VPU: I Buy Bear Markets (Utilities Included)

Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • I evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF as an investment option at its current market price.
  • The Utilities sector has not performed well this year, despite its potential for income, stability, and diversity.
  • I had hoped that Utilities would provide some defense against market valuations, but this strategy has proven to be unsuccessful.
Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker
I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

He is a contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where he specializes in macro analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VPU, BUI, RSP, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

Pippy54
Today, 11:06 AM
Agree. Could be an excellent time to start nibbling.
Archangel5000
Today, 10:19 AM
I recently started a small position in VPU and plan to average in on the way down. I’m a young investor with a lot of time so plan on holding it for many years and letting the dividends drip. Hopefully this strategy pays off.
Dividend Seeker
Today, 10:49 AM
Best of luck to you!
