Denny's: Low Growth Outlook Mostly Justifies Cheap Multiple

Oct. 05, 2023 10:01 AM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)4 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.66K Followers

Summary

  • Denny's stock has underperformed in the restaurant sector, down 8% year-to-date and ~65% from its highs.
  • Unfortunately, its Q2 results showed only a marginal revenue increase, and traffic trends since July have been choppy, implying a tough H2 for sales.
  • In this update, we'll look at traffic trends, how Denny's compares to peers, and whether the stock is offering enough margin of safety for investment following its significant underperformance.

A Denny"s restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a rough past two months for the restaurant sector, with the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) plunging ~19% in barely 50 trading days, erasing nearly all the index's year-to-date gains. However, while the index has stayed afloat in

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.66K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough

Comments (4)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (12.85K)
I read where senior restaurant visits were down and folks are eating out less. Wonder if this is due to home delivery? we do some takeout but havent been to a Denny's since a very rainy night in 1995 coming back from an insurance meeting w my late sister when the rain was too heavy to drive. In all reality I didnt know they were still around! With even Walmart commenting on the weight-loss drug craze causing some weakness in food buying, I find it hard to get interested in restaurant stocks too. Bea
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 10:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.35K)
What's the situation with management here -- it seems unreasonable to me to expect the melting ice cube to stop if the same group is running the show, maybe?
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (16.88K)
Hi Robin,

New CEO as of last June that is doing a good job, just don't think enough margin of safety yet and turnaround won't happen overnight to flip back to positive unit growth, lots of underperforming restaurants in the system it seems.
r
rusty13
Today, 10:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (11.08K)
Just started a small spec position at $8.21.
