Investment Thesis

Genpact (NYSE:G) caught my attention because of its share price deterioration YTD. I wanted to look at the company’s financials to see how it is developing in the bigger picture. Over the long run, the company is showing stability and strong financials that have the potential to turn into a long-term investment, however, with all that's happening in the economy, I assign a hold rating, as I believe there will be a better entry point in the upcoming couple of months.

Briefly on the Company

Genpact is an outsourcing company and provider of IT services in Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Healthcare, High Tech and Manufacturing, and Financial Services.

It offers accounting services, CFO advisory services, ESG reporting and services, and many other corporate services.

Financials

As of Q2 ‘23, the company had $491m in cash and equivalents while maintaining around the same amount of debt it had at the end of FY22, $1.2B. Is this a problem for the company? Not at all in my opinion. I’m all for it when companies take advantage of leverage as long as it is manageable and will not become a problem in the future. So far, leverage is not an issue for Genpact because historically, the company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 10 for at least 5 years. As of June, of this year, the ratio went up to around 13x, which means that EBIT can cover annual interest expense on debt 13 times over. For reference, many analysts consider 2x to be a healthy ratio. I’m a little more conservative as I like to consider 5x to be the minimum. It is safe to say that Genpact is at no risk of insolvency.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

Genpact's current ratio has been very steady in recent years and is within the range I consider to be efficient, which is 1.5-2.0. This tells us that the company isn't hoarding cash that could be used to further the growth of the company, but also still has enough liquidity to cover its short-term obligations. Genpact has no liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Author)

The company’s ROA and ROE historically have been solid and well above my minimums of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. This tells us that the management is utilizing the company’s assets rather efficiently and is creating value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The company’s return on invested capital is also a respectable 11% as of FY22, which is just over the 10% mark that I look for in an investment. This tells me that the company possesses some kind of a moat and a competitive advantage. This also tells me that the management is capable of finding projects that are above average and create value.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of revenues, the company managed to grow at a decent rate of around 8% CAGR for the last decade. The analysts are estimating that the company will grow by around 5% in FY23 and around 9% in FY24. This gives me a solid footing for my valuation analysis. Estimates after FY24 wouldn’t be as reliable any longer, as the number of analysts halved.

Revenue (Author)

The company's margins have also been very steady over the years, which makes for easy estimates when it comes to valuation in the next section.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the company has very solid financials. The stability is exactly what I look for in a company, which is 2nd best only after metrics that are exhibiting a clear uptrend. The company seems to have competent leaders who know how to run the business, which in the long run should turn into shareholder value creation. These types of financials will call for a small margin of safety in the valuation section. So, let’s take a look at what I would consider the company’s intrinsic value to be.

Valuation

I usually like to be conservative when it comes to valuation. This way I get an extra margin of safety just by being on the lower end of the estimates. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to investing. You can still lose money if you overpay for a fantastic company. I try to minimize that happening.

For the base case revenue growth, I decided to go slightly under the company's historical average over the last decade, so I chose a 6% CAGR. For the optimistic case, I decided to go with the company's historical average, which is 8%, for a further margin of safety, while for the conservative case, I went with a 4% CAGR.

In terms of margins and EPS, for the base case, the company will see a 13% growth from FY22 to FY23, then average around 8% CAGR until FY32. For the optimistic case, average EPS growth will be around 15%, while for the conservative case, it’ll be around 4% CAGR. Net margins will only increase by around 200bps or 1% by FY32 on the base case, by around 6% in the optimistic case, and for the conservative case, net margins will slightly decrease to around 7% for a few years and then gradually recover to the margins seen at the end of FY22.

On top of these estimates, I decided to add another 15% margins of safety to be extra careful. I think that 15% is sufficient enough and will reflect a decent risk/reward. With that said, Genpact’s intrinsic value is around $35 a share, which means the company is trading more or less at its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

The company seems to fit what I am looking for in a long-term investment. Stable, predictable growth potential, with stable efficiency and profitability metrics and decent moat and competitive advantage. The only reason I am hesitant to start a position right now is because of the macroeconomic environment. The inflation seems to be stickier than predicted, which means that interest rates may still go further up and stay higher for longer. That supposedly will lead to higher unemployment in the short term, which we haven't really seen happen yet. I believe because of these reasons, we will see further volatility in the stock markets that may bring down many stocks, including Genpact. No company is immune to macroeconomic uncertainty, and I believe that we will see lower prices over the remainder of the year.

I will keep the company on my watchlist and will follow the news to see how the global markets are developing in the near future, as I believe there will be an even better entry point over the next couple of months. Nevertheless, the company seems to be in a good position and is a candidate for a long-term investment even at this price.