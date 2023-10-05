Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Camden Property Trust: Reviewing My Largest Position

Oct. 05, 2023 11:50 AM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)2 Comments
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • Camden Property Trust has seen a decline in its stock price due to concerns over higher interest rates and supply impacting its markets.
  • However, the company has a strong balance sheet and a majority of its properties are Class B apartments, which will be less impacted by new supply.
  • Camden also has a compelling valuation and potential for additional upside through opportunistic property acquisitions.

Like most REITs, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been battered lately, having fallen nearly 12% in the past month and down nearly 24% over the past year. There seems to be a never ending flow of negative news flow including:

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.03K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Jim Bob Jump Back
Today, 12:29 PM
Premium
Comments (22)
Ric Campo runs here in Houston. Impeccable reputation.
b
bigbob1234
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (195)
No data to support this but I've toured several of their older properties and they do a fantastic job of keeping them high quality
