Rare Stock Picks In September 2023 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
Summary
- Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Buy article where we highlight September investment picks you may have missed.
- As you know some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
- Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.
Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SA Editor Ryan Bowen as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
September has come and gone bringing a new batch of discerning investment picks that you may have missed. We've compiled below a list of Buy or Strong Buy recommendations made in the month by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.
For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector. For this installment the following sectors are represented:
- Communication Services
- Consumer Discretionary
- Energy
- Financials
- Health Care
- Industrials
- Information Technology
- Materials
- Real Estate
- Utilities
Enjoy the picks and as always, let us know if you have any feedback or thoughts in the comments below.
Communication Services
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) - Here's an Editor's Pick from Thomas Lott marking his first bullish recommendation since May. Examining Meta Platforms On A Sum Of The Parts Basis.
Shutterstock (SSTK) - Despite hitting new 52-week lows The Dragon of Wall Street sees a maturing value play with Shutterstock's Earnings Show Its Value As A Maturing Company.
Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) - Analyst Chen Yang highlights in their bio that if "a stock does not have 2x potential I would not write about it." Here's their first pick in 2023. Tencent Stock: Unveiling Short-Term Catalysts And Long-Term Promise.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) - After five years Palm Investor returns with an in-depth review suggesting a Strong Buy in Warner Bros. Discovery: The Market Is Misunderstanding The Favorable Debt Structure.
Consumer Discretionary
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) - Here's an "under-the-radar home builder" opportunity from analyst Declan Fallon. Cavco Industries: An Ideal Addition To Your Portfolio.
Modline Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) - Singular Research published a bullish special report regarding this company's strategic expansion. Special Situations Report: Modine Manufacturing.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) - Aamir Jaffer published their first Strong Buy for the year on ULTA, an upgrade from an April 2022 Hold rating. Ulta Beauty: Ignore The Bears, Despite A Rocky 2023.
Energy
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) - Shipping and logistics focused Climent Molins highlights why they are long NVGS in Navigator Holdings: Quality Growth At A Discount.
Financials
Adyen (ADYEY) - In their first article since February 2022 Luis Morgan highlights why this global payment processor is worth a look. Adyen: 5 Reasons To Consider Owning This Stock.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) - Ben Howard received an Editor's Pick for their review and turnaround thoughts on this microcap fintech. BM Technologies: Deep Value Turnaround.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCPK:HRGG) - Microcap specialist Safety in Value published an arbitrage opportunity for this Louisiana bank. Heritage Nola Bancorp Is An Attractive Merger Arbitrage.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) - With Northern Reflections on Value's second article of the year they highlight Brazilian fintech StoneCo: Stabilized, Not Expensive, And Growing.
Synovus Financial Corp Preferred Series E (SNV.PR.E) - This is the only preferred security highlighted in this series. Analyst Hype Zero believes that this Synovus Preferred Stock Looks Mispriced compared to their other preferred.
Health Care
The Cigna Group (CI) - MontrealValue takes a look at Cigna and finds potential for sustained growth in Cigna: Seizing Opportunities And Managing Risks In The Healthcare Landscape.
CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC) - Daron Evans dives into early stage CytoMed highlighting what they see as An Innovative Immunology Biotech Company To Watch.
Elevance Health (ELV) - In just their fourth article Ethan Coyle highlights this leading health insurance provider compared to others. Elevance: Pave The Way For The Next UnitedHealth.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) - There's potential here as Immix is evolving with their CAR-T therapy according to Anders Research. Immix Biopharma: A Mid-To-Late Stage CAR-T Biotech Quietly Gaining Momentum.
Novo Nordisk (NVO) - David Krejca believes NVO's fair value is much higher than reflected in the stock price in their first bullish article since 2021. Novo Nordisk: DCF Analysis Suggests Significant Undervaluation.
RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) - IPO Kitchen reviews the recent offering of RayzeBio and sees opportunity for their oncology candidates. RayzeBio: Raising The Bar In Solid Tumor Radiotherapy.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) - In their first Buy recommendation since May 2022, Rob Barnett highlighted an opportunity for gains in the next few quarters with ResMed - Trading Opportunity Now.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) - Out of 23 articles in September Bret Jensen had just this one pick for a small bet. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: Worthy Of A Small Bet.
Industrials
AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) - Following up on their November 2021 coverage, Prescience Point reiterates their Strong Buy with AerSale Corp.: On The Brink Of Explosive, Transformative Growth?
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) - Seventeen-year-veteran of the site Debra Fiakas shares their first pick of the year on this nanocap company. Safe & Green: 2 Ways To Play Real Estate Development.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) - Analyst Barbell Investment Ideas has published seven picks in four years. This is their first for 2023 diving into SPIR's potential after a reverse stock split. Spire Global: A Potentially Beautiful Satellite Business Covered By The Sky.
Information Technology
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) - Explore why Joseph L. Shaefer and his Stanford Wealth Management firm have been buying this chip-related business. ACM Research: Gonna Wash That Yuck Right Off O' That Chip.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) - Analyst Market Gyrations has written 30 articles in the last three months with semi-conductor related IMOS being the only Buy. ChipMOS: There Is More To Like Than Not To Like.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) - In their first Strong Buy since June Prati Management highlights why this microcap company near 52-week lows is a Compelling Misunderstood Technology Value That Could Easily Double.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) - Ramkumar Raja Chidambaran argues that despite the stock's high valuation this is a long-term investment. Palo Alto Networks: A Cybersecurity Powerhouse With Untapped Potential.
Materials
FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) - RoseNose highlights this agricultural sciences company's dividend growth with a Strong Buy rating. FMC Corp.: Great Value Buy With 10% Dividend Growth.
- FutureFuel Corp. (FF) - In their first article this year CFA William Matson investigates FF's Q2 loss and sees opportunity. FutureFuel: Unique RINs Accounting Transforms Q2 EPS To Loss, Stock Tumbles.
Real Estate
Realty Income (NYSE:O) - After maintaining a Hold rating since October 2022, Gravenhurst Capital upgrades O to a Strong Buy in Realty Income: Time To Buy A Wonderful Business At A Bargain Price.
Utilities
- UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) - Despite facing challenges, analyst Dividend Power believes that UGI is undervalued with long-term potential. UGI Corporation: Undervalued And A Long-Term Buy.
The above ideas were compiled based on set criteria: Buy or Strong Buy recommendations made in the last month by Seeking Alpha analysts who made no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations in the last year by the author.
Follow this account or SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer for future iterations of this report in upcoming months.
You can find our previous lists from June, July, and August linked.
Thanks for reading and let us know what you think below!
This article was written by
Comments