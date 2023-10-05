Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nuvalent Stock Gains On Lung Cancer Data, But I'd Only Buy On Dip

Oct. 05, 2023 11:00 AM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)
Summary

  • Nuvalent, Inc. stock gained 36% and reached an all-time high of $58 per share yesterday, with a market cap valuation of $3.3bn.
  • The biotech company is focused on developing targeted therapies for cancer patients, with its lead drug candidates showing promising results in treating lung cancer.
  • Data released yesterday from candidate NVL-655 in NSCLC, showing a 65% ORR in patients with ALK+NSCLC, impressed the market.
  • The market opportunity for Nuvalent's drugs in ALK/ROS1 NSCLC is significant, with a potential patient pool of ~50k and a market opportunity potentially worth up to ~$3bn.
  • These are crowded markets with several approved therapies - where Pharma giants Pfizer and Roche are entrenched competitors. Nevertheless, Nuvalent's data suggests the biotech has genuien approval shots in play.

People Working with Specialist Scientific Equipment for Measuring Chemicals.

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) made a 36% gain in trading yesterday, reaching an all-time high value of $58 per share, for a market cap valuation of $3.3bn.

Since

