Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 05, 2023 12:53 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dexter Congbalay - VP of Investor Relations and Strategy

Tom Werner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bernadette Madarieta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Tom Palmer - JPMorgan

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Matt Smith - Stifel

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Lamb Weston First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Dexter Congbalay, VP of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.

Dexter Congbalay

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Lamb Weston's first quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning we issued our earnings press release which is available on our website lambweston.com.

Please note that during our remarks, we will make some forward-looking statements about the company's expected performance that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our SEC filings for more details on our forward-looking statements.

Some of today's remarks include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with our GAAP results. You can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in our earnings release.

With me today are Tom Werner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernadette Madarieta, our Chief Financial Officer. Tom will provide an overview of the current operating environment. Bernadette will then provide details on our first quarter results, as well as our updated outlook for fiscal 2024.

