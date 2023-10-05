Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analog Devices - Still Hold: Analog Market Should Underperform Semis In 2H23

Oct. 05, 2023 1:30 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)TXN, ON, MPWR
Summary

  • We remain hold-rated on Analog Devices, Inc. We’re less optimistic about the analog semiconductor market in 2H23.
  • We expect Analog Devices to continue experiencing softer demand in its industrial and automotive end markets in Q4 2023 and possibly 1H24.
  • Management is guiding for a 12% sequential decline in revenue next quarter, trailing consensus, as customers undergo inventory correction cycles.
  • We think the macro headwinds have been factored into the stock for the most part but see no catalyst offsetting the weaker demand environment in the near term.
  • We see Analog Devices underperforming the semi-peer group in the near term, facing top-line deceleration and gross margin contraction. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines.
Breaking waves on a tetrapods

CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

We remain hold-rated on Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). We expect the analog semiconductor market to underperform the broader semi industry in the back end of the year and expect ADI stock

