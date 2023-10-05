Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nathanael Kisler as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

I believe that the consumer discretionary stock Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is currently undervalued and worth purchasing for long-term price appreciation. The company took on large amounts of debt in the HEYDUDE acquisition and overleveraged their balance sheet at an inopportune time. However, I believe management has done well generating steady, growing, durable, and efficient cash flows and largely paid the debt below a dangerous level. I rate the stock as a strong buy on deleveraging and growth.

Company Overview

Crocs is a midcap footwear brand with a very straightforward business model. Sell high-quality, versatile footwear, focus on the classic clog, and sell shoes at surprisingly solid margins:

The 5-year gross profit margin on Crocs shows signs of durability due to product design and structure and can help the company remain profitable, even if growth in the general economy is below the fed-predicted 1-2% for next year.

However, in early 2021 Crocs purchased the HEYDUDE brand for $2.5 billion in cash. This profoundly changed the balance sheet for the company and overleveraged the stock. I believe this is part of why the stock now sits more than 40% down from 52-week highs. Since the acquisition, the company has been quick to use free cash flows to pay down the excessive debt, and the debt market has seemed to notice before the equity market. In early August, the company announced they had successfully negotiated a base rate reduction of .5% on around $850 million in loans. With interest rates and yields plowing through historic highs, this is an impressive feat for management to accomplish. I expect as the deleveraging story continues, the equity valuations will derisk for Crocs and result in significant price appreciation.

Fantastic Core Product

I believe that one of the factors leading to the undervaluation of Crocs is a skepticism of the moat and the core product of the company. Obviously, as you saw above, they sell at healthy margins, but surely this is because they are a simple molded rubber shoe - low COGS, high sales: but no moat right? They should be obliterated by competition selling cheap equivalents. But the brand and quality are head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

The four pairs per closet stat is rather ridiculous. It shows that the product sells, but also performs. People simply love Crocs, and they exceed expectations, building brand loyalty and converting customers. These repeat customers will be cheaper to retain than to acquire new consumers, and this will drive more momentum in the brand. Crocs is a strong brand with a cult following.

Financials

Income Statement

Crocs has shown stable and elevated levels of growth across its business. As we have covered, the nature of the product leaves margins healthy, and macro trends in style and loungewear have seen revenue and profits climb. However, with the stock being hit so hard, clearly, the valuation is taking a hit somewhere. I believe most of the drop has been a result of balance sheet issues from acquisition debt. The impact of this can be seen on the income statement when looking at the debt coverage ratios before and after the added debt burden.

Crocs

As the quarterly statement shows, interest expense jumped from less than 10 million with a 20 interest coverage ratio to peaking at almost 50 million in Q4 22 roughly a 4.4 coverage ratio. To me, this looks like a case of the market worrying about the ability of the company to service its debt. And with good reason. The company clearly was burdened by the new debt. But the turnaround has already started, with the company already making a concerted effort to use excess cash flows to pay down the debt and bring down leverage. In the most recent quarter, the coverage ratio had recovered to above seven, and the debt deleveraging helped to reinforce the company's balance sheet.

I also think that growth is more persistent and sticky than the market has concluded. The company has managed to grow revenues in the Asia-Pacific market by 30% CAGR since FY 2020 and had 47% year-over-year growth in the last two years. This level of growth despite a shaky rebound in China is impressive. Crocs has performed despite wavering consumer confidence, and as a discretionary stock, this speaks highly to their product, execution, and resilience as a brand. Due to these factors, I believe that the market is also pricing in too large of a drop in net income for Crocs in the case of a 2024 recession, while in reality, the cheap, versatile shoe has shown an ability to weather storms and remain appealing to consumers.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet examination for the company has to center around the ability of the company to service its debts. If an investor is not comfortable saying they can stay solvent, then clearly investing would not be prudent. It is my personal opinion that Crocs has already begun improving and deleveraging the balance sheet, and reached a level where buying the common shares is not speculative. The prudent and timely action they have taken in using free cash flows to pay down debt has largely derisked the investment in my eyes.

As the company reported in the last earnings report, the deleveraging has begun. The company has dedicated almost a billion to repaying debt since the acquisition. This has decreased interest payments, been recognized by lenders, and made Crocs a healthy bet for long-term price appreciation. As the long-term debt is paid down, the management will begin to buy back shares. For a long-term investor, this could not come at a better time. The stock is sitting below $90, and the company should be able to purchase large tranches of its stock. The commitment to shareholders demonstrated by a desire to protect principal with prudent management and then to begin to return cash to shareholders in an efficient manner impresses me and helps contribute to the bullish rating.

Valuation

To value Crocs, I will perform both a discounted cash flow and a multiple valuation.

DCF

With a discounted cash flow, the goal is to predict the future cash flows and then discount them back to the present in order to get a fair value. In my valuation, I plan to bake in a shallow recession situation to Crocs' 2024 net income. Therefore, I will take the low end of the EPS estimates at $11 for 2024. The growth rate in the growth period (first five years) will be estimated at 6%, lower than the long-term past growth rates, and future expectations from both management and outsiders. I do this to create a more conservative valuation and ensure that any investment will be made with a sufficient margin of error. I also assume that the growth period is five years, with a terminal growth rate of 2%. The discount rate used is 12% to represent the relative risk of investing in the company and the relatively high risk-free rate on the market currently.

This calculation yields a fair value on the future cash flows for Crocs at $185. While we could expand our model and attempt to break our forecast down to each element of EBITA, I believe there is merit to the simplicity of starting with a conservative estimate in the short term (predictable) and applying a realistic growth rate.

Multiple Valuation

To gain a better idea of the fair value, I also choose to present a brief and rudimentary multiple valuation to support the hypothesis that Crocs stock is undervalued relative to earnings. The current P/E ratio of the stock is 7.1. This is a relatively low multiple, however, more important is to compare that to past multiples that the market has proven willing to pay for Crocs stock. The long-term median multiple is 13.7. Therefore, on a multiple basis, in order to return to the long-run average, the stock has a fair value of around $150. While there is no long guarantee that the stock returns to this level, I find it likely that it will be repriced into this higher multiple in the long term. Currently, the market seems to be punishing management for the added debt and relative underperformance of the acquired HEYDUDE brand compared to expectations. Over time, as the story of the acquisition fades, I expect the market to re-rate the stock with more generous multiples across the board.

Risks To Thesis

While I am confident in the ability of Crocs to pay down debt, there are other potential risks to Crocs stock. In the short term, macro trends point to more potential downside. The interest rate environment coupled with quantitative tightening is meant to shrink the economy. This impact will be even more pronounced in consumer cyclical and discretionary companies such as Crocs. Although we trust the company and product, it does seem likely that a recession, even a shallow one, could cause flat or negative yearly growth. Finally, larger trends including skyrocketing bond yields could cause continued rotation out of stocks as investors flee to safe havens or hunt for yield. I personally will use any short-term weakness to increase the position size I hold and wait for mid to high one hundred in 2025. The one long-term fundamental risk is in trends, which can be fickle. If long term, I see material demand destruction pointing to a loss of interest in the product, this would cause me to change fair value and adjust my rating.

Conclusion

Crocs stock is undervalued when compared to cash flows it will produce and on a multiple standpoint. The story around Crocs recently has revolved around the potential of a larger economic drawdown and the elevated leverage caused by the acquisition of HEYDUDE. However, I view these risks as being over-emphasized in Crocs' valuation, resulting in a mispricing. I put a price target on the stock at $150 with a strong buy rating under $125. This should see long-term compounding exceeding that of the broader market, and is worth a look for any investor seeking to outperform and willing to take on some risk.