Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs: Long-Term Compounding Potential

Oct. 05, 2023 9:32 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
2 Followers

Summary

  • Crocs stock is off of highs by nearly 40%.
  • The debt burden from acquisition seems likely to blame.
  • The company is deleveraging rapidly and eventually the market will prove more optimistic as growth persists.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nathanael Kisler as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Green Garden Clogs On A Blue Table

clovercity

This article was written by

Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
2 Followers
Long-term investor in high-quality common shares that seem likely to outpace the market on the basis of growth or value. Financial education at Suny Geneseo, a AACSB accredited university. Personal investing history includes investments in value plays that outpaced the market for 2022. Investment inspiration and model after high-quality investors such as Buffet and Munger.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.