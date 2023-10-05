Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 05, 2023 2:09 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.66K Followers

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 5, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Suarez - VP, IR

Bill Newlands - CEO

Garth Hankinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivien Azer - Cowen & Company

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush Securities

Nadine Sarwat - Bernstein

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Constellation Brands Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Joe Suarez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Joe Suarez

Thank you, Darryl. Good morning all, and welcome to Constellation Brands Q2 fiscal '24 conference call. I'm here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO; and Garth Hankinson, our CFO.

As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measures and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in our news release or otherwise available on the company's website at www.cbrands.com. Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors, which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call.

Following the call, we'll also be making available in the Investors section of our company's website, a series of slides, which highlight the prepared remarks shared by Bill and Garth in today's call.

Before turning the call over to Bill, in line with prior quarters, I would like to ask that we limit everyone to one question per person, which will help us to end our call on time.

Thanks

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.