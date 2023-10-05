Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grupo Bimbo Not Quite In The Sweet Spot Just Yet

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • In a rough year for food company stocks, Grupo Bimbo's stock price has held up better than most; helped by strong pricing actions and operational margin improvements.
  • High prices are driving volumes toward private label, and management may need to reconsider its pricing and promotions strategy in the U.S. before ceding too much share in breads/snacks.
  • While cost pressures are expected to ease, the El Niño weather effect could create new headwinds for the company in 2024/2025.
  • The long-term impact of anti-obesity medications is still hard to gauge, but recent surveys do suggest that users meaningfully reduce their consumption of snack food items.
  • Bimbo shares look like a borderline call today - I see some value here, but I also see a cloudier near-term outlook on volume shares and ongoing uncertainty on cost inflation/deflation.

It’s been a rough year for packaged foods companies, with some names (Campbell Soup (CPB), Flowers Foods (FLO),and Kellanova (K)) down more than 20%. Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo (

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

