enjoy this favorable annual return, there is an initial 30% drop, taking the stock from its current price of $31.8 to $22.2. This $22.2 figure represents the present fair value indicated by the DCF analysis.

Which one is more likely?

Within the assumptions table, we observe that Verizon is presently paying a remarkably low interest rate of 2.49% on its debt, equating to payments of a relatively modest $4.5 billion. However, the reality is that Verizon is likely destined to continue issuing more debt in the future. This necessity is evident as they currently carry a current portion of long-term debt amounting to $15.78 billion, a sum they are unlikely to cover from their own resources, therefore necessitating further debt issuance.

Based on my research, Verizon typically issues notes with maturity dates set ten years from their date of issuance. Consequently, the significant debt raised in 2021 will likely come due in 2031, three years after the culmination of the valuation models in 2028.

For the time being, the prospect of default appears highly improbable; Verizon is not on the verge of financial collapse. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that they are gradually accumulating a debt problem. For instance, when they must repay the $41 billion in debt issued in 2031, they will likely resort to incurring more debt, given that the cash flows they generate may not be sufficient to meet these obligations. Furthermore, if Verizon fails to accelerate its revenue growth beyond the current 0.52%, it risks becoming a declining stock. The interest payments could eventually become unmanageable, making debt repayment an inevitable eventuality.

Considering these factors, the final DCF model suggests that the stock has the potential to deliver annual returns of 19.4% if purchased at the current stock price of $31.8. However, it is important to note that this scenario may be unlikely to materialize in practice. Investors are increasingly concerned about the looming debt problem, and they may be hesitant to enter the stock unless clear plans to address the debt load are presented. For these reasons, I rate Verizon as a "sell." It represents a risky proposition in a rather unexciting market. Nonetheless, there are indications that Verizon is beginning to address this issue.

Risks to Thesis

The most substantial risk that looms over Verizon, as I see it, lies in management. As evident from our analysis, Verizon is currently ensnared in a perpetual debt cycle, necessitating a serious commitment to debt repayment to dispel the negative sentiment surrounding the company. Additionally, it's concerning that free cash flow has not expanded at the same pace as dividend payments, potentially jeopardizing the sustainability of those dividends.

Secondly, there's the macroeconomic risk. As consumers become more cautious with their spending habits, they may consider cutting their plans with Verizon. This is especially relevant because, as previously noted, Verizon positions itself as somewhat of a "premium" choice compared to other mobile carriers.

All of these factors would be pivotal if this article took a bullish stance. However, it's important to clarify that I'm not advocating for a bullish position at this time. The single catalyst I'm awaiting before considering an investment in Verizon is a well-structured debt repayment plan. A robust plan, as suggested by the second DCF model, could still enable Verizon to provide attractive returns to shareholders and potentially chart a brighter future for the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon, a telecommunications giant, finds itself at a pivotal crossroads in its financial journey. While it boasts an enviable reputation for providing premium connectivity services and continues to offer an alluring 8% dividend yield, a cloud of uncertainty shrouds its future prospects. The company's staggering debt load, perpetuated by a relentless cycle of borrowing, poses a significant risk. Despite maintaining stable revenues and healthy profit margins, Verizon's free cash flow has not kept pace with its dividend commitments, raising concerns about the sustainability of those payouts.

The key to Verizon's future success hinges on the formulation and execution of a robust debt repayment plan, as suggested by my analysis. A well-structured strategy to tackle its mounting debt obligations could not only alleviate the prevailing negative sentiment but also unlock the potential for strong shareholder returns. As the telecom industry continues to evolve, Verizon must navigate these challenges with agility and transparency, addressing the debt issue head-on, and reassuring investors of its commitment to long-term financial stability.