Rare Stock Picks In September 2023 - From 32 Discerning Analysts

September has come and gone bringing a new batch of discerning investment picks that you may have missed. We've compiled below a list of Buy or Strong Buy recommendations made in the month by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector. For this installment the following sectors are represented:

Communication Services

Communication Services Consumer Discretionary

Energy

Financials

Health Care

Industrials

Information Technology

Materials

Real Estate

Utilities

Enjoy the picks and as always, let us know if you have any feedback or thoughts in the comments below.

Communication Services

Consumer Discretionary

Energy

Navigator Holdings ( NYSE: NVGS - Shipping and logistics focused Climent Molins highlights why they are long NVGS in Navigator Holdings: Quality Growth At A Discount.

Financials

Health Care

Industrials

Information Technology

Materials

Real Estate

Realty Income (NYSE:O) - After maintaining a Hold rating since October 2022, Gravenhurst Capital upgrades O to a Strong Buy in Realty Income: Time To Buy A Wonderful Business At A Bargain Price.

Utilities

The above ideas were compiled based on set criteria: Buy or Strong Buy recommendations made in the last month by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations in the last year by the author.

You can find our previous lists from June, July, and August linked.

Thanks for reading and let us know what you think below!