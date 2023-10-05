Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurora Innovation: Spinning Its Wheels In A Profitless Pit

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aurora Innovation, Inc.'s income statement is in a state of flux, with revenues and expenses fluctuating significantly.
  • The company's net loss has increased, but its revenue has also grown.
  • Despite the uncertain income statement, Aurora Innovation remains an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Modern vehicle with ai-assisted sensors for movement

gremlin

Investment Thesis

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) has a mighty compelling narrative that seeks to deliver the benefits of full self-driving ("FSD") technology safely, quickly, and broadly.

The problem here is that beyond its seductive narrative (which it truly is), there

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.73K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Michael is LONG ENVX. Deep Value Returns recommends ENVX.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Steve L profile picture
Steve L
Today, 3:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (37)
This has to be the funniest SeekingAlpha recommendation I've ever read. "Spinning its wheels in a profitless pit" and also "For a business with a market cap of more than $3 billion to be burning through these levels of capital, it feels both astonishing and impressive"... yet it "remains an attractive investment opportunity." What!!?!?? Then it gets even crazier. One of the top bullets says "...its revenue has also grown" and then below it says "as of yet, for 2023, Aurora has no revenues". LOLOL!!! Please tell me this was written by ChatGPT.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.