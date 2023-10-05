Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Birkenstock: Niche Product, Massive Valuation

Oct. 05, 2023 4:03 PM ETBirkenstock Holding Limited (BIRK)1 Comment
Summary

  • Birkenstock Holding is expected to start trading on October 11, 2023, at an $8.7 billion valuation.
  • The company's valuation looks too high, especially considering its revenue and market share.
  • Birkenstock's profitability, market potential, and distribution strategy are highlighted as positive factors, but there are concerns about its low profitability compared to peers and rising expenses.

Birkenstock shop in London

georgeclerk

Birkenstock Holding (BIRK), better known for its iconic sandals, is expected to start trading on October 11, 2023, at an $8.7 billion valuation. At $47/share, the midpoint of its IPO price range, Birkenstock earns our Very Unattractive Stock Rating and is this week's Danger Zone pick.

This article was written by

We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 5:21 PM
Premium
Comments (1.78K)
Thanks appreciate the information. Never heard of them either until visiting a Podiatrist for Plantar Fasciitis. I visited two different ones and both recommended these shoes (sandals). So far so good, no further shots at this time after wearing them, mostly around the house (vs Crocs). On the voting structure, both Ford and Berkshire have a dual class structure (among others). I'm on the fence, will wait for the froth to settle since my past IPO investments have not turned out so well.
