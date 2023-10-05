Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUI: Better Than Expected, But Interest Rates Will Be A Drag On Performance

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust invests in overlooked utilities and infrastructure companies that generate strong and stable cash flows.
  • The BUI closed-end fund has underperformed the market, with shares down 17.37%, but the share price performance does not reflect the income generated from dividends and distributions.
  • The fund pays a current yield of 7.61% and provides a way to obtain a positive real yield without venturing into fixed-income investments.
  • The fund did manage to fully cover its distribution during the first half of 2023, but the current struggles in the utility sector could pose challenges during the second half.
  • The fund is currently trading at a discount to net asset value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

summer sunset in the field (with electric poles)

elenaleonova

The BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) is a closed-end fund, CEF, that invests in the utilities and infrastructure companies that are critical to modern life. Despite their importance, many people overlook these companies because they lack the "cool" factor of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.27K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on October 5, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

j
j_s33
Today, 6:52 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Nice article. Thanks for the work. Good time to buy BUI ;)
I
InvestorMan Sr.
Today, 6:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.92K)
All I know is that I put $50k into this around 2016 and reinvested all the dividends in a tax deferred account. I have doubled my money. Yeah, maybe 7-8% compounded. I have worse investments, believe me.
I have no plans to sell any of it and won't likely take any dividends out until RMD's are required.
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 6:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
I just added to BUI recently along with ASGI, UTF and UTG. I personally love utilities and infrastructure types. When it gets down to it these type positions are not going anywhere, they are not closing their doors and probably not cutting their dividends. So as long as you don’t get into the weeds above positions daily prices I am good to go and you can add many REIT’s to that also. I Sleep Well At Night. Life is Good 👍-Dennis
mistydoc profile picture
mistydoc
Today, 6:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.33K)
At some point, sooner rather than later, defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare are going to make greater sense. The timing for such is getting closer. Glad to own a full position in BUI and partial positions in ASGI, MEGI, UTF, UTG, and PDT and likely will add as others become convinced a recession is arriving by summer 2024 and the selling stops. The last 2 months have been brutal.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.