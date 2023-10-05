Icahn Enterprises: Trading Above NAV With Poor Market Sentiment

PM Images

Following the short report that was released for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) back in May earlier this year, the share price has plunged by over 60%. Given the poor sentiment surrounding the company, I don't think it's the time to be buying right now. The shares are continuing to be diluted, and the business trades fairly but above the NAV of the company. For those who seek a value investment, I'm afraid IEP doesn't seem to be one right now. However, benefiting from the dividend is still possible, and I will be concluding the first part of this article by stating I see IEP as a hold.

Business Performance

IEP is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning various sectors, including investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharmaceuticals. The company conducts its business activities both in the United States and internationally. One of its primary segments, the Investment segment, strategically deploys its proprietary capital across a range of private investment funds and opportunities. This approach allows IEP to actively participate in various investment avenues, aiming to generate returns and value across its diverse portfolio.

Financial Performance (Investor Presentation)

Looking at the financial performance of the company in the last quarter it seems rather lackluster as IEP had a consolidated net loss of $269 million, up from the negative $128 million it had 12 months earlier. This seems to be a rather poor trajectory that the company is heading in right now. The release of the short report from Hindenburg was a significant blow to the valuation of the company as more investors got their eyes on some of the alleged negative practices and performance related to the business. Down over 60% since May this year, the company appears to be in a falling knife scenario in my view.

The dividend for the company has been cut and even with a quarterly payment of $1, it seems somewhat unsustainable if IEP continues to post a negative bottom line and dilute shares to fuel the dividend for investors.

Net Income (Ycharts)

The last time the company had a positive bottom line was in 2018, and I don't think we are recovering from those levels very quickly. The rise in interest rates has surely also hurt the investment returns from the company, as it's pushing earnings by companies down the drain, so to speak. For IEP though, the interest expenses have continuously been quite high at $500 - $600 million each year. Even if IEP didn't have any debt, I don't believe it could rescue the bottom line to a positive level, unfortunately.

Asset Base (Investor Presentation)

The liquid assets for the company remain quite solid at $6.5 billion, with a large chunk of that coming from holding company investments in investment funds at $3.7 billion. With these liquid assets, the company is in a position where it could pay off a substantial amount of the long-term debts of $7 billion. However, I do still see some risk here given that the bottom line is negative and IEP will likely need to dilute shares to find the capital to pay down liabilities.

Dividend Evaluation

Cash Position (Ycharts)

The cash for the company has been declining steadily over the years. It now sits at $7.4 billion and can cover a large portion of the liabilities for the business. The cash position should be enough to enable IEP to continue to distribute a dividend to investors, but eventually, the company may be forced to cut it again if the net income can't reach a profitable level.

Dividend Yield (Ycharts)

The dividend yield for the business has risen quickly as a result of the significant decline in the share price. The FWD yield is somewhere around 20% following the 50% cut in the dividend received. With shares outstanding continuing to rise, it seems that if $1 per share is staying, 2024 will see dividends paid out totaling nearly $400 million for one quarter alone. This is a substantial amount and is weighing the company down as they need to find capital for the dividend and doing this often causes share dilution. I think it's a company we need to watch closely, and getting in now seems to have a relatively limited downside given the high yield. But the slightest decline in the cash position or significant margin declines would make IEP a very unappealing stock to own, and making it a sell is very possible, I think.

Risk/Reward

The significant increase in the total outstanding IEP units during the second quarter, surpassing 10%, has notably impacted IEP's NAV per unit, resulting in a decline. If this pattern of continuous growth in outstanding units persists for IEP, it's likely to maintain a negative sentiment in the market, potentially causing further declines in the company's share price. This trend has already been observed earlier in the year, raising concerns among investors.

Shares Outstanding (Ycharts)

IEP currently maintains a trading multiple that exceeds its underlying NAV, and the recently announced lower distribution appears to be on an unsustainable trajectory. Considering that the company is trading at a premium to its NAV, it suggests the possibility of further downside in its stock price. With the NAV price at $15.63, there may still be room for double-digit declines in the future, which could be a cause for concern for investors.

Key Notes

IEP has seen a significant decline over the last 12 months as shares are down over 60%. The market sentiment is poor for the business as the short report released most likely lowered the view of the company in my opinion. I find that there is little chance in the near term of returning to the share price in April of roughly $52 per share. The dividend seems somewhat supported so far by the cash position the company holds, and that is the sole reason for the hold rating here. But if there are further losses, I can see a sell rating being instated here.