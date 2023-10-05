Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The U.S. Government Shutdown: Not A Crisis

Oct. 05, 2023 10:15 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), SPY3 Comments
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
969 Followers

Summary

  • On October 3, 2023, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted. The threat of a government shutdown is once again escalating.
  • SPY and QQQ indexes have experienced significant declines since mid-July, causing pain for investors.
  • The current situation differs from past recessions, with the yield curve undergoing a steepening instead of flattening or inversion.
  • The US government seems to hinder the US economy, but the private sector remains its primary engine. Nonetheless, potential risks should not be overlooked.
  • We evaluate SPY and QQQ to determine which one investors should consider for 2024.

Government Bailout

Douglas Rissing

Recent Market Performance

The SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) and QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) index have fallen 6.7% and 5.8%, respectively since mid-July, with brief rebounds followed by further declines, causing pain for investors.

TED Spread Reverse

Meanwhile, key recession

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
969 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

dbirrellr profile picture
dbirrellr
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
well grounded analysis, thank you. Keep them coming, food for thought (and decision making input).
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (679)
Would love to see a chart that shows historic P/E Ratio's compared to the 10 Year Yield. The last time we saw yield rates this high, P/E's were much lower. P/E's shot up when rates went near zero. By my estimation with today's rates, S&P P/E's should be around 16 and have a long way to fall to get there.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (7.96K)
Au contraire. The more the US looks like it cannot be relied on to agree on payments, the more the ratings agencies are going to question our debt rating. This will have a significant effect on a country as indebted as we are.

In addition, even the threat of a shutdown has companies supporting the government pushing pause on all kinds of expenditures downstream, effecting all kinds of tertiary industries who don't need a pause. This ripple effect does have an effect on the economy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.