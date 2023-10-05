Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why You Should Look At Crown Castle Stock

Oct. 05, 2023 4:19 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crown Castle is a US telecommunications infrastructure company, owning over 40,000 cell towers and 85,000 miles of fiber optic infrastructure. Its stock is down 35% YTD.
  • The company reported strong Q2 FY2023 results, with increased AFFO, site billings, and adjusted EBITDA.
  • Crown Castle revised downward its 2023 adjusted FFO guidance and implemented a restructuring plan to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
  • The stock looks to me like an interesting oversold, undervalued, and high-yielding "Buy" with excellent development prospects.
Падающие один фунт монеты деньги series

nicolamargaret/E+ via Getty Images

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is a $38.4-billion market cap player in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, specializing in the ownership, operation, and leasing of a diverse range of communication assets across the United States. Their extensive portfolio comprises over 40,000

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.52K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
RayRay1000
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (1.28K)
CCI has dropped for a reason and the recent upward movement in the 10 yr has only accelerated the drop. With declining FFO through 2025 why in the world would someone jump on this ship now? If it drops much further a dividend cut may be in store for '24.
shorthgsh profile picture
shorthgsh
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (138)
“However, CCI's focus on small cell development helps mitigate this risk.”

Had to laugh at this one. Their fiber/small cell business is the reason it trades (and always will trade) at lower multiples than AMT and SBAC.

They can’t cut dividends unless their AFFO falls given they have to pay out at least 90% of their REIT taxable income, so that is not why the stock is down.

The stock is down because AFFO p/s growth for 2023 is 2% and will remain in the low single digits for the foreseeable future. This company is the definition of a low growth bond proxy. Unless and until rates come back down, dead money.
