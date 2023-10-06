Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Ship Lease: 8% Yield, Very Undervalued, Buy Rating

Oct. 06, 2023 9:15 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)4 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global Ship Lease was able to raise its quarterly dividend by 50% in 2022, and has kept it at a higher level in 2023.
  • GSL looks very undervalued vs. its industry.
  • It yields 8.5%, with a very strong 5.47X dividend coverage.
banner,Top view of cargo container ship carrying container and running for export goods from cargo yard port to custom ocean concept technology transportation , customs clearance. forwarder

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Global shipping rates soared in post-COVID 2022, benefiting fleet owners with higher earnings, and in certain cases, leading to much higher dividends.

One such shipping beneficiary is Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), which was

Double Dividend Stocks

Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
38.31K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

J
Joel2162
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (114)
Hard to find a better value anywhere. Youtube has 2 recent interviews with management that are extremely insightful. Love this company
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.23K)
Thanks for analysis. Long GSL and GSL-B(preferred paying almost 9% cumulative qualified dividend).
J
Joel2162
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (114)
@gastro4 Same here.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.37K)
Extremely cheap and a nice combination of dividends plus buybacks. I like this pick.
