Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

9% Yield - MPLX Is A Top Pick For Low-Stress Energy Income

Oct. 05, 2023 11:05 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MLPS
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPLX LP is a midstream company with a 9% yield, offering stability and potential growth without direct commodity price exposure.
  • Backed by a strong relationship with Marathon Petroleum, MPLX is poised for solid long-term growth.
  • With a well-covered dividend, a robust balance sheet, and ongoing expansion plans, MPLX presents an attractive opportunity in the midstream sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Kohlefaser Schriften 9 Ziffern und Prozent.

Arsgera/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm a long-term oil and gas bull. By now, I doubt this comes as a surprise. I have close to 20% energy exposure. Almost all of it is invested in upstream companies, which are the ones that get the commodities

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.12K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.