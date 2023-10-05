Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Bears Don't Want You To Read This

Oct. 05, 2023 8:50 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI4 Comments
Lawrence Fuller
Summary

  • The JOLTS report for August showed a huge increase in job openings, but ADP payroll report revealed a mere 89,000 job additions in September.
  • Fed officials and market pundits should focus on leading indicators and falling inflation rates, suggesting rate cuts may come sooner than expected.
  • The labor market is cooling, wage growth is slowing, but recession fears are unfounded as unemployment remains low and workers see wage growth.
  • Fear is peaking and risk assets are bottoming, which suggests a fourth quarter rally could be underway.
Arrow points on Fear at Fear and Greed Index, white background, copy space

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

I raised suspicions about the accuracy of Tuesday's JOLTS report for August, because it indicated a huge increase in new job openings to a total of 9.61 million, led by more than 500,000 new positions in professional and

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group Learn more.

Comments (4)

F
FloVester
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (22)
The VIX is at 19...far from spiking. Contrast, that with 30s in Oct 2022. 200 day on SPX is holding (for now) but breadth is so so weak (+1.6:1 Advance/Decline) yesterday. Nothing from the banks (KBW Index basically at SVB lows). Small-caps also a mess.

I just do not see how the Fed pulls off this so called soft-landing scenario. There is too much stress in the fixed-income markets that something will have to give. I guess we will see if it is stocks or bonds. You seem to think that the Fed is either a) done or b) done, and will start to reduce rates faster than market has priced in. You always think that policy makers are rationale and will focus on the same data points you are focusing on to base your thesis.

At the end of the day--no one knows. At least in that short of a timeframe. BUT, when maintaining a fully invested portfolio--why take on more risk right now? You cannot sell all risk assets, but reducing SPX exposure and locking in 5% - 5.75% on the short-end seems prudent.

Looking forward to the day when you change your tune and what rationale you use to do so. Is this time different, or is the lag just longer bc of all the liquidity pumped into the system the last 2 years? Thx for your insights.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (10.8K)
Financial planners want you to see this. First, a few stakes in the ground...

The Shiller P/E still stands at a lofty 29 even after two straight months of losses.
www.multpl.com/...

-The 50-years average of the Shiller P/E is 21.5.

-The current dividend yield of the S & P 500 index is 1.6%
www.multpl.com/...

Here's one output from an easy to use on-line calculator. Play around with it at your convenience.

If the S&P 500 index is currently at $ 4,264 with a Shiller P/E ratio of 29.00

Assuming that over the next 10 years...

-Corporate earnings will grow at an annualized rate of 5.0%

- The P/E ratio will revert to its mean value of 21.50

- With a dividend yield of 1.6 %

1.90% annual price appreciation
+ 1.60% dividend yield
-------------------------------------------
= 3.50% total annual return

www.moneychimp.com/...

And that's a 'probabilistic' projection, it's not 'deterministic'. The actually return could turn out to be NEGATIVE.

Implications: If you are 5-10 years from retirement, and you need the historical return (10-12%) from stocks to meet your retirement goal, you may want to start thinking about a Plan B.
DKnewb profile picture
DKnewb
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
@Lake OZ boater and if you are 5-10 years out, you certainly don't need to take an elevator ride to the basement.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.48K)
How do you factor in this morning's report that initial jobless claims rose less than expected?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
