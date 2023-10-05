hapabapa

Today, many people know the name Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). However, the company started 2020 as a ten-year-old little-known mRNA research and development company with a stock price of $19.57. What the company did over the course of 2020 was a miracle. The stock became one of the pandemic's most prolific risers by bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to market in less than a year. At its peak, on August 9, 2021, the stock closed at $484.47, up over 2375% from the beginning of 2020.

Moderna has an enormous global opportunity ahead of it, designing and manufacturing vaccines and treatments more rapidly, effectively, and cheaply than many traditional methods of making vaccines and drugs. It recently held its annual Research and Development (R&D) day, announcing remarkably high sales goals for its COVID-19, RSV, flu, and combination respiratory vaccines in 2027 -- giving excellent reasons to invest for the long term. Additionally, it gave investors insights into its plans for latent virus and bacteria vaccines, rare disease treatments, and cancer vaccines. The company's drug pipeline has multi-billion dollar potential. Unfortunately for many investors who bought the stock in the second half of 2021, much of the speculation that drove it higher during the pandemic has vanished today.

When I last wrote about Moderna on January 17, 2022, it sold at $196.91, down 59% from its all-time closing high. Investors had already begun figuring out that its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, faced increasing competition from other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and a steep decline in demand in the quickly approaching post-pandemic era. Since then, things have only gotten worse. The stock closed out the month of September 2023 at $103.29, and the company is out of favor with the market. However, if you are a long-term aggressive growth investor with a strong contrarian streak and believe the company can follow up on its massive success with COVID-19, consider buying the stock at today's prices. This stock is for those investors willing to speculate on the promise of the company's mRNA drug pipeline and not so much for traders.

It is a mRNA drug platform company

Noubar Afeyan, Kenneth R. Chien, Robert S. Langer, and Derrick Rossi founded Moderna in 2010 to use mRNA as software to instruct an individual's immune system to create the proteins (applications) necessary to treat or prevent disease.

Moderna S-1

From the beginning, the company's founders believed that if they could successfully bring an effective and safe mRNA drug to market, they could build a platform to produce a wide variety of medicines capable of treating many diseases and abnormal conditions. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said at the company's R&D Day on September 13, 2023:

Moderna, at its core, has been founded as an mRNA platform company. What that means to us, what that's meant for over ten years as we built it is we prioritize our investment in the basic science areas that build our platform. We build a singular platform that then allows us to bring many, many medicines through. The key here is if you use a singular platform for all of those medicines, it allows you to move incredibly quickly when something is working. Source: Moderna R&D Day

Moderna's mRNA platform approach has several advantages that get around the limitations of the traditional way of making vaccines using virus or bacteria cultures. One of the biggest flaws in the conventional vaccine approach is that you cannot make it into a platform, which means that each vaccine treating a specific disease requires dedicated equipment and manufacturing facilities. For example, you can't make COVID-19 vaccines with the same facility and equipment used for making Flu vaccines when using traditional vaccine manufacturing methods -- a significant disadvantage when responding to a rapidly evolving pandemic. Traditional vaccine manufacturers must often build new, dedicated manufacturing facilities entirely from scratch, which can slow response times to mass manufacture a vaccine to counter a pandemic. In contrast, Moderna can use any of its existing facilities and equipment to manufacture any needed medicine, giving it significant speed advantages when ramping up vaccine manufacturing in response to any future pandemic.

Additionally, mRNA technology allows a company to develop new drugs very rapidly. This development speed showed up when Moderna became the second company to receive COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval in the U.S., one week after Pfizer's (PFE) mRNA-based vaccine received its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Moderna started working on a COVID-19 vaccine on January 20, 2020, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Spikevax under an EUA on December 18, 2020 -- blazing fast drug development speed. It was also able to quickly ramp up production. The development of Spikevax highlighted the advantages of its mRNA platform.

Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation.

Meanwhile, it took Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) until February 2021 to receive an EUA for a traditional adenovirus-based vaccine that had safety concerns serious enough that the FDA briefly paused its use shortly after it came to market. Additionally, it had other issues ramping up production, with one U.S. manufacturing plant having contamination issues. Compared to Johnson & Johnson's adenovirus-based vaccine, Spikevax turned out to be more effective and safer. In the end, Johnson & Johnson did not pursue full approval for its vaccine, and in May 2023, its EUA expired, and healthcare facilities in the U.S. disposed of all their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine had a different fate. It went on to become the world's third highest-selling drug at $17.7 billion in 2021, and management had the proof needed to show that mRNA was a viable drug technology. The company had already started using that technology to develop further vaccines for other diseases in 2020. And it is incredible how fast it ramped up its drug pipeline over the last three years. The company now has five vaccines in phase 3 testing, compared to one in 2020.

Source: Moderna Research and Development Day.

Management expects to launch 15 new mRNA-based vaccines to counter respiratory diseases like RSV, Flu, hMPV, and coronavirus over the next five years. The company also announced positive news for all the vaccines in its latter-stage pipeline at its R&D Day. So, bullish investors in this company's biotechnology have good reason to trust that it will succeed in its projections of commercializing most of its respiratory disease pipeline by 2028.

Moderna Research and Development Day

If Moderna can follow through by launching many of the drugs on the above chart, it would help eliminate much of the reason investors have turned cold on the stock today.

Moderna's deteriorating fundamentals and risks

Since the beginning of 2022, Moderna's revenue, operating income, net income, and free cash flow (FCF) have deteriorated as its COVID-19 vaccine sales declined, as seen in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

One issue Moderna investors are concerned about is that even if the company produces further drugs in its pipeline, there is a question about how fast new vaccine revenue can replace declining COVID-19 vaccine revenue and how near-term spending to develop new medicines will affect its profitability. Moderna's future revenue assumptions include its COVID-19 vaccine; some think the company has inflated coronavirus' Total Addressable Market (TAM) assumptions. Management believes its TAM for COVID-19 will eventually level out at $15 billion in 2027. However, given that there is a chance the virus will be less of a scourge in the coming years, you can question that number. When asked by analysts at its Vaccine Day in April 2023, Chief Financial Officer James M. Mock admitted that the range for the COVID market could be as low as $10 billion in 2027. Whether even its lowest TAM estimate proves correct remains to be seen.

Additionally, management projects that Spikevax can achieve a 20% to 33% market share in COVID-19 vaccines in 2027. However, it has plenty of competition from other mRNA drug manufacturers, traditional drug manufacturers, and companies with newer vaccine techniques, such as Novavax's (NVAX) Protein-based technique. So many things could happen in the competition landscape between then and now, including new medical innovations from competitors, that can skew those market share assumptions.

As for Moderna's plans to expand in other respiratory diseases, such as RSV and the Flu, those drugs already have significant competition from traditional vaccine makers. There is also oncoming competition from other pharmaceutical companies with an mRNA portfolio, such as Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), CureVac (CVAC), and others. Moderna needs to produce better efficacy and safety with its vaccines than competitors to grab the market share it targets for its respiratory portfolio outside COVID-19. Considering that on February 16, 2023, it released disappointing results for its seasonal flu drug candidate, mRNA-1010, in its phase 3 testing against influenza B/Victoria- and B/Yamagata-lineage strains, investors began having doubts about its flu vaccine, and the stock dropped 19% from its February 16 price of $172.31 to close the month at $138.81.

Last but not least, future programs that include latent viruses, bacterial infections, cancer vaccines, and solutions for rare diseases are speculative. The company has only proven its mRNA program with respiratory disorders; there is no guarantee that any of its initiatives outside of respiratory infections will work out. Be careful if you are an investor with only a brief time horizon or don't believe the company can adequately monetize its drug pipeline. Those reasons are legitimate for you to avoid investing in Moderna.

An mRNA platform can counter some of the risks of a drug trial failure

One massive boon of the mRNA platform approach is that when the company runs into disappointing results in drug trials, as it did with its Flu drug candidate, mRNA-1010, it can quickly discover the problem, create a solution to improve the vaccine and manufacture an updated version for testing in record time.

The company's analogy of mRNA being software should now make more sense.

Software developers constantly create new software versions with improved features to satisfy users, which is what Moderna's scientists do, always coding new versions of vaccines to fight diseases better. What investors ignored in February when the company first announced problems with mRNA-1010 was further commentary by Moderna's President Stephen Hoge when he said, "While we did not achieve non-inferiority for the Influenza B strains which are more frequent in younger populations, we have already updated the vaccine that we believe could improve immune responses against Influenza B and will seek to quickly confirm those improvements in an upcoming clinical study thanks to the agility of our mRNA platform." By its R&D Day in September 2023, the company had enough positive data on mRNA-1010 that it is already moving forward with regulators to get the vaccine approved. At R&D Day, Program Leader and Executive Director for Infectious Disease Development at Moderna, Raffael Nachbagauer said:

This really highlights the rapid progress that we've made in our seasonal influenza program. So, I mentioned the last 15 months of learning, but we truly are only two and a half years out from our initial IND filing this program. And we have generated a wealth of data at this point and really made some substantial improvements. And it really demonstrates the power of the mRNA platform. And it shows that when you understand your platform well, you can rapidly innovate and improve upon your vaccines continuously. And last but not least, we have started consultations with regulators on the initial approval package for mRNA-1010. Source: Moderna R&D Day Transcript

The beauty of the mRNA platform compared to many traditional forms of pharmaceutical manufacturing is that when a drug fails during testing, scientists can often quickly discover what is wrong and produce a new solution for testing within weeks. So, even in the case of initial disappointing data, Moderna can promptly adjust to deliver fresh solutions. Additionally, mRNA technology's ability to continually improve means the company can keep up with diseases that evolve into new strains like COVID-19. This ability to rapidly improve a vaccine is why I believe the company will get many of its drugs approved and show superiority over many other medications from competitors.

Best case scenario

Factoring in that Moderna has excellent odds for gaining approvals for RSV, Flu, NextGen COVID, and several combination vaccines over the next several years, management projects between $8 billion and $15 billion in revenue with between $4 billion and $9 billion in operating income from its respiratory portfolio by 2027. In addition, the company projects that it can lower its Capital Expenditure over the next several years, meaning investors can expect FCF will meaningfully increase beyond 2027.

Moderna Vaccine Day

Last, Moderna has a significant long-term upside if it successfully expands outside infectious respiratory diseases by developing vaccines in its Latent and Emerging, Rare Diseases, Oncology, and Cardiology categories. Today, the company has two vaccines in those categories in phase 3 testing. For CMV, there is mRNA-1647 in the Latent and Emerging category, and mRNA-4157, a personalized cancer vaccine Merck and Moderna are developing in the Oncology category.

Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are highly interested in the cancer vaccine because it has shown tremendous promise in testing. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have already put mRNA-4157 on the fast track for approval. Investors should monitor the progress of mRNA-1647 and mRNA-4157. If the FDA approves either drug, it bodes well for Moderna's other products outside of infectious respiratory diseases getting approved.

Should you buy it?

Seeking Alpha's valuation metrics show Moderna sells for a price-to-sales ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, and an overall valuation grade of D+. Alternatively, you can take the view that the market undervalues the stock if you believe that the odds of regulators approving much of Moderna's pipeline and the company achieving its 2027 guidance are favorable.

Investing in Moderna is speculation on its mRNA platform's capabilities and its drug pipeline's success. If you are an aggressive investor with at least a five-year time horizon, consider adding a few shares to the speculative portion of your portfolio for long-term potential upside.