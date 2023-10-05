Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Long-Term Potential With AI (Rating Upgrade)

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
953 Followers

Summary

  • I changed my stance on the company to be more bullish due to the significant potential of AI in the long run.
  • The company's focus on enterprise AI rather than consumer AI is expected to deliver great results and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.
  • I believe that enterprise AI will yield higher revenue numbers in the long run, but even with conservative estimates, the company is a buy at these levels.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Investment Thesis

Over the last couple of months, since I covered International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), my views on the company changed slightly to be more bullish. I believe that the AI potential is significant for the company, which will

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
953 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 6:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.86K)
Solid article and well presented! IBM is poised for growth and new highs await.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.