PHI Group Revs Up $100 Million U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- PHI Group, Inc. has filed for a $100 million IPO to raise capital for its transportation services in the oil and gas industry, although the final figure may differ.
- The company has seen revenue growth and rising profits, but faces revenue concentration risks.
- The global offshore helicopter services market is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028.
- I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On PHI Group, Inc.
PHI Group, Inc. (ROTR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides flight services for oil & gas discovery and production environments worldwide.
PHI Group, Inc. revenue growth is accelerating, and profits are rising, although the firm has revenue concentration risks.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.
PHI Group Overview
Lafayette, Louisiana-based PHI Group, Inc. was founded to provide reliable transportation services for personnel and cargo in support of oil & gas operations and air medical system requirements.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Scott McCarty, who has been with the firm since September 2019 and was previously a Partner at private equity firm Q Investments and previously served as a Director of Vantage Drilling International.
The company’s primary region operations include:
Gulf of Mexico
Australia
Canada
Trinidad
New Zealand
The Philippines
West Africa
The Mediterranean.
The firm also provides helicopter maintenance and repair to its fleet and third parties and also serves medical customers.
As of June 30, 2023, PHI Group has booked fair market value investment of $411.1 million from investors, including Q Investments, Oaktree Capital Management and First Pacific Advisors.
PHI Group Customer Acquisition
The company pursues new clients via direct sales and marketing efforts toward oil & gas exploration & production companies as well as to medical flight users such as hospitals and emergency service providers.
As of June 30, 2023, the firm operated
a fleet of 216 aircraft, 107 of which serve offshore oil and gas customers through our PHI Americas and PHI International segments, and 109 of which serve air medical customers through our PHI Health segment.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
10.6%
|
2022
|
9.5%
|
2021
|
7.6%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, rose to 1.6x in the most recent reporting period, a positive signal, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
1.6
|
2022
|
1.0
(Source - SEC.)
PHI Group’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by IMARC Group, the global offshore helicopter services market was an estimated $2.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $3.1 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the installation of offshore wind power farms and improving safety features "to enhance safety and assist pilots in decision-making during flights."
Other market research reports estimate the market value to be higher than the above estimate.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Airbus SE
Bristow Group
CHC Helicopter
Falcon Aviation Services
Gulf Helicopters
Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd.
Héli-Union
Leonardo S.p.A.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
NHV Group
Omni Helicopters International S.A.
Petroleum Helicopters International.
PHI Group, Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top line revenue
Increasing gross profit but fluctuating gross margin
Variable operating profit and cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 428,398,000
|
19.7%
|
2022
|
$ 760,286,000
|
10.1%
|
2021
|
$ 690,565,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 93,876,000
|
71.7%
|
2022
|
$ 121,351,000
|
-18.7%
|
2021
|
$ 149,216,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
21.91%
|
6.6%
|
2022
|
15.96%
|
-26.1%
|
2021
|
21.61%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 62,071,000
|
14.5%
|
2022
|
$ 52,187,000
|
6.9%
|
2021
|
$ 92,614,000
|
13.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 53,357,000
|
12.5%
|
2022
|
$ 57,622,000
|
7.6%
|
2021
|
$ 69,811,000
|
10.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 51,378,000
|
2022
|
$ 54,220,000
|
2021
|
$ 109,296,000
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, PHI Group had $72.4 million in cash and $232.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $62 million.
PHI Group, Inc. IPO Details
PHI Group intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
The firm will use the net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes and said it qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ under the JOBS Act.
This designation may entitle the company to certain exemptions from various registration requirements and enable it to provide less information to investors than a company that does not qualify as an emerging growth company.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said any legal proceedings against the firm would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, Raymond James and BMO Capital Markets.
Commentary About PHI Group’s IPO
ROTR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate working capital requirements and for capital expenditures.
The company’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but fluctuating gross margin and uneven operating profit and cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was an impressive $62 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has grown; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends in the future. The agreement governing the firm's existing indebtedness contains covenants that place limitations on the amount of dividends the firm may pay if it chooses to do so.
ROTR’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent materially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for providing transportation services to offshore facilities is substantial and expected to grow in the coming years with the growth of offshore wind energy facilities.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the need to maintain high levels of safety and reliability in its operations.
The company also derives a significant portion of its revenues from a limited number of customers, so it has material revenue concentration risk.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Consider becoming a member of IPO Edge.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments