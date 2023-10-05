Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TC Energy: Not Every Falling Knife Is Worth Catching

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation investors have seen a significant decline in the stock after the company decided to separate its natural gas and liquids pipeline business.
  • TRP has recently dropped below its July lows as sellers digested all the gains from its recent recovery. Questions must be asked whether the falling knife is worth catching.
  • I assessed that TRP's stock metrics don't present a best-of-breed opportunity among the energy infrastructure plays. Investors must assess heightened execution risks from its business separation.
  • With market conditions expected to remain challenging, given the surge in 10Y Treasury yields, TRP could find it hard to form a bottom.
Natural gas pipeline.

abadonian

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) investors have seen TRP make an incredible round trip toward its March 2020 COVID lows. Accordingly, investors de-rated TRP markedly after the announcement of the separation between its natural gas and liquids pipeline

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.34K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Comments (4)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (12.85K)
Long $TRP and trading around a core has lowered my basis under 34. I could see Brookfield or another big infra investor group taking out the spinoff. I have never seen so much insider buying in a large cap name; since the spin was announced the insiders have committed considerable personal money to the sold off shares. I like TRP, ENB and PBA in the midstream space now and am long all, would consider Keyera now that its KAPS capex is complete should it weaken as well. Bea
G
Gumfighter
Today, 4:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (287)
Your analysis appears to be based on one analyst's comments, the recent surge in the 10-year treasury yield, and commentary on Seeking Alpha's quant ratings. You might be right, but I bought more at $32.65 yesterday and will collect my 8% dividend while I wait for the dust to settle.
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (2.14K)
@Gumfighter I would recommend reading in-depth analysis on TRP, notably the work done by Ben Pham (BMO) who has been following the sector since 2006.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 5:03 PM
Premium
Comments (6.32K)
@Steve Kean So does Ben give TRP a thumbs up or a 👎🏻???
