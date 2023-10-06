Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Recession Watch: Soft Landing Or 2025 Recession? Here's What You Need To Know

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The most anticipated recession in history is still likely, because of sticky inflation forcing the Fed to hike and hold until something breaks.
  • Excess savings have run out for the middle class and poor, and credit card spending can only sustain the economy so long.
  • Inflation is still high and credit card rates are at record levels, and now student loans are sucking $503 per month out of 40 million households.
  • The recession is likely to begin between July 2024 and Q1 2025, though it might begin as late as second half 2025.
  • The base case is for the market to bounce around near current levels before fundamentals catch up with the S&P 500 Index and it falls around 20% to 30% to fresh lows, finally hitting the final bottom. Fortunately, there are deep value blue chips you can safely buy today that are already priced for this recession and might be near a bottom or have already bottomed.
Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

ronniechua

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Does it feel like the recession of 2022, and then 2023, and then 2024 is the most anticipated recession in history?

That's because it was, and still is... except now it's the

The call for this recession has been going on for so long my hair has turned from brown to grey.
