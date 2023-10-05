TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The 20-year US Treasury bond has become a pariah in income investing after the sharp rise in interest rates recently. With the yield curve inverted and shorter duration treasuries offering higher rates, the 20-year US Treasury feels like an opportunity cost nightmare. Enter the latest income ETF trend trying to enhance returns with options income, buy-write. Not a new investing strategy (CBOE opened in 1973 after all), but one new to many retail portfolios as of the last few years.

The Options Trading Floor in 1973 (Chicago Board Options Exchange)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW), offers investors the ability to add a passive buy-write options overlay to their position in 20+ year bonds to increase current income (substantially) at the cost of losing potential capital gains on the upside. Coming to market in August 2022, it was thrown directly into the fire during a time when long duration bonds have lost much of their value. Has the options overlay done its job?

Brief Overview

At a glance:

Price: $28.89

Dividend Yield: 18.32%

Dividend Per Share: $5.2948

Beta: 0.05

Volatility (1Y): 13.18

30-Day Trading Volume: 12,116,437.11

Market Cap: $653,800,000

Description: As per iShares -

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index that reflects a strategy of holding the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF while writing call options to generate income.

TLTW uses a passive approach to its construction, buying the underlying asset (TLT) and selling calls via FLEX options in one-month intervals. The fund rolls its calls on the last business day before expiration. In a later section, I will go into more detail about the options themselves.

Net assets are at the $646 million mark, making this a relatively successful fund AUM-wise for the first year. Expense ratio, for an options strategy ETF, is average at 0.35%.

Data by YCharts

TLTW distributes dividends monthly, with ex-dividend dates typically in the first week, and payout dates toward the end of the second week. Currently, the dividend rate is at 18.32%. TLT's dividend is currently at 4.65% for some perspective.

The Long-Term Treasury Thesis

Before we can get into TLTW, we need to understand why one would want to hold TLT in the first place, since that is the underlying asset. TLT is a passive index of 20+ year US treasury bonds with a duration of around seventeen. It holds many of the highest duration bonds issued by the Treasury.

Long-Term Treasuries have been battered and beaten down in the last year. As rates rise, the highest duration bonds fall the hardest. With the Fed now signalling that rates may be done rising within the next year, investors are starting to chomp at the bit for cheap treasuries they can buy to lock in rates now.

Data by YCharts

It's uncertain if or when long-term bonds will stop falling, but when they do, their rates may be higher than investors may see for several years after. Income investors have been making bets over the past year about when these bonds will stop falling.

Timing is key to this trade. That timing isn't very clear moving forward. For now, some investors have bought in, while others have kept cash aside in shorter-term notes and bills, waiting for the opportunity to pounce on the 20-year. The Fed has raised rates to the highest point in some time, moving the 20-year to the cheapest point in some time.

Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

So if we expect the rate to be peaking soon and then falling, which would pull up the price of TLT, why would we want to sell calls against it?

Two Theses Emerge

The idea of the TLTW trade is that we don't know how far we still have left to fall, and we don't know how long it will be before rates go down again, or even if they will. In the meantime, having an income stream provide income in the interim could offset losses as rates continue to hold or rise.

A bullish take on the trade: with an 18% dividend, 14% of which is call option income, the income generated in the interim between now and when rates begin to fall will more than provide for the returns missed out later on, if we believe what the Fed is saying and what the market believes. With that current income, an investor could continue to take the normal 4.65% dividend from the bonds and DRIP the extra back into the fund, providing additional buying power now in exchange for a potential cap in the future. The income will also shield against losses if the Fed isn't done raising rates.

Data by YCharts

A bearish take on the trade: the additional income will not be enough for us to reliably say it will be more than the offset in capital gains. We also cannot believe the Fed, as they are often reactive. Team Transitory remembers that the Fed can regularly blindside markets with flip-flops on policy and cause turmoil that a passive options overlay will not be able to react to. If rates fall very sharply for some unknown reason soon, investors will lose out on having the overlay. That risk may be too great for some to take.

Side by side, here is how TLT (Red) and TLTW (Blue) performed over the last year.

Note: returns shown here are inflation-adjusted returns, assuming all dividends are re-invested at the time of distribution.

1-Year Performance of TLT (Red) & TLTW (Blue) (Portfolio Visualizer)

Options Overlay

The call options employed by TLTW are not the ones retail traders trade. The Options Clearing Corporation, or OCC, offers a product called "FLEX Options," which are custom options produced in collaboration with the counterparty. The portfolio managers at iShares negotiate each contract that TLTW sells, which does several things for them.

First, it reduces counterparty risk greatly. The OCC has the same credit rating as the US Government, AA. Secondly, it removes assignment risk, as the FLEX options sold to TLTW are European style options. These are two major risks in trading options as a retail trader that TLTW's buying power allows them to avoid, effectively, by using the OCC as the only counterparty to their options.

Passive funds, by design, lack the flexibility and responsiveness that active managers provide. Typically, in funds involving options, I prefer to have an active manager involved or a quantitative management strategy at least. TLTW uses a passive method to roll their contracts every month, which can be seen as a weakness of the fund. The lack of a dynamic choice in strikes based on technical analysis, macroeconomic data, and the Fed narrative, etc. can be worrisome for those investors who like to have a heavier hand in their portfolio management and is definitely a negative when it comes to the options overlay used by the fund.

Macroeconomic Opportunity

I expect us to see the Fed's "soft landing," but I think there will be a lot of pain still for most individuals. In a previous analysis of a bank loan CEF, I discussed increased credit card delinquencies, among other macroeconomic factors, that have led me to believe that large businesses have not suffered the same fate as consumers when it has come to the economic pain from raised rates.

If we believe the Fed's present narrative, we may expect these patterns to continue for the next few years, hopefully leveling out when the rate hikes halt and rates are held steady. The projection looks like this, currently, but is subject to change.

FOMC Fed Funds Rate Projections (Federal Reserve Open Market Committee)

Counterpoints

It is important to highlight the downsides to any fund that I do positive analysis for. Here are several of the potential issues investors may have with TLTW.

There is no guarantee that we are anywhere close to the terminal rate, nor that rates will be lowered at all in the future. It's always unclear with macroeconomics, as it's too complex for any predictions to be highly accurate.

With the yield curve inverted, why pile into this long-term trade when you could get more current income in shorter-term bonds? Especially with the unknown ahead of us, should we wait for the Fed to announce that they expect to start decreasing the rate before we move into long-term bonds? Even if that means giving up a small bit of capital gains up front, in exchange for that stability and additional income.

Conclusion

Long-Term Treasuries have faced challenges recently due to rising rates. However, with the Fed hinting at stabilizing rates, investors are eyeing these bonds. The uncertainty lies in the trajectory of long-term bonds and interest rates.

The expectation is for the Fed's "soft landing," but challenges remain, especially for consumers. The current outlook suggests trends might continue for a few years, stabilizing as rate hikes cease. This makes TLTW an attractive investment moving forward, but investors best beware of the unknown.