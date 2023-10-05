Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies: Shorting Above $10 Makes Sense

Oct. 05, 2023 9:38 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)ALLY, LC2 Comments
Summary

  • Shorting Sofi Technologies above $10 makes sense due to its exuberant valuation in uncertain macro times.
  • SOFI revenue growth is likely to stall in 2024.
  • AFS accounting treatment creates revenue headwinds.
  • It also means that SOFI has smaller buffer for credit losses should a recession ensue.
  • SOFI is a highly regulated utility-like bank, it is not a high growth tech company.

I believe shorting Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) above the $10 share price makes an abundance of sense. From a valuation perspective, this represents a valuation of more than 3x tangible book value ("TBV") which is an irrationally exuberant valuation given

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

I'm a Gen X'er so not even SOFI's target demographic but I just moved my investment portfolio to them from Etrade and will follow by bringing all of my banking from Wells Fargo. They've built the financial services super app IMO and no one else is even close. If I did this as a Gen X'er, just think about their TAM with Millennials and Gen Z. My personal opinion is you'll be wrong about how the stock is valued by others over the next several years. No other legacy bank has an opportunity like SOFI does. They're all dinosaurs with zero demonstrable capability to innovate.
