Long Verizon, And Holding Until Recession

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon's stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin this year, pushing its dividend yield to over 8%.
  • But cash flows remain intact, underpinned by a normalizing capital deployment strategy and improving wireless economics.
  • The combination suggests VZ's recent declines are likely a direct function of rising Treasury yields.
  • This creates a compelling opportunity for investors to potentially lock-in an 8% dividend yield at current levels and partake in valuation upside potential when the recession-driven easing cycle kicks in.
Verizon's stock (NYSE:VZ) has been on a steady decline this year, with the plunge picking up speed in recent weeks, in tandem with the broader market slump following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaffirmation on maintaining a

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 4:38 PM
Comments (20.33K)
The yield is rising because it's becoming a zombie co. That's one step short of bankrupt
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 4:34 PM
Premium
Comments (680)
I personally own Verizon and think it is way oversold simply because it is not a meme stock. It's debt is reasonable when compared to the value of its spectrum holdings not to mention the massive infrastructure that is well utilized to provide superior service. I do hope they learn from T-Mobile not to play pricing games with their customers which has destroyed customer loyalty.
S
S. Casey
Today, 4:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (66)
It goes ex-dividend tomorrow.

The timing of this Article at 3:53 ET, only leaves seven minutes to act before the regulat trading in VZ closes, unless a person wants to risk the movements in "after hours trading."
Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Today, 4:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.04K)
Long VZ...(Disclosure: for the 8.45% Dividend)...

Thanks for the article and Look forward to the comments to see which side of the street investors are walking on in regards to VZ...personally I think the worse is over, though choppy seas remain due to those potential high borrowing rates and whether people will continue to buy new phones...
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 4:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.25K)
So are you planning on timing this to sell just before a recession or selling after it drops with everything else?
