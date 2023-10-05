Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

I rate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock as a Hold. Enphase Energy's share price has fallen in recent months as the company's financial prospects in the near future are now deemed to be less favorable than what they were in the past. But the company and key insiders view ENPH's shares as attractively priced as evidenced by the new buyback program and the recent insider share purchases by a director. The risk-reward for ENPH is balanced in my opinion, which justifies a Hold rating.

Share Price Underperformance And Valuation Compression

I highlighted ENPH's multi-year stock price outperformance in my earlier write-up published on May 5, 2023. Enphase Energy's shares suffered from a -26.6% drop (Source: Seeking Alpha price data) in the five months following the publication of my prior update, as compared to the S&P 500's +3.1% rise in the same time frame. Enphase Energy stock has been negatively impacted by headwinds for the solar sector.

An October 2, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article noted that "solar and other alternative energy" companies saw their share prices fall due to "high interest rates that have caused financing costs for panel installations to surge" and "supply chain disruptions that have slowed residential and corporate solar system orders." ENPH's consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E multiples derated from 20.0 times and 27.0 times in early May to 17.6 times and 23.5 times now, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data.

The share price underperformance and valuation compression for ENPH are justified by expectations of weaker financial results in Q3 2023 and fiscal 2024 as detailed in the next section.

Consensus Financial Forecasts Were Lowered Significantly In Recent Months

In the last six months, the analysts' consensus Q3 2023 revenue and normalized EPS estimates for ENPH were revised downward by -25.8% and -28.6%, respectively. This indicates that the market sees Enphase Energy's top line and bottom line contracting by -9.3% and -20.1%, respectively on a YoY basis.

The sell-side also has more modest expectations of Enphase Energy's results next year. ENPH's consensus FY 2024 revenue projection was cut by -19.7% in the past six months, while the company's consensus earnings forecast for the following year was reduced by -13.2% in the past six months.

I am of the opinion that ENPH's financial performance for Q3 2023 and FY 2024 could be affected by channel inventory optimization and rising competition, respectively.

Enphase Energy acknowledged at the company's most recent quarterly results call that it misjudged the sell-through rate for microinverters in Q2 2023.

ENPH's Q1 2023 microinverter sell-through was only 80% of that for Q4 2022, and the company had previously expected an improvement in the sell-through rate for microinverters in the second quarter of this year. But Enphase's actual Q2 microinverter sell-through was roughly similar to the company's sell-through rate in Q1. As such, ENPH was compelled to cut back on shipments for Q3 2023 in a bid to deal with the excessive channel inventories, and this explains why Enphase Energy's third quarter performance is expected to be poor.

A bigger worry lies with Enphase Energy's business outlook for 2024 and beyond. Recent sell-side analyst channel checks seem to indicate that ENPH will be facing more intense competition going forward.

Seeking Alpha News published an article on October 3 citing Barclays (BCS) research mentioning that ENPH and SolarEdge (SEDG) might be faced with "price cuts, market share losses" due to competitive threats from companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and FranklinWH. At the company's second quarter earnings briefing, an analyst from ROTH MKM noted that his research appeared to imply that ENPH's "recent spot discounts may be 'aggressive' with big customers in exchange for semi-exclusivity" and "in response to some of the volume that may be going to Tesla."

In the subsequent section, I highlight that Enphase Energy's share price could find support at current levels, even though the company's outlook isn't that favorable.

Downside For Shares Might Be Limited By Share Repurchases And Insider Buys

Share buybacks and insider share purchases could provide support for ENPH's stock price to some extent.

In the middle of last month, the company's director Thurman Rodgers spent over $4 million buying Enphase Energy shares. ENPH's closing share price is $117.18 as of October 4, 2023, and this is lower than the $122 price level which Thurman Rodgers bought shares at in September.

In tandem with its Q2 2023 results announcement in late July, Enphase Energy revealed a new $1 billion share buyback plan, which is equivalent to a significant 6% of the stock's current market capitalization. It is also worthy of note that this $1 billion share repurchase authorization is in effect for three years between July 27, 2023 and July 26, 2026.

In other words, ENPH has the capacity to buy back a meaningful proportion of the company's shares, and the company can afford to be opportunistic since the buyback program expires in 22 months' time. Enphase Energy emphasized at its Q2 2023 earnings call that the company will "be disciplined, do things (share repurchases) when it makes sense."

The new share buyback authorization and recent insider buys send a clear message that Enphase Energy's current valuations are reasonably attractive, and the company is prepared to engage in the purchase of ENPH shares when the stock is mispriced.

Closing Thoughts

I choose to maintain my existing Hold rating for Enphase Energy. I see both risks and rewards associated with a potential investment in ENPH. On the negative side of things, Enphase Energy might disappoint the market with its future financial performance. On the positive side of things, ENPH's stock might rise in the future, as investors see share repurchases and insider buys as a confirmation of Enphase Energy's shares bottoming out.