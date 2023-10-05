Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackBerry Stock: Overpriced Amid Spin-Off And Uncertainty

Oct. 05, 2023 2:50 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA7 Comments
Summary

  • BlackBerry Limited stock has declined 7.5% after announcing that it will spin off its Internet of Things division.
  • Since this division has been BlackBerry's core growth driver, this does not bode well for the company's revenues, profits, or margin profile.
  • Furthermore, BlackBerry stock's valuation is already relatively expensive. The downside implications of the divestiture could further worsen its valuation metrics on a relative basis.
  • The picture here is highly uncertain but looks to be negative overall, and yields a sell rating for BB stock.

Overview

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) stock is on the move following its announcement about spinning off its Internet of Things ("IoT") division. As is often the case with acquisitions and divestitures, BlackBerry stock has sold off significantly in

Proprietary trader primarily covering technology stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Zack 800 profile picture
Zack 800
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (4.12K)
How Blackberry maintains control of its IoT business to remain a leader in the Cybersecurity and IOT Convergence…

Minority IPO: What It is, How It Works, Example

'Example of a Minority IPO'

---insert BB for XYZ and BB IoT for ABC----

"XYZ Corporation is a prominent holding company that owns a diversified portfolio of businesses. One of its subsidiaries, ABC Technologies, has recently attracted substantial media attention due to a major product innovation.
At its most recent annual meeting, several of XYZ’s shareholders expressed concern that XYZ’s market capitalization failed to reflect the true value of this promising subsidiary. They argued that this was likely due to XYZ’s complex consolidated financial statements, which fail to give investors and analysts a clear view of the rapid business improvements occurring within ABC.

By separating ABC through a minority IPO transaction, these shareholders argued that the sum of the two companies’ market valuations would most likely be greater than the current market valuation of XYZ. Moreover, the minority IPO transaction would not require XYZ’s management to forfeit control over ABC, as the transaction would only involve the sale of a minority—or “non-controlling”—percentage of the company’s shares"

www.investopedia.com/...
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 3:39 PM
Investing Group
Comments (9.15K)
@Zack 800 Pretty much what MCD did by spinning Chipotle off back when it was in the single digits. Same rhetoric around it. I always wished I had participated in the spinoff. I had the opportunity. MCD rose from the ashes later, and Chipotle went on to be a super star as opposed to being a distraction and immaterial to MCD's bottom line due to its much smaller size. Its value was unlocked and unleashed. I didn't understand Chipotle back then. Now I get it. Before Seeking Alpha was a thing

I don't think nervous nellies should invest here, however. You have to guts and you also have to have financial independence and be your own boss. Window dressing won't cut it. By unlocked the equity in BB, I've ensured that I can't fall below $2.50 with $4.00 calls which have a floor. I have profit no matter what happens. Even if BB went to zero, the calls can't even fall into negative territory. It's just a simple matter of covering all bases.

I think this is one of the most interesting stock in my portfolio, although certainly not near one of my largest. It will be very interesting what kind of deal we get in the IPO. Pure bonus from my perspective no matter how it's sliced and diced.
sfinvestor profile picture
sfinvestor
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (6.48K)
@Zack 800

Yes the plan is for Blackberry Inc. to operate the cyber business and become a holding company for shares of QNX Inc. If they IPO, they will dilute the shares of their QNX holdings for money.

But the problem is QNX is not IPO worthy and they may go to MS and find out there is exactly 0 demand. They may raise at super low valuation. In which case, shareholders are completely sceweed. This is 2023, IPO imminent companies are completely destroyed and QNX is going to be begging for money, like tens of thousands of other companies.
Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 3:20 PM
Premium
Comments (3.29K)
"BlackBerry has hit a rough patch."

BB is Monty Python's Black Knight. "Patch" is like saying you found sand in the Sonoran Desert. Or, for a camping analogy, like trying to start a fire with a piece of chalk and a wet sponge.
sfinvestor profile picture
sfinvestor
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (6.48K)
I've never seen a company with a microscopic cap split into 2 companies of super microscopic market cap.

The current debt to current asset is already 50M negative. How are you going to split this up, both companies negative 25 millions and ride them? Instead of one case starved business, you now have multiple cash starved business.

I mean the CLO of cybersecurity is not going to cut his pay in half just becuase they company got cut in half - No one is talking a paycut. There's going to be reverse leverage that will be difficult to absorb, especially for things like Human Resource, Finance and buildings. The CFO's will have to produce SEC reports with separate independent auditors. The auditors are not going to cut their fees in half or the NYSE will just cut the fee in half if you Thanos snap them.

And then be that as it may, the path to IPO is not even that clear. What is the appetite for a business that is generating 49M in QTLY revenue with a business that is essentially Blackberry packaged as not Blackberry, but really the same ole Blackberry and essentially a one-trick pony (ADAS), there are plenty of IPO worthy company way ahead of this. It would be a miracle when they go on the roadshow and all they find is 25M for the IPO. Blackberry has returned about negative 97% over 2 decades and you think there are actually going to be demand with this, when there are 1000;s of choices better than this? If QNX was regarded, BB with QNX would not rock a 2.5B market cap anyhoo. Both Cyber and QNX are el stucko businesses.
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 3:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (9.15K)
BB may be divesting itself of IOT, but BB shareholders are not. Shareholders will be offered a deal in the new "IPO." I think it's a fun adventure myself and adds excitement to the story.
S
Stock-Research & Analysis
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (927)
Thanks for nothing burger here!!
