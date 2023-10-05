Dividend Picks For Growth And Safety With Steven Cress

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Steven Cress, head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha discusses his latest screen of the best dividend stocks for when the markets are sliding. We talk about why it's important to focus on dividend growth and safety (4:00), why dividend stocks are still attractive when money market yields are so high (7:55) and hone in on four stock picks (10:40).

Full transcript below:

Kim Khan: Steve, how are you?

Steve Cress: I'm doing very well. Thank you again. I appreciate being back on your podcast.

KK: So, Steve, you got a new article out for us that came out on dividends. It's called Dive Into Dividends: 14 Must-Have Stocks When Markets Dip. And looking overall the market landscape, we've got this big sovereign bond sell off that's starting to impact stocks, it’s starting to impact corporate credit. We've also got high oil prices. So, I kind of wanted to ask you how companies are looking at with respect to dividends? And what we're seeing in the markets right now?

SC: Well, I have to say, I wrote the article because I actually like the market now. I like this October period and all the negative factors that are impacting the market couldn't have been better timed. With tradition, people know that when you get into sort of the September, October period, markets tend to cut-off. And this year has not let us down. Since mid-July, we've seen markets come off, and it seems to be picking up steam. I'm not sure if we're at capitulation yet. There could be a little bit more to go. But for me, it's ideal to picking up stocks here, as well as dividend stocks, because the dividend stocks have come off as well. Basically, what I'm seeing is, there are investors who are currently chasing high dividend yield stocks, and I do want to put a warning out there that chasing high dividend yield stocks could be an increased risk.

Now as much as I like buying the market at these levels, you definitely have to be leery based on what the economic environment is and companies that do have higher yields. A higher yield is often a sign that a stock price is suffering due to poor investment fundamentals. And when you have a market such as ours and an economy such as ours, you definitely have to have your ears and eyes open to the potential risks that are out there. Some companies are impacted in a high interest rate environment by slowing economic growth, higher cost, rising debt levels. And by example, a business that had a loan at maybe 3.5% two years ago may now find that they need to finance at 9%. And that may be cost prohibitive. So if a company does pay a dividend and they're in that situation, certainly they could be at risk. For businesses that face pressure in this environment, it could lead them to slash dividends or take profits. So I do want to reiterate, despite me liking this environment to purchase stocks at this level, chasing high yields instead of dividend growth can be dangerous. When it's an outlier, it's usually an indication that there's a problem.

A case in point, I want to highlight a diversified REIT, WP Carey, ticker symbol WPC, they announced that they slashed their dividend, and they did it at the end of a 24-year growth streak. An additional example of a company that -- companies that have suspended or cut their dividends were V.F. Corporation, ticker symbol VFC; Newell Brands, ticker symbol NWL, and Advance Auto Parts, AAP. And when I look at AAP, they knew that they had to put money back into the company and they couldn't afford to be paying out that dividend. So they made a right decision for the company, but you have to look at the economic environment that we're in and the impact it's going to have in these companies. So when yields go high, you have to be careful.

The way we look at it is we want to focus on dividend growth and dividend safety. So we have back tested a number of our metrics for dividend growth and dividend safety going back to 2010 and when you look at our dividend grades, there's a lot that you could take away in terms of feeling comfortable with the metrics that we use. So by example going back to 2010, we found that 99% of dividend cuts were averted if you owned a stock with a dividend safety grade of A+ to A-. 98% of dividend cuts were reverted by owning stocks with a dividend safety grade of A+, B-. So pretty much anything north of B-, you're in pretty safe territory according to the metrics that we have.

Now with that in mind, 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a dividend safety grade of C+ or lower. So basically C+ to F, we found when a company cut their dividend, it stood at that 93% level. And more recently, 67% of all stocks that had a dividend safety grade of F, cut their dividend. And if we looked at the pandemic period, around August 2020, 51% of all stocks that had a dividend safety grade of F had cut their dividend over the next 12 calendar months. So this dividend safety grades should really provide people with a high level of comfort that they're going to own a stock where that dividend won't be cut. So, my focus is really on finding companies that offer dividend growth and dividend safety, not chasing yields.

KK: So, we're looking at dividend growth and we're looking at dividend safety. How did you screen for these 14 names on that kind of dual mandate for yield and growth?

SC: So when I'm looking for yield and growth there are quite a few metrics that we click into. So if you are a Seeking Alpha Premium customer, you could easily do this because you could see the dividend safety grade. And when you look at the dividend safety grade, or the dividend growth grade, and you just click on the grade, that will show you the underlying metrics. So some of the key metrics that we look at for dividend safety are payout ratios, interest rate coverage, we look at debt levels, we look at AFFO payout ratios. So we’re looking at REITs and we're looking at stocks.

So on REITs, we have some metrics like FFO, FAD and AFFO. So those are some of the important ones there. For the companies that are non-reoriented when we're looking at the dividend safety rate, it's much along the same lines, we're looking at the dividend payout ratios and the cash payout ratios. But we're also looking at cash per share for, you know, companies say, like, Microsoft that pays a dividend, we're looking at the log of unadjusted stock price, we're looking at a 60 month capital asset price ratio, we’re looking at sustainable growth rates, we're looking at institutional ownership, and we're also looking at dividend coverage, and we're looking at dividend revisions. So there are really a lot of metrics that we look at when it comes to dividend safety.

Many people who look at dividends sometimes will just focus on the payout ratio, but we've run these back tests over 13 years, you have to look at more than just payout ratio. And when we go through our back test, we look at the metrics that have the highest predictability, and the ones -- the metrics that have the highest predictability get a higher weight. And that's what I attribute the success of our model to is being able to really back test over a long period of time.

KK: Yeah. It’s really important. If I'm an individual investor and I am wondering what dividend stocks to look out for I'm also asking myself why am I looking at dividend stocks when I've got a Fed funds rate north of 5% that I could put money in a money market account or looking at these kind of 16 year highs on longer-term treasuries that have a lot of safety. Why do I put my money in a dividend stock at this time?

SC: Great question. So dividend stocks, they can be stable and reliable. They often can have strong yields. They have a significant dividend growth rate, which is really important. And it helps inflate, and it insulates the company from inflationary pressures, potential portfolio losses, and market volatility. So, when you're in companies that have that combination, strong yields and growth rates, it helps protect from the downside that the rest of the market could be suffering. So right now, by example, since mid-July, the Nasdaq is off about 8%, the S&P is off about 7.5%. If you look at the number of the stocks that we're recommending, they have been hit, but when you take a look at how much the stock prices have been off, as well as the dividend yields that they have, it lessens the pain of what's happening. And certainly there's the capital appreciation potential too for the company based on what their business is, what sector they're in. It could be a growth area that's just pulling back with market sentiment. You're not going to get the capital appreciation out of, like, 10 year bonds or 5 year treasuries that you could out of a stock.

KK: Exactly. And people should note that things can get lost in all these headlines and all these sell-offs. But overall, this is a seasonally good period for stocks.

SC: To be buying stocks, yeah, that's why I like -- this is actually a good season. I like the season. This is when stocks go -- they're basically discounted. And I'll mention too on the 14 stocks that we're recommending, the average yield is 3.94%. So that's pretty substantial. If you look at the S&P 500, the yield on that is about 1.52%. And if you look at the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index, the yield on that is only 2%. So the average yield on the stocks that we're recommending here stand at 3.94%, and they're all Quant strong buys. So even if you stripped out the yield, we like these stocks for their potential capital appreciation, just [Indiscernible] of the company.

KK: Well, you mentioned those 14 names. Let's dig into a few of them. What ones do you want to highlight for us?

SC: All right. So what I'm going to do is, it would take forever to go through all 14 names. So what I'm going to do is, I’m going to give four of the 14. I would encourage individuals to take a look at the article and read through it, because they might find some of the stocks there are really attractive. Based on people's sector allocation, or risk tolerance, certain stocks might be better than others. But I'm going to give four stocks that have a fairly high yield.

I'm going to start with a REIT, which is Innovative Industrial Properties. (IIPR). Ticker symbol, IIPR. This has a monster dividend yield at 9.82%. Normally I would say this is in somewhat of a risk territory at a yield that high. And I would tell people to really take a close look at company's underlying metrics, where yield is that high. But we've already done that for you. So the dividend growth grade is an A, and the dividend safety grade is an A-. So the metrics look really, really good here. They also have a 3-year dividend growth rate of 24%. So, we're really pleased with the metrics of this company. For those who are not familiar with it, this is a REIT that's focused on regulating cannabis facilities. So, it's a little bit of a different type of REIT. It's not your conventional office REIT, or your residential REIT. They’re focused on cannabis facilities, and I think that gives them a little bit of an extra growth.

The next recommendation is a communications company, Cogent Communications (CCOI). Ticker symbol, CCOI. The forward dividend yield here is 5.94%. They have a 3 year dividend growth rate of 11.48%. Market cap is about $3 billion on this company. The dividend growth grade is an A-, and the dividend safety grade is a B+. So, again, looks really good on the metrics that we have. So the stock has come off. It's trading off with the sentiment of the market. And you have a really attractive yield at 5.94%. The Quant rating on the stock is a strong buy. And for those who are familiar, Goldman Sachs upgraded Cogent Communications following an acquisition that they made for T-Mobile's wireline business which is expected to benefit the company's growth, and I think that's a real plus for the company.

The third stock that I’m going to give you is VICI Properties (VICI). Ticker symbol on that is VICI. The forward dividend yield is 5.63%, so an incredible yield compared to the S&P 500 or VIG. The 3 year dividend growth rate on this is a little bit lower than the other ones. It's at 9%, but it's still really solid growth rate. The dividend growth grade A-, the dividend safety grade is a B-, and again this has a Quant strong buy rating as well. For those that are not familiar with the company, they offer more than 54 gaming facilities across the US and Canada, including Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, and the Venetian. So it's got a very unique portfolio. Again not your typical, like, office or residential REIT.

And the last one I'm going to give, which is another high yield, it’s a REIT as well. I want to say, I’ll give you a couple of REITs here, when you actually go into the other 14 stocks. It's a bit more diverse. So I would really encourage people to take a look at the article because there is a lot of diversification and just how it happens like three of the four highest yields happen to be the REIT companies right now. And of course people know that REITs got completely slaughtered. And if you have a mortgage REIT or if you had a commercial property, maybe even residential property, a lot of those REITs have been slammed. So there’s no surprise that these REITs have traded down in sympathy with it. But their portfolios have a very different makeup, and that's why they're so attractive, and that's why their dividends are growing and the dividend grades are strong.

So the fourth and final I'm going to give you is, Essential Properties Trust (EPRT), ticker symbol EPRT. The forward dividend yield on the stock is 5.15%. The 3 year dividend growth rate is 6.4% and has a dividend growth grade of A- and a dividend safety grade of A-, and again a Quant strong buy. Just to give you a little bit of background, this company offers pretty unique tax structures and they have a unique portfolio of tenants, which include McDonald's, Marriott, Circle K. So again, a little bit of diversification, trading off sympathy with the other REITs, but they've got a really good portfolio there.

KK: As soon as you start coming out with names, I often think, well, this is where I want to go right to Seeking Alpha and start screening for myself for how these stocks look, how far they are off their highs, what the momentum technicals are telling me, and if we’ve crossed any kind of major averages. Given a good sense of how I want to buy stocks, but of course, everybody's different, but it is as you mentioned, a good time. We've just had a really rough September. Stocks took a little bit of a beating. We've got these really high, 16 year high 10 year treasury yields that are putting pressure on sectors like as you said, real estate and also utilities. So this is time -- good time to bargain hunt.

SC: I'll add to that. Like, in the last 4 weeks, the real estate sector is up 11%. Utilities are down 9%, industrials are down 8%. These are monster moves for a 4 week period. Yeah. I'm wondering if we're getting closer to a point of capitulation. We have some payroll numbers that come out later this week today. We do have the ADP payrolls. I think we have nonfarm payrolls coming out, and I'm wondering if this will be getting to the point of capitulation. Of course, you know, the market is a forward looking indicator and, it's baking in higher for longer rates and still baking in the potential for a recession. But at some point, it gets baked in and that's why I really like a lot of these dividend stocks at these levels. They have come up. The yields are super high compared to the yield of the S&P 500 and the benchmark that I use, the VIG ETF. So, yeah, I'm liking this period.

KK: Yeah. It does have a feeling that it might not -- might just need one more whoosh down for us to capitulate and then start to grind a little higher through the rest of October. You've seen as you mentioned these, labor market figures this week, and the market's been on a hair trigger. So on Tuesday, we had - it’s higher than expected job openings in the JOLTS report, and you got the 10 years shooting up close to 4.9% and smashing stocks. And today when we're recording this we've seen ADP come out with very anemic payroll growth for September and all of a sudden, it's back down to 4.75%. And that's, you know, these now we're talking 15% basis point moves on a benchmark treasury, that's kind of interesting market dynamics right now. So definitely the payroll's report will be something to watch out for.

SC: Yeah. What I liked about the ADP numbers today is that it actually showed that wage growth is slowing, and that is a real important factor to look at. The biggest component of inflation is wages and what you want to look at in wages is wage growth. And I think the wage growth slowing is something hopefully that Fed will pay attention to.

KK: Yeah. I mean, we've also got to look at what the market's predicting for the Fed. We're bouncing around a fifty-fifty chance for December 0.25 point hike still. That's still in play. And I guess, obviously, people are still positioning for that. I'm going to give you one last word on dividends before we wrap things up on, you know, the one takeaway you think for our listeners.

SC: Like I said, the markets have pulled back. I think, when you have yields popping up on stocks, and you can find companies that have really strong fundamentals, as well as good dividend safety metrics, good dividend growth metrics, those are the stocks that you want to target. Don't chase after the monster yields. Those could really get you in trouble because the high yields are often an indicator of risk. So what you want to focus on is dividend growth, dividend safety, and try to find the dividend yield that's, you know, a bit above the market, and it's a win win situation.

KK: So we've given you four of the 14 names. Definitely want to head over to Seeking Alpha and check out the other 10, and I'll put a link for that in the show notes for our podcast listeners.

Thanks so much, Steve, for joining us. It's been great.

SC: Thank you so much for having me. Look forward to being back sometime.