SPY: Will There Be A Q4 Rally? Here's Why I'm Ready For One

Oct. 05, 2023 12:30 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYSPX, AAPL, DIA, DJI, IWM, NDX, QQQ, US10Y, VOO, VTI, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLK
JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • September was the S&P 500's worst monthly performance in 2023, with a 5.1% decline.
  • Historically, September sets the stage for a solid fourth quarter, with rallies in October and November.
  • I discuss why investors shouldn't overreact to the surging 10Y Treasury yields, even as they took out new highs this week.
  • I explain two critical headwinds and two tailwinds that could underpin a recovery of the S&P 500 moving forward.
  • I make the case for why investors who sat out the market's bottom in late 2022 and early 2023 shouldn't miss out on buying the recent pullback.
Bull and bear

ugurhan

September has not disappointed. It was the S&P 500's (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) "worst monthly performance in 2023," as the market fell 5.1% to close September. However, should anyone be surprised after a remarkable rally that took off in

This article was written by

JR Research
JR Research
28.33K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

