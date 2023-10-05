Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Back At The Table With Games Workshop

Oct. 05, 2023 5:42 PM ETGames Workshop Group PLC (GMWKF)2 Comments
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.89K Followers

Summary

  • Games Workshop shares have fallen 20% since I sold, but the dividend yield has increased and the risk premium has improved.
  • I believe there is another growth spurt coming for Games Workshop, especially from Japan.
  • I'm buying back some shares, hoping for further stock drops but wanting to participate in any upside.

Games Workshop Warhammer shop

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s been just over two months since I announced to the world that I was taking profits in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCPK:GMWKF) in an article with the monumentally original title “Taking

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.89K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMWKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I just bought 200 shares, and will add on weakness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
swansodb
Today, 5:59 PM
Investing Group
Comments (60)
Thanks for the article. How do you actually accumulate a position in this stock when it has so little volume? All of 9 shares traded today.
H
Hakan92
Today, 6:13 PM
Premium
Comments (50)
@swansodb Try trading it on the London Stock Exchange where it is headquartered. You'll find that it has an average trading volume of 36.4K shares per day
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.