Civitas Resources Bolsters Its Permian Position With Low-Priced Acquisition

Oct. 05, 2023 4:13 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)2 Comments
Summary

  • Civitas Resources, Inc. is acquiring Midland Basin player Vencer Energy for $2.1 billion, adding 44,000 net acres in the Midland Basin to its portfolio.
  • Vencer has current production of 62.5 MBOEpd and 400 gross locations with top quartile well performance.
  • Civitas plans to finance the acquisition through equity and debt offerings, aiming to achieve a debt/EBITDA target of 0.9x by the end of 2024.
  • Pro forma for the deal, Civitas trades at 3x our 2024 Base Case EBITDA and still offers a high teen's implied dividend yield.

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.

The Assets:

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) is acquiring Midland Basin private player Vencer Energy. The company has been in off-and-on talks with Vencer since at least summer (concurrent with its examination of Hibernia and Tap Rock (

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

V
Vaalue
Today, 4:27 PM
Premium
Comments (729)
Thanks for the well-written article...I have owned Civitas since it was called Bonanza Creek Energy way back when----including dividends, special dividends, and price appreciation, I have now tripled my initial investment (3-bagger)....Love this company-----shareholder-friendly management and a pattern of accretive acquisitions at reasonable prices.....Long CIVI....
Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
Today, 4:49 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.6K)
@Vaalue Thanks for the feedback.
