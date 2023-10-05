nakaret4

A Quick Take On PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group, Inc. (ROTR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides flight services for oil & gas discovery and production environments worldwide.

PHI Group, Inc. revenue growth is accelerating, and profits are rising, although the firm has revenue concentration risks.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

PHI Group Overview

Lafayette, Louisiana-based PHI Group, Inc. was founded to provide reliable transportation services for personnel and cargo in support of oil & gas operations and air medical system requirements.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Scott McCarty, who has been with the firm since September 2019 and was previously a Partner at private equity firm Q Investments and previously served as a Director of Vantage Drilling International.

The company’s primary region operations include:

Gulf of Mexico

Australia

Canada

Trinidad

New Zealand

The Philippines

West Africa

The Mediterranean.

The firm also provides helicopter maintenance and repair to its fleet and third parties and also serves medical customers.

As of June 30, 2023, PHI Group has booked fair market value investment of $411.1 million from investors, including Q Investments, Oaktree Capital Management and First Pacific Advisors.

PHI Group Customer Acquisition

The company pursues new clients via direct sales and marketing efforts toward oil & gas exploration & production companies as well as to medical flight users such as hospitals and emergency service providers.

As of June 30, 2023, the firm operated

a fleet of 216 aircraft, 107 of which serve offshore oil and gas customers through our PHI Americas and PHI International segments, and 109 of which serve air medical customers through our PHI Health segment.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 10.6% 2022 9.5% 2021 7.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, rose to 1.6x in the most recent reporting period, a positive signal, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 1.6 2022 1.0 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

PHI Group’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by IMARC Group, the global offshore helicopter services market was an estimated $2.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $3.1 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the installation of offshore wind power farms and improving safety features "to enhance safety and assist pilots in decision-making during flights."

Other market research reports estimate the market value to be higher than the above estimate.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Airbus SE

Bristow Group

CHC Helicopter

Falcon Aviation Services

Gulf Helicopters

Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd.

Héli-Union

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NHV Group

Omni Helicopters International S.A.

Petroleum Helicopters International.

PHI Group, Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit but fluctuating gross margin

Variable operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 428,398,000 19.7% 2022 $ 760,286,000 10.1% 2021 $ 690,565,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 93,876,000 71.7% 2022 $ 121,351,000 -18.7% 2021 $ 149,216,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 21.91% 6.6% 2022 15.96% -26.1% 2021 21.61% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 62,071,000 14.5% 2022 $ 52,187,000 6.9% 2021 $ 92,614,000 13.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 53,357,000 12.5% 2022 $ 57,622,000 7.6% 2021 $ 69,811,000 10.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 51,378,000 2022 $ 54,220,000 2021 $ 109,296,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, PHI Group had $72.4 million in cash and $232.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $62 million.

PHI Group, Inc. IPO Details

PHI Group intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm will use the net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes and said it qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ under the JOBS Act.

This designation may entitle the company to certain exemptions from various registration requirements and enable it to provide less information to investors than a company that does not qualify as an emerging growth company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said any legal proceedings against the firm would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, Raymond James and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary About PHI Group’s IPO

ROTR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate working capital requirements and for capital expenditures.

The company’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but fluctuating gross margin and uneven operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was an impressive $62 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has grown; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends in the future. The agreement governing the firm's existing indebtedness contains covenants that place limitations on the amount of dividends the firm may pay if it chooses to do so.

ROTR’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent materially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing transportation services to offshore facilities is substantial and expected to grow in the coming years with the growth of offshore wind energy facilities.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the need to maintain high levels of safety and reliability in its operations.

The company also derives a significant portion of its revenues from a limited number of customers, so it has material revenue concentration risk.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.