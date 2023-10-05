Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Update On VDE: Hang On For A Wild Ride

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates are at their highest level in years, leading to a bearish outlook for commodity prices.
  • Crude oil prices have experienced volatility, with a significant correction in early October.
  • Energy policy will be a key topic in the 2024 U.S. election, with rising gasoline prices impacting consumers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Three black oil barrels on a white background.

Jaromir Ondra

Interest rates have risen to the highest level in years. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond futures are at the lowest level since 2007. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) has moved higher. After probing below the 100 level in

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
28.75K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

w
wdchil
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (5.87K)
VDE Composite Numbers: Price to cash flow is 2.66 while return on equity is 33.8. The SEC yield is 2.9%. (Morningstar). Arguably, the VDE composite companies have a long runway for increasing dividends. The caveat is the dependency on commodities which means that the companies will likely be pretty conservative about conserving cash. I am long VDE to about 6.5% of my portfolio + oil and gas holdings in other funds. There is potential for good income and capital gains, but with political and commodity pricing risks. WD
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.